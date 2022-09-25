Read full article on original website
Related
keysweekly.com
KCB COMMISSION CANDIDATES: WHAT IS KEY COLONY’S GREATEST ASSET?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the Key Colony Beach City Commission candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each of them a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the Nov. 8 election, in which two candidates will win commission seats. Have a question you’d like to see answered by the candidates? Send it to [email protected] for potential inclusion throughout the series.
keysweekly.com
RESIDENTS SHARE COMMENTS & CONCERNS ABOUT MARINE SANCTUARY’S NEW MANAGEMENT PLAN
More law enforcement and education, as well the need for better water quality, were among the sentiments relayed by residents during a public comment session on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Restoration Blueprint on Sept. 20 at Coral Shores High School auditorium. A revised draft management plan unveiled...
keysweekly.com
OLD SEVEN MILE BRIDGE RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS PRESERVATION AWARD
The Florida Keys’ Old Seven Mile Bridge has been named one of three global 2022 Phoenix Awards winners by the Society of American Travel Writers. Restoration of a 2.2-mile span of the bridge, creating a linear recreational park stretching over the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, was honored as a sustainable and cultural tourism initiative. Winners were announced late Saturday, Sept. 10, during the SATW 2022 Convention in Bogota, Colombia.
keysweekly.com
BOM COMMUNITY AWARDS HONOR INDIVIDUALS WHO MAKE MARATHON A BETTER HOME
Named for iconic Marathon families and residents, the Best of Marathon Community Awards began in 2008 and are gestures of gratitude for those who inspire us to do better by our fellow man. They are now a fitting tribute to the Rotary Club’s mission to “unite dedicated people to exchange ideas, build relationships and take action.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keysweekly.com
SHERIFF PROMOTES 3 TO LOWER KEYS LEADERSHIP
Sheriff Rick Ramsay promoted three members to command staff positions in the Lower Keys this week. Lt. David Smith was promoted to the rank of Captain over District 1, which covers the Lower Keys from the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West. Joining Smith was newly...
NBC Miami
Monroe County Officials Advise Residents to Prepare for Impacts From Hurricane Ian
Monroe County Emergency Management was working to advise residents on specific details about the impacts from what became Hurricane Ian on Monday. In order to assist residents, Monroe County Government offices were scheduled to be open on Monday. Authorities are asking people, both tourists and locals, to continue keeping an eye on the storm.
Click10.com
Key West residents, visitors still face uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approaches
KEY WEST, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian expected to skirt along the Gulf Coast of Key West Tuesday, there is still no telling where the powerful storm will make landfall in Florida. Residents and business owners have boarded up by putting up storm shutters and sandbags as Key West...
NBC Miami
Monroe County Emergency Management Advises Residents as Tropical Storm Ian Heads to the Keys
Monroe County Emergency Management is coordinating with the National Weather Service – Key West to advise residents on specific details as Tropical Storm Ian heads to South Florida. “At this time, we will not be making any evacuation decisions, sheltering, or subsequent protective measures,” said Monroe County Emergency Management...
RELATED PEOPLE
flkeysnews.com
Ian’s center forecast to stay west of Key West. No Keys evacuation so far
Monroe County officials maintained Sunday that there is still no need to evacuate the Florida Keys after evaluating Tropical Storm Ian’s latest forecast showing it passing the island chain well west of the Dry Tortugas. Jonathan Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service Key West, cautioned that Ian...
flkeysnews.com
Are schools closed in Miami? Broward? The Keys? What to know ahead of Ian
UPDATE: Miami-Dade public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward schools will be closed Wednesday. As Hurricane Ian dominates the news, you may be wondering if you should send your kids to school — or if schools will even be open. Hurricane Ian is expected to...
WSVN-TV
Monroe County under storm surge watch
ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County. The Keys would potentially begin to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday. The weather forecast...
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: CASE DISMISSED FOR KIM HIGHSMITH & STEPSON
No charges will be filed against Key West city commission candidate Kim Highsmith or her stepson, Thomas, both of whom were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 on misdemeanor battery charges following a family argument. The State Attorney’s Office filed a notice of “No Action” on behalf of both parties on Friday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST KID BECOMES NAVY STRIKE FIGHTER PILOT
Caleb Hiller has had his head in the clouds since he was 3 years old, watching fighter jets from the runway at Naval Air Station Key West, where his father was stationed. Today, Hiller is in the cockpit of the military’s elite F/18 Super Hornets, having just earned his Wings of Gold to become a Strike Fighter Pilot on Aug. 12 at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi.
flkeysnews.com
When will your Publix close before Ian? When will it reopen? What about Walmart, Target?
Publix will close 279 stores in Central Florida and on Florida’s Gulf Coast until Friday morning along with closing three Florida Keys stores early Tuesday, the first mass store closings announced by a major chain grocer ahead of Hurricane Ian. Here’s what we know so far about each chain....
NBC Miami
Monroe County Schools Will Close Tuesday Ahead of Hurricane Ian
All schools and offices in the Monroe County School District will be closed Tuesday due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian intensified rapidly to hurricane strength Monday morning. It's expected to move over Cuba Monday night, pass over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY; STORM SURGE IS A CONCERN FOR WEDNESDAY￼
The Florida Keys are bracing for tropical storm conditions and severe squalls from Hurricane Ian starting Tuesday afternoon, with storm surge becoming a concern for Wednesday, after the rain and wind conditions are beyond the Florida Keys. Decisions about closing schools and county offices Tuesday will be made this afternoon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Sheriff: Keys man beats victim with pliers in CVS parking lot, critically injuring him
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being beaten with a pair of pliers in a drug store parking lot in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Linhardt, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said deputies responded to the...
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST GETS TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AS HURRICANE IAN BLOWS TO THE WEST
Hurricane Ian is sending tropical storm conditions to Key West and the Lower Keys, with winds of 40 to 45 mph expected through Tuesday night, and storm surge 1 to 3 feet above normal high tides on Wednesday. Unusually high tides and heavy rains exacerbated street flooding in several parts...
southfloridareporter.com
Essential Key West Attractions for First-Time Visitors
There is a unique blend of cultural influences found in Key West, which is evident in the island’s attractions and can be seen throughout the island. Most of the houses have Caribbean architecture and many of the older ones have been constructed from coral rock or salvaged shipboards. There...
WSVN-TV
7 Cuban migrants in custody after coming ashore in Key West
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities stopped seven Cuban migrants who came ashore in Key West. According to investigators, the group made landfall on what they described as “a 15-foot rustic vessel propelled by a diesel engine, Saturday morning. U.S. Border Patrol agents took the migrants into custody...
Comments / 0