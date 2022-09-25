ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

KCB COMMISSION CANDIDATES: WHAT IS KEY COLONY’S GREATEST ASSET?

In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the Key Colony Beach City Commission candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each of them a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the Nov. 8 election, in which two candidates will win commission seats. Have a question you’d like to see answered by the candidates? Send it to [email protected] for potential inclusion throughout the series.
KEY COLONY BEACH, FL
OLD SEVEN MILE BRIDGE RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS PRESERVATION AWARD

The Florida Keys’ Old Seven Mile Bridge has been named one of three global 2022 Phoenix Awards winners by the Society of American Travel Writers. Restoration of a 2.2-mile span of the bridge, creating a linear recreational park stretching over the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, was honored as a sustainable and cultural tourism initiative. Winners were announced late Saturday, Sept. 10, during the SATW 2022 Convention in Bogota, Colombia.
MARATHON, FL
BOM COMMUNITY AWARDS HONOR INDIVIDUALS WHO MAKE MARATHON A BETTER HOME

Named for iconic Marathon families and residents, the Best of Marathon Community Awards began in 2008 and are gestures of gratitude for those who inspire us to do better by our fellow man. They are now a fitting tribute to the Rotary Club’s mission to “unite dedicated people to exchange ideas, build relationships and take action.”
MARATHON, FL
SHERIFF PROMOTES 3 TO LOWER KEYS LEADERSHIP

Sheriff Rick Ramsay promoted three members to command staff positions in the Lower Keys this week. Lt. David Smith was promoted to the rank of Captain over District 1, which covers the Lower Keys from the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West. Joining Smith was newly...
KEY WEST, FL
Ian’s center forecast to stay west of Key West. No Keys evacuation so far

Monroe County officials maintained Sunday that there is still no need to evacuate the Florida Keys after evaluating Tropical Storm Ian’s latest forecast showing it passing the island chain well west of the Dry Tortugas. Jonathan Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service Key West, cautioned that Ian...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Monroe County under storm surge watch

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County. The Keys would potentially begin to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday. The weather forecast...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
BREAKING NEWS: CASE DISMISSED FOR KIM HIGHSMITH & STEPSON

No charges will be filed against Key West city commission candidate Kim Highsmith or her stepson, Thomas, both of whom were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 on misdemeanor battery charges following a family argument. The State Attorney’s Office filed a notice of “No Action” on behalf of both parties on Friday,...
KEY WEST, FL
KEY WEST KID BECOMES NAVY STRIKE FIGHTER PILOT

Caleb Hiller has had his head in the clouds since he was 3 years old, watching fighter jets from the runway at Naval Air Station Key West, where his father was stationed. Today, Hiller is in the cockpit of the military’s elite F/18 Super Hornets, having just earned his Wings of Gold to become a Strike Fighter Pilot on Aug. 12 at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi.
KEY WEST, FL
Monroe County Schools Will Close Tuesday Ahead of Hurricane Ian

All schools and offices in the Monroe County School District will be closed Tuesday due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian intensified rapidly to hurricane strength Monday morning. It's expected to move over Cuba Monday night, pass over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Essential Key West Attractions for First-Time Visitors

There is a unique blend of cultural influences found in Key West, which is evident in the island’s attractions and can be seen throughout the island. Most of the houses have Caribbean architecture and many of the older ones have been constructed from coral rock or salvaged shipboards. There...
KEY WEST, FL
7 Cuban migrants in custody after coming ashore in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities stopped seven Cuban migrants who came ashore in Key West. According to investigators, the group made landfall on what they described as “a 15-foot rustic vessel propelled by a diesel engine, Saturday morning. U.S. Border Patrol agents took the migrants into custody...
KEY WEST, FL

