In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the Key Colony Beach City Commission candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each of them a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the Nov. 8 election, in which two candidates will win commission seats. Have a question you’d like to see answered by the candidates? Send it to [email protected] for potential inclusion throughout the series.

KEY COLONY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO