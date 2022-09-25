ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

489 million birds are predicted to migrate south overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 489 million birds are predicted to migrate south overnight!. With clear skies tonight over Kansas City, it's possible to see up to 35,000 birds per km. Keep your eyes and ears open today and tonight, and you might spot the migration in progress. These forecasts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Day of Remembrance honors homicide victims in Kansas City and beyond

On Sunday, metro area families who have lost a loved one to violence honored their memory. It was the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. The anti-violence advocacy group KC Mothers in Charge invited families to gather with photos of their loved ones at Visitation Church near the Country Club Plaza.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Mild week ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Sunny and breezy. High 75. Wind NW 10-20 mph. Tuesday: Sunny & warmer 79. Rest of the week: Rinse and repeat. No changes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Video shows large tree branch barely miss Kansas driver

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV/CNN) - A Ring doorbell camera captured a near miss in Prairie Village, Kansas, Thursday. A large tree branch suddenly fell across the road, narrowly missing a passing SUV. The owner of the doorbell camera thinks the driver had no idea what happened. The vehicle never stopped...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
KMBC.com

Calm fall weather holds steady in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hurricane Ian will likely become a Category 4 storm later today. It’s expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday evening. Storm updates from the National Hurricane Center should come in around 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 pm this evening. Conditions...
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

Best Johnson County Library Branches for Moms

This post is sponsored by the Johnson County Library. The Johnson County Library system has great libraries and services to meet every person’s needs, but there are three Johnson County Library branches that we return to again and again, because they are so great for families. They all provide some key features that are mom favorites including:
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund

TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse.  Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

