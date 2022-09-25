Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
Flash deal offered for upcoming GloWild at KC Zoo
Kansas City Zoo is holding a flash sale, offering $15 discount tickets to GloWild. Tickets must be bought Sept. 26, and used Sept. 28 or 29.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Ex-KHP lieutenant speaks out about secret audio recordings and his firing
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Over the last two years, KMBC Investigates has documented 10 lawsuits filed against the Kansas Highway Patrol and its leader Col. Herman Jones. A former KHP lieutenant tells KMBC his job was threatened if he didn't change a review of one of his troopers. Lt....
Congressman, Jackson County warn of rising deed fraud
You've heard of stolen cars, now Kansas City, Missouri is dealing with a new problem on the rise. Someone stealing your entire home.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KMBC.com
489 million birds are predicted to migrate south overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 489 million birds are predicted to migrate south overnight!. With clear skies tonight over Kansas City, it's possible to see up to 35,000 birds per km. Keep your eyes and ears open today and tonight, and you might spot the migration in progress. These forecasts...
RELATED PEOPLE
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
KMBC.com
Operation BBQ Relief heads to Florida as Hurricane Ian strengthens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City'sOperation BBQ Relief is already on the way to Florida in preparation for the hurricane to help give meals to anyone who may need one. "I've seen enough damage to know what it can do," said Will Cleaver, of Operation BBQ Relief. Cleaver is...
KMBC.com
Day of Remembrance honors homicide victims in Kansas City and beyond
On Sunday, metro area families who have lost a loved one to violence honored their memory. It was the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. The anti-violence advocacy group KC Mothers in Charge invited families to gather with photos of their loved ones at Visitation Church near the Country Club Plaza.
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Mild week ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Sunny and breezy. High 75. Wind NW 10-20 mph. Tuesday: Sunny & warmer 79. Rest of the week: Rinse and repeat. No changes.
KAKE TV
Video shows large tree branch barely miss Kansas driver
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV/CNN) - A Ring doorbell camera captured a near miss in Prairie Village, Kansas, Thursday. A large tree branch suddenly fell across the road, narrowly missing a passing SUV. The owner of the doorbell camera thinks the driver had no idea what happened. The vehicle never stopped...
Kansas man with a history of violent crime arrested again
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Jeremiah E. Crouch of Atchison on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Earlier this month, police arrested him on a requested charge of domestic...
KMBC.com
Calm fall weather holds steady in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hurricane Ian will likely become a Category 4 storm later today. It’s expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday evening. Storm updates from the National Hurricane Center should come in around 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 pm this evening. Conditions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
momcollective.com
Best Johnson County Library Branches for Moms
This post is sponsored by the Johnson County Library. The Johnson County Library system has great libraries and services to meet every person’s needs, but there are three Johnson County Library branches that we return to again and again, because they are so great for families. They all provide some key features that are mom favorites including:
KMBC.com
Leukemia survivor recalls his daughter's life-saving bone marrow donation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's National Leukemia Awareness Month, a disease that kills nearly 24,000 Americans every year. One Blue Springs, Missouri, man is beating the disease with a bit of help from his family. "My daughter literally saved my life," survivor Jim Allin said. It's a story that...
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund
TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kan. woman hospitalized in St. Joe after 2-vehicle crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Sunday in Atchison County. A 2019 Kia Soul 4-door driven by Jefferson Brooks, Jr., 44, Wichita, was eastbound on Atchison Street and entered the intersection at 9th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Kia collided...
Comments / 0