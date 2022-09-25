Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas over short putt complaints at Presidents Cup
Over the weekend, Justin Thomas was involved in a dramatic Sunday singles battle with Si-Woo Kim, with the Korean eventually prevailing on the final hole of the day. During that match, Thomas expressed his frustration at Kim not giving him a 3-foot putt on the ninth hole, with Thomas motioning that the putt may have been in ‘gimme’ range.
Golf Channel
Kevin Kisner, the 'best partier' on U.S. team, happy to show off skills following win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a team of U.S. stars, Kevin Kisner tied for the fewest points earned, but he believes his impact was felt in other ways. “I got half a point,” he said Sunday night, “but I brought the fun.”. At 38, Kisner was – by...
Golf Channel
As U.S. wins Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods caddies for son in career round
Tiger Woods wasn’t on hand at Quail Hollow this past week, but he still made an impact on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. From making his own pairings suggestions and joining team meetings virtually to watching the action on television and even calling U.S. captain Davis Love III during the actual competition, Woods has retained some duties, though unofficially, from his victorious 2019 captaincy.
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth caps perfect 5-0 week with first career singles victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Already the standout performer this week for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, Jordan Spieth got off the schneid Sunday by earning his first-ever singles victory. Entering Sunday singles at Quail Hollow, Spieth owned a 0-6-1 record in singles play in both the Presidents and Ryder cups....
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Will Rome be another U.S. rout? What's the cup captain lineage?
The the wake of the Americans' Presidents Cup victory, the future of the team is strong. But there are still some questions. Are we looking at a U.S. dynasty? Will the team roll to another victory next year in Rome? And what does the U.S. cup captain lineage look like?
Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
Golf Channel
Guido Migliozzi closes in 62 to take French Open title from Rasmus Hojgaard
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot over Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third DP World Tour win, his first...
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Odds: Sam Burns favored to repeat at Sanderson Farms; Rory McIlroy favored at Dunhill Links
After making his Presidents Cup debut last week at Quail Hollow Club, Sam Burns heads straight to Jackson, Mississippi, to defend his title at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Burns is the betting favorite, according to PointsBet Sportsbook, to win a second-straight rooster trophy at the Country Club of Jackson. At...
Golf Channel
Atthaya Thitikul beats Danielle Kang in playoff; LPGA rookie wins second event
ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo Kim leads International side
Record: 3-1 Why the grade? Tom Kim got all the headlines, but Si Woo Kim probably deserved more. He led the Internationals with three wins, including teaming with rookie Cam Davis for the only visiting point on Thursday, and capped his week by getting in Justin Thomas’ head and winning a huge singles point in the leadoff match.
Golf Channel
Power rankings: Sam Burns among top 10 to watch at Sanderson Farms
After a week at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour heads down to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Let's be honest: the field includes defending champion Sam Burns but otherwise is not strong. So, it's likely we'll see a fresh face – maybe even a rookie – hoist what, in my opinion, is the best trophy in golf (see above; no, it's not real ... I think).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Making future U.S. cup teams might be more challenging than the matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The cup was already decided. Beer and liquor were being poured discretely into U.S.-logoed bottles. But as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others gathered around their Team USA golf carts on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon, they quickly came to a realization. “We gotta go find...
Golf Channel
'We're going to win': Internationals leave Presidents Cup with a loss, but not defeated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The International Presidents Cup team is long past moral victories and consolation prizes and silver linings. Their record in this event leaves little room for misinterpretation: They’re 1-12-1. It's been easy to dismiss the players as woefully overmatched, or the event as irrelevant. It’s been...
Golf Channel
Shushing Si Woo Kim won match, but 'pissed off' Justin Thomas won Presidents Cup
Despite dropping his singles match to Si Woo Kim on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow, Justin Thomas still holds a 17-5-3 record in Cup matches. More importantly, after the Americans’ five-point Presidents Cup victory, Thomas has now been part of four winning Cup teams, including three of the Presidents variety, in five national-team appearances.
Comments / 0