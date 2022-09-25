ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

rentonreporter.com

These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life

Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
EDMONDS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird

Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
SEATTLE, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Big Tech made Seattle’s new status as a fashion capital inevitable

When you think of the most fashionable cities in the U.S., Seattle wouldn’t often come up, with its flannel-clad residents, often trudging through the rain in hiking boots and the distinct lack of an umbrella. But according to an article from Esquire, Seattle is now an unlikely fashion capital. The Gee and Ursula Show explains why this new status was actually inevitable.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

3 Easy kid friendly fall hikes

Celebrate the new season with 3 easy kid friendly fall hikes. Whether your kid runs ahead like a fleet-footed mountain goat or slides along like a spotted slug, here are a few places around the Seattle area where you can enjoy the journey with kids in tow. Perhaps the highlight...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Mountaineer from Seattle reported missing in Nepal

SEATTLE — Crews are still searching for a mountaineer skier who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson grew up in Seattle and was reported missing on Monday. It happened after she and her partner were coming down a mountain after reaching the summit. "For us, we...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

40 Bucket List Ideas For The Perfect Seattle Fall

The days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisp, and we have your Seattle fall bucket list ready to go. Looking for fun things to do in Seattle this fall? See if you can check off every item on this Seattle fall bucket list.. We have something for everyone, whether you love spooky experiences, crave epic adventures, or just want to eat some good food. The best part is that many of these activities are cheap or even free!
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed

SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Aviation International News

Boeing Marks Opening of Its Washington Additive Facility

Boeing has formally opened its new additive manufacturing facility in Auburn, Washington. The new Center of Additive Manufacturing Excellence (CoAME) leverages 3D printing technology in the design and manufacturing of tools and parts for commercial airplanes, helicopters, spacecraft, and satellites. “Additive manufacturing allows us to basically explore new ways of...
AUBURN, WA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town

Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
TUKWILA, WA
KREM

Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish

SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High

I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Construction to begin Sept. 28 on 76th Avenue West paving project in Edmonds, Lynnwood

Road resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 along 76th Avenue West in the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 76th Avenue overlay project, which is a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, will resurface 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. Work will continue through the end of November.
EDMONDS, WA
Daily Mail

The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges

Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
SEATTLE, WA

