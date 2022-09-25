The days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisp, and we have your Seattle fall bucket list ready to go. Looking for fun things to do in Seattle this fall? See if you can check off every item on this Seattle fall bucket list.. We have something for everyone, whether you love spooky experiences, crave epic adventures, or just want to eat some good food. The best part is that many of these activities are cheap or even free!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO