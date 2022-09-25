Read full article on original website
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Emerald Communities Starts Expansion Project at Emerald Heights CCRC in Redmond, Washington
REDMOND, Wash. — Emerald Communities has started construction of an expansion project at Emerald Heights, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in the Seattle suburb of Redmond. The new building, named Courtyard, will rise three stories and feature 42 independent living units ranging in size from 826 to 1,726...
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird
Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
Mountaineer and Seattle-native Hilaree Nelson missing in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, a ski mountaineer and the first woman to summit Everest and Lhotse in one 24-hour push, is missing after apparently falling into a crevasse in Nepal, according to The New York Times. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, were attempting to ski down from the peak of Manaslu...
MyNorthwest.com
Big Tech made Seattle’s new status as a fashion capital inevitable
When you think of the most fashionable cities in the U.S., Seattle wouldn’t often come up, with its flannel-clad residents, often trudging through the rain in hiking boots and the distinct lack of an umbrella. But according to an article from Esquire, Seattle is now an unlikely fashion capital. The Gee and Ursula Show explains why this new status was actually inevitable.
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
seattleschild.com
3 Easy kid friendly fall hikes
Celebrate the new season with 3 easy kid friendly fall hikes. Whether your kid runs ahead like a fleet-footed mountain goat or slides along like a spotted slug, here are a few places around the Seattle area where you can enjoy the journey with kids in tow. Perhaps the highlight...
KUOW
Riding the first train from Seattle to Canada since the pandemic started
The Amtrak Cascades train route from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C. resumed this week for the first time in more than two years. While the border has been open to cars and buses for months, Monday’s train trip was the first since the pandemic began. Just before 7 o’clock on...
Mountaineer from Seattle reported missing in Nepal
SEATTLE — Crews are still searching for a mountaineer skier who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson grew up in Seattle and was reported missing on Monday. It happened after she and her partner were coming down a mountain after reaching the summit. "For us, we...
secretseattle.co
40 Bucket List Ideas For The Perfect Seattle Fall
The days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisp, and we have your Seattle fall bucket list ready to go. Looking for fun things to do in Seattle this fall? See if you can check off every item on this Seattle fall bucket list.. We have something for everyone, whether you love spooky experiences, crave epic adventures, or just want to eat some good food. The best part is that many of these activities are cheap or even free!
Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed
SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
Aviation International News
Boeing Marks Opening of Its Washington Additive Facility
Boeing has formally opened its new additive manufacturing facility in Auburn, Washington. The new Center of Additive Manufacturing Excellence (CoAME) leverages 3D printing technology in the design and manufacturing of tools and parts for commercial airplanes, helicopters, spacecraft, and satellites. “Additive manufacturing allows us to basically explore new ways of...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town
Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
KREM
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US...
The Stranger
Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High
I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
myedmondsnews.com
Construction to begin Sept. 28 on 76th Avenue West paving project in Edmonds, Lynnwood
Road resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 along 76th Avenue West in the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 76th Avenue overlay project, which is a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, will resurface 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. Work will continue through the end of November.
The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
