The Emporia Rotary Club hosted its first annual pickleball tournament at the city's pickleball courts at the Emporia Country Club on Sunday Morning. Fourteen teams came out and each team donated $50 to participate. All proceeds went to Corky’s Cupboard, which is the food pantry at Emporia State University. The mission of Corky’s Cupboard is “to foster a healthy university community by providing temporary food assistance in an effort to alleviate hunger,” according to the Emporia State website. The only eligibility requirement for pantry users is they must be currently enrolled ESU students, and students are allowed to use the pantry once per week.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO