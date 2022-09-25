Read full article on original website
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball team splits triangular at Baldwin
The Emporia High School volleyball team split its two matches at Baldwin High School on Monday night. The Lady Spartans fell in three sets to Baldwin, 28-26, 20-25, 17-25. Head coach Ping Wang was pleased with her team’s performance and knew going in that Baldwin was going to be tough to beat.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls golf wins first Centennial League title
The Emporia High School girls golf team won their first Centennial League team title in school history on Monday afternoon at Village Greens Golf Course in Topeka. The Lady Spartans finished with a team score of 332, eight strokes ahead of second-place finisher and defending league champion Washburn Rural.
Emporia gazette.com
Area school volleyball roundup
Olpe High School claimed the championship at the Olpe Invitational Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Eagles compiled a 5-0 match record, earning them a first-place finish. It was quite a turnaround for Olpe after going 0-5 at this tournament a year ago. After a loss to Lebo last Tuesday, Olpe regrouped and dominated its tournament.
Emporia gazette.com
What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia recently, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Emporia gazette.com
Bridge open above, logjam clearing below
Every year around this time, Chase County has a logjam. But not in high school sports. “It develops every year,” Cottonwood Falls city spokesperson Bree Larkin said Tuesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Doris Jean Rowe
Doris Jean Rowe of Emporia died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 88. Doris was born on August 18, 1934 in Council Grove, Kansas the daughter of Lester and Bertha Clark Dains. She married Ronald Duane Rowe on October 4, 1988 in Emporia, Kansas. He died on January 13, 2019 in Emporia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans rip Big 12 following questionable TV schedule decisions for Week 5
College football fans watched on Saturday as Texas went to Texas Tech and lost to the Red Raiders in overtime. That same night, they watched as Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman. Apparently, though, the Big 12 league office wasn’t watching those games or simply didn’t care about...
Emporia gazette.com
Chris Edward Thomsen
Chris Edward Thomsen of Emporia, Kansas went home to be with Christ on September 13, 2022. Chris was born in Manhattan, Kansas on February 2, 1967. His family then moved to Emporia in 1975 and made it his lifelong home. Chris graduated from Emporia High School in 1985 and then went on to study psychology at Emporia State University. In 1989 he married his high school sweetheart Vanessa Norman.
Emporia gazette.com
New football stadium part of Olpe fitness plan
Olpe can be a nice town for walking, but old narrow sidewalks can be a bother. “A lot of them are only about three feet wide,” City Clerk Joyce Wilson said Thursday. “A lot of people, instead of walking down the sidewalk, are walking on the streets.”
Emporia gazette.com
Duane "Eldon" Siebuhr
Including Pearson Farms and John Dill, during harvest. season for nearly 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Wilma of their home in. (Johnny) Fields of Hartford and 6 grandchildren and 17. great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters,. Theda Wolford and Elaine Smith of Emporia and Audrey.
Emporia gazette.com
Four recognized with University Service Citation Awards from ESU
Emporia State University announced Tuesday that four alumni and friends of the university will receive the ESU Alumni Association's University Service Citation Award. The award recognizes alumni and friends of the University who have made unique and significant contributions to the University, its students and staff members. According to a...
esubulletin.com
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
Emporia gazette.com
Time to take picture postcard photos
As Florida faces the fury of Hurricane Ian, a fine first full week of fall fills the Emporia area. Monday morning's low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 47 degrees. That made it the coolest morning since Monday, May 23. Cottonwood Falls fell to 45.
Emporia gazette.com
Edward M. McCreary, Jr.
Edward M. McCreary, Jr. was born to Dorothy L. (Robohn) and Edward M. McCreary, Sr. in San Antonio, TX while Ed was serving in the Army. After Ed’s tour of duty, they returned back to their home in Emporia, KS where they continued to live through Edward Jr.’s life.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Rotary Club hosts first pickleball tournament
The Emporia Rotary Club hosted its first annual pickleball tournament at the city's pickleball courts at the Emporia Country Club on Sunday Morning. Fourteen teams came out and each team donated $50 to participate. All proceeds went to Corky’s Cupboard, which is the food pantry at Emporia State University. The mission of Corky’s Cupboard is “to foster a healthy university community by providing temporary food assistance in an effort to alleviate hunger,” according to the Emporia State website. The only eligibility requirement for pantry users is they must be currently enrolled ESU students, and students are allowed to use the pantry once per week.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU set to announce program changes by end of week
Emporia State University says students, faculty and staff will get answers by the end of the week on what programs will be affected by realignment efforts under the university’s “workforce management” policy. “This next phase of communication includes sharing how individual programs will reinvest resources and reimagine...
kggfradio.com
City Commission Expected to Declare Water Watch for Coffeyville
The Coffeyville City Commission is expected to approve a resolution to declare a water watch within the city of Coffeyville at their meeting tonight. City Manager Mark Hall says this first stage is only voluntary. The other steps after a water watch include a water warning and finally, a water...
Emporia gazette.com
Gas leak leads to EHS evacuation
A gas leak, reportedly in a science lab, led to an evacuation of Emporia High School Tuesday morning. No injuries are reported and students are now back inside. First responders were called to the north side of the school around 9:30 a.m. Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicated the leak in a lab was turned off quickly.
