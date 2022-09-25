ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Morgan Times

UNC football says character, consistency necessary in remainder of season

With two straight wins and another highly-anticipated game this week, the Bears are focusing on consistency and character. Graduate wide receiver Trevis Graham said the University of Northern Colorado’s (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) 35-14 win over Idaho State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday spoke to its physical abilities and the quality of its players.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC football’s Elijah Anderson-Taylor busy tackling event business off the field

If any University of Northern Colorado students want to test their skills against one of the Bears offensive linemen, senior Glenn Bernard is often available at parties hosted by his teammate. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Anderson-Taylor, from Denver, started an event and party-planning business called “Eassy Access” during his first year...
GREELEY, CO
hflamppost.com

Looking ahead to the State Golf Tournament

With the regional golf tournaments having wrapped up last week in Greeley, the hard part is out of the way, now let’s see if this is the year that the boy’s golf team can finally take down the 3A state tournament next week in Denver. This years team...
DENVER, CO
K99

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership

Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

When will Denver see its 1st freeze?

Now that it's officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.
Fort Morgan Times

Federal grant to help CU Denver expand rural teacher pipeline

The University of Colorado Denver will use about $7 million in federal grants over the next five years to expand a teacher preparation model to rural communities across the state. The federal government has touted the effort as an emerging program getting results in addressing the country’s teacher shortage.
DENVER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO

