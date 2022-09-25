Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
UNC roundup (Sunday-Tuesday): Soccer continues struggles in loss at Sac State
The University of Northern Colorado women’s soccer and golf teams were in action this weekend. Here are the results from their performances. The stretch continued this weekend when UNC (4-6-2, 0-2-0 Big Sky) fell to Sacramento State (1-7-3, 1-1-0 Big Sky), 1-0, on the road. This gave the Bears...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC football says character, consistency necessary in remainder of season
With two straight wins and another highly-anticipated game this week, the Bears are focusing on consistency and character. Graduate wide receiver Trevis Graham said the University of Northern Colorado’s (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) 35-14 win over Idaho State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday spoke to its physical abilities and the quality of its players.
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: Northern Colorado win over Idaho State impressive in all phases
Things finally started to click for the University of Northern Colorado (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) football team on Saturday afternoon. The Bears defeated Idaho State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky), 35-14, to open the league schedule and secure a homecoming victory. For the first three weeks of the season, UNC talked...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC football’s Elijah Anderson-Taylor busy tackling event business off the field
If any University of Northern Colorado students want to test their skills against one of the Bears offensive linemen, senior Glenn Bernard is often available at parties hosted by his teammate. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Anderson-Taylor, from Denver, started an event and party-planning business called “Eassy Access” during his first year...
hflamppost.com
Looking ahead to the State Golf Tournament
With the regional golf tournaments having wrapped up last week in Greeley, the hard part is out of the way, now let’s see if this is the year that the boy’s golf team can finally take down the 3A state tournament next week in Denver. This years team...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership
Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ
Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
When will Denver see its 1st freeze?
Now that it's officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.
Slight rain chances, 80s before cold front arrives
The Pinpoint Weather team says a small batch of tropical moisture will roll through Colorado this afternoon.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Fort Morgan Times
Federal grant to help CU Denver expand rural teacher pipeline
The University of Colorado Denver will use about $7 million in federal grants over the next five years to expand a teacher preparation model to rural communities across the state. The federal government has touted the effort as an emerging program getting results in addressing the country’s teacher shortage.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
