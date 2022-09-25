ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council approves second reading of parking rate ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to move forward a parking rate hike. The council voted 4 to 0 to approve the second reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained from voting since he is a Sioux City Community School District art teacher who works downtown and must pay for his own parking.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Council green-lights development agreement for truck and trailer dealership

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a development agreement Monday with the nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership. Thompson Equipment Co., which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, plans to establish a location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The project, represents a capital investment of nearly $6.7 million.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
siouxlandnews.com

A portion of 27th Street in Sioux City closed due to construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drivers who use 27th Street on the North Side of Sioux City will have a detour, starting Monday, Sept. 26th. Pavement repairs will mean the closure of 27th St., between Chambers St. and Prospect St. Construction starts Monday and will last for one week. There...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City School District sees success with recruitment stipends

SIOUX CITY — Recruitment stipends have been successful for the Sioux City Community School District, prompting the district to allocate more funds to the program. The district has given stipends to 226 employees who qualify for the stipend for a total of $859,456 as of Sept. 12. On Monday, the school board approved the allocation of $200,000 additional funds for the stipends.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Bus Service#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Sioux City Council#Srf Consulting Group
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty

SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
SIOUX CITY, IA
katyflint.com

Plan a Fun Filled Weekend to O’Brien County, Iowa

Great food, beautiful landscape, and sleeping in a grain bin….sounds like a great place to visit, right?! You’ll find a weekend of fun and great things to do in O’Brien County, Iowa with all of this and more! Located in Northwest Iowa this county is about 14,000 people. And those people are some of the friendlies you’ll meet. They are also offering you a weekend full of fun and great things to do! Check out all these great options to fill your weekend with.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man charged in Sunday stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing near downtown Sioux City on Sunday. Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Sioux City Journal

Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday

To kick off the football season, downtown Sioux City officials will sponsor a tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Jones streets. Ten-foot outdoor screens will display college football games all day long while guests will enjoy tailgate food, drinks, cornhole tournaments, and live music from Damon Datson.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's Briar Cliff unveils homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY — Bernardo Torres and Kennedy Andersen were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2022 Homecoming king and queen during coronation ceremonies on Sept. 20. Torres, a native of Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a senior majoring in business administration and marketing. He is a team captain for men’s soccer team, a member of the Cliff Singers, and an employee at the Briar Cliff coffee shop, Charged.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
CANTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

One injured in collision in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Orange City. Fifteen-year-old Aidan Joy Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving west on Fifth Street Northeast when she pulled out from a stop sign onto Albany Avenue Northeast and her 2009 Buick Lucerne struck a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 51-year-old Cristi Ann Kelch of Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge

PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy