Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council approves second reading of parking rate ordinance
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to move forward a parking rate hike. The council voted 4 to 0 to approve the second reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained from voting since he is a Sioux City Community School District art teacher who works downtown and must pay for his own parking.
Peters Avenue in Sioux City closing temporarily
The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced another temporary road closure.
Sioux City reminding residents to properly drain chlorine-treated water
To ensure that Siouxlanders discharge their water properly, the release provided instructions to help.
Sioux City Journal
Council green-lights development agreement for truck and trailer dealership
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a development agreement Monday with the nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership. Thompson Equipment Co., which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, plans to establish a location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The project, represents a capital investment of nearly $6.7 million.
siouxlandnews.com
A portion of 27th Street in Sioux City closed due to construction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drivers who use 27th Street on the North Side of Sioux City will have a detour, starting Monday, Sept. 26th. Pavement repairs will mean the closure of 27th St., between Chambers St. and Prospect St. Construction starts Monday and will last for one week. There...
Sioux City Journal
MercyOne spokeswoman says Sioux City hospital in "full compliance" with CMS vaccination requirements
SIOUX CITY — In a statement released Tuesday, a spokeswoman for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center said the Sioux City hospital is in "full compliance" with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements for COVID-19 vaccination of staff. Documents posted to the Iowa Department of Inspection & Appeals' website indicated...
Sioux City Journal
Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District sees success with recruitment stipends
SIOUX CITY — Recruitment stipends have been successful for the Sioux City Community School District, prompting the district to allocate more funds to the program. The district has given stipends to 226 employees who qualify for the stipend for a total of $859,456 as of Sept. 12. On Monday, the school board approved the allocation of $200,000 additional funds for the stipends.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
katyflint.com
Plan a Fun Filled Weekend to O’Brien County, Iowa
Great food, beautiful landscape, and sleeping in a grain bin….sounds like a great place to visit, right?! You’ll find a weekend of fun and great things to do in O’Brien County, Iowa with all of this and more! Located in Northwest Iowa this county is about 14,000 people. And those people are some of the friendlies you’ll meet. They are also offering you a weekend full of fun and great things to do! Check out all these great options to fill your weekend with.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
Sioux City Journal
Man charged in Sunday stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing near downtown Sioux City on Sunday. Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at...
Sioux City Journal
Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday
To kick off the football season, downtown Sioux City officials will sponsor a tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Jones streets. Ten-foot outdoor screens will display college football games all day long while guests will enjoy tailgate food, drinks, cornhole tournaments, and live music from Damon Datson.
Sioux City man arrested for causing 14-inch gash during robbery
A man was arrested in Sioux City after he allegedly caused a 14-inch wound during an alleged attempted robbery.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's Briar Cliff unveils homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Bernardo Torres and Kennedy Andersen were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2022 Homecoming king and queen during coronation ceremonies on Sept. 20. Torres, a native of Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a senior majoring in business administration and marketing. He is a team captain for men’s soccer team, a member of the Cliff Singers, and an employee at the Briar Cliff coffee shop, Charged.
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Democratic congressional candidate Ryan Melton talks about his message at a Sioux City campaign stop
Ryan Melton, Democratic candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, talks about his message before a campaign stop Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at a Siouxland Progressing Women meeting at Famous Dave's restaurant in Sioux City. Melton is campaigning to unseat Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Orange City. Fifteen-year-old Aidan Joy Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving west on Fifth Street Northeast when she pulled out from a stop sign onto Albany Avenue Northeast and her 2009 Buick Lucerne struck a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 51-year-old Cristi Ann Kelch of Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Trail of stolen items helps Sioux City police find burglary suspect
One of three suspects in a burglary on Tuesday was found after police followed a trail of stolen items.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
