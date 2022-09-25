ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Parade will end print publication, but Times-News subscribers will get digital access

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cEYv_0i9DW6XN00

Parade's publisher will cease the print version of the weekly magazine after Nov. 6 and offer e-newspaper issues to publication partners, which include the Erie Times-News.

The Arena Group announced Sept. 16 that it would transition Parade to a digital-only product and end publication entirely for Relish and Spry Living after their October issues.

Times-News all-access and digital subscribers can access Parade, other special sections, the Times-News and some 200 other USA TODAY Network editions daily at erietimes-pa.newsmemory.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Department of Labor and Industry release Erie’s unemployment rates

The area’s unemployment rate did not go down for the first time in seven months…the good news is it also didn’t go up. The Department of Labor and Industry released new numbers Tuesday showing unemployment in the Erie region was five percent in August. That’s the same number we saw in July. It’s a full […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours

Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex

The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
MEADVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Erie Times News#The Arena Group#Relish And Spry Living#The Times News#Erietimes Pa
YourErie

Rain brings woes for drivers, but could spell good news for fishermen

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has been inundated with rain. Minor flooding is reported throughout the city, drivers are encountering hazardous pooling water on roadways, and sump pumps are working overtime. While it’s worsening news for some homeowners near waterways, it’s pretty good news for fishermen. Steelhead fishermen, in particular, will benefit from the abundant and persistent […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County COVID-19 Public Health Update

The Erie County Department of Health has released an update on the current status of COVID-19 in the County. From September 13th to the 25th, there were 852 reported cases, with a daily average of 61 cases. New case numbers only reflect reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of the actual number of cases in the County.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek

Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

UPMC Park adding new attractions outside its ballpark

While the Erie SeaWolves prepare for game two in Somerset, work crews are preparing to change the area around the ballpark. Not only will the construction from the Warner Theatre along French Street be completed, but a former SeaWolves building will be demolished, creating a new look for the south side of UPMC Park. “I’m […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, PA
2 On Your Side

Flood Watch in effect for parts of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain from Sunday was merely an appetizer as heavier, more frequent showers are expected Monday through Wednesday morning. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Erie and Chautauqua counties and is in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Many rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches within a two day stretch, leading to the chance for area flooding. This could mean flooding of areas with poor drainage, low lying areas near creeks and streams and underpasses. If you live in a flood prone area, this would be a good time to take preparations.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Feeling Well-rested During the Winter

Erie News Now contributor Dr. Becky Dawson joined us live with advice on how to feel more rested during the fall and winter months. "It's all about routine," said Dr. Dawson. "What most people agree is that we need to put our phones down. So that means having no technology a half an hour before you go to sleep and creating a morning routine that doesn't involve picking up your phone and scrolling through things first thing in the morning."
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Lane of Route 5 Closed in Springfield Township Due to Weather Damage

The eastbound lane of Route 5 is closed near the intersection with Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County, due to damage from heavy rains and flash flooding Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A detour using Route 215 northbound to Route 20 eastbound to Route 18...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

People Walk to Raise Awareness for Low Income Residents

People gathered in Perry Square on Saturday to raise awareness for those struggling with low income. It was organized by Erie County United. Their goal was to bring the community together and empower people with low incomes. They want to uplift people who they say have had their voices have been silenced, and improve the livelihoods for everyone in Erie, by fighting to for basic income and job stability.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Invasive Species, Over Regulation Among Local Grape Grower Grievances

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – From invasive species to so-called over regulations, agriculture in Chautauqua County faces several obstacles amid their fall harvest. This week, New York State lawmakers took part in an educational tour of the region’s agricultural industry to hear from farmers one-on-one. Among the...
WESTFIELD, NY
YourErie

Heavy flooding closes down parts of west Erie County

In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Guest minister from Jerusalem visits Erie

The First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant welcomed a guest reverend from Jerusalem Sunday. Reverend Fursan Zu`mot is a part of the Presbyterian Church International peace-makers program that brought him to the United States for the first time to spread his message of building bridges. He has made multiple stops throughout the country, giving faith […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy