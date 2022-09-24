ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

AP source: Pelicans' McCollum agrees to 2-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million contract extension that runs through the 2025-2026 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Pelicans have not announced the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

What Dubs fans can expect from Weatherspoon in 2022-23 season

Between the San Antonio Spurs and the Warriors, Quinndary Weatherspoon's last three seasons in the NBA have been nothing short of consistent. Unless the Warriors hand him their 15th and final roster spot, Weatherspoon is on track to become the first player to be on a two-way contract for four straight seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 NBA preview: Keldon Johnson set for surge; tank for Victor Wembanyama underway

The San Antonio Spurs are in position to properly tank for the first time since the start of the Tim Duncan era. Will they do it? It's hard to imagine a Gregg Popovich team overtly throwing in the towel, but the ability to draft Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-2 talent many consider to be a generational prospect, could be at stake. Either way, the Spurs don't project as a very good team. This season is about development and another lottery pick -- maybe the lottery pick -- in 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Goal For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Is Being An All-Star

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been selected to the Rising Stars Challenge game and won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award during his career. Now, he wants another accolade: An All-Star appearance. At Monday's team media day, Herro said that is among his goals this season. "Yeah,...
MIAMI, FL
SkySports

Memphis Grizzlies: Fan perspective on the big talking points

Grizzlies superfan Steve Kirk assesses the 2021-22 season for his team, and then casts an eye ahead to the 2022-23 campaign for Memphis. Where my love for the NBA and the Grizzlies came from... I travelled to America with my brother in 2014 with very little interest or knowledge of...
MEMPHIS, TN

