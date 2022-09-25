Obituary: Freda Joyce Posey

Graveside Service for Freda Joyce Posey, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Emeus Cemetery with Johnny Green officiating; Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Posey passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born Feb. 21, 1940, to Olen and Alma English.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Ernest Posey; son: Tharron Posey; parents; and sisters: Okelene Seymore and Brenda Peek.

Survivors include her daughters: Gegie (David) Sides and Ginger (Randy) Goggins; grandchildren: Amanda Sides, Michael Sides, Brandy Goggins, J.J. Goggins, and Austin Posey; four great-grandchildren; sister: Sherry (Charles) Goeller; and a host of family and friends.