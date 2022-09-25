ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Freda Joyce Posey

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Graveside Service for Freda Joyce Posey, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Emeus Cemetery with Johnny Green officiating; Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Posey passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born Feb. 21, 1940, to Olen and Alma English.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Ernest Posey; son: Tharron Posey; parents; and sisters: Okelene Seymore and Brenda Peek.

Survivors include her daughters: Gegie (David) Sides and Ginger (Randy) Goggins; grandchildren: Amanda Sides, Michael Sides, Brandy Goggins, J.J. Goggins, and Austin Posey; four great-grandchildren; sister: Sherry (Charles) Goeller; and a host of family and friends.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sue Ann Kaucher

Sue Ann Kaucher, age 85, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Sue was born Jan. 21, 1937, to John Albert and Mary Burnadette Trogden Gough. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Donald Kaucher; son: Hal Kaucher; granddaughter: Angela Kaucher; sister: Ruth Fehrmann; and brothers: Wilbur Gough and David Gough. A Memorial Mass for Mrs. Kaucher will be on at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Patrick Egan OSB officiating Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow services in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 6 p.m. A Rosary Service will be on Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Survivors are sons: Scott Kaucher, Mark Kaucher, Michael Kaucher; granddaughter: Mary Ann (Vincent) Weissend; great grandchildren: Kylie Kaucher, Tristin Cornelius, Noah Weissend; great great grandchild: Solomon Cornelius; sister-in-law: Carol Olt; nephew: Travis Olt. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Karen Renae Buettner

Karen Renae Buettner, 66, of Hartselle, passed from this life on Sept. 25, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born May 21, 1956, to Jackie Lynn & Lavondia Aaron Gilreath. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buettner family.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Mildredge Duskin

Richard Mildredge Duskin, age 67, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Alabama to James Mildredge and Louvie Bell Duskin. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jerald Duskin; sister: Beverly Nix; and nephew: Robert Duskin. Survivors include his son: Jason (Kristin) Duskin; grandson: Noah James Duskin; granddaughter: Chloe Grace Duskin; brothers: Eugene (Linda) Duskin and Terry (Freida) Duskin; sisters: Jeanette (Donnie) Alldredge and Delores Underwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Memorial visitation for Richard Mildredge Duskin, will be at Old Nazarene Church, 9605 Hwy 69N Cullman AL, 35058 on October 23rd from 2-4 p.m.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Curry Collier Sr.

Robert Curry Collier, Sr., of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on Aug. 17, 1934, to Leonard L. and Lois Lillian Brooks Collier. Mr. Collier served his country honorably in both the United States Air Force as well as the United States Army. Robert worked in the civil service, and he drove a truck. Robert was a people person. He never met a stranger. Mr. Collier was a devoted husband to his late wife, Betty, and was a loving father and grandfather. Robert’s life was one of...
CULLMAN, AL
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edna Adams Giddy

Edna “Susie” Adams Giddy, age 76 of Hayden, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1946, in Hayden, Alabama to James “Fat” Adams and Dorothy Lucille Johnson Adams. Susie was a 1964 graduate of Hayden High School and went to work for Liberty National Life Insurance Company and spent 47 years there as office manager. She loved working in her flower beds and watching the hummingbirds in the yard. She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and served in the Ladies’ Ministry. She...
HAYDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dale Elaine Starrett

Dale Elaine Starrett age 67 of Hartselle died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She is survived by her mother: Josephine Lucile Leatherwood Mitchell; daughter: Wendy Dawn Holbrooks; sisters: Kathy Russell and Patsy Hughes; and her grandchildren: Hannah Holbrooks and Hunter Holbrooks. A graveside celebration of Dale’s life will be Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Graham Cemetery in Jefferson County, AL.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Etna Ruth Rigsby

Etna Ruth (Pittman) Rigsby, age 89, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Etna was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Crane Hill, Alabama to Carl Glenn and Vassie Elizabeth Sinyard Pittman. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 62 years: Paul W. Rigsby; sister: Dwynell Pittman Speakman; brothers: Lelton Pittman and Adrian Pittman. Etna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed making a home for her family in the various locations where Paul was stationed in the Air Force. She remained young at heart and enjoyed entertaining friends and family, decorating...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenda Jean Strickland

Memorial visitation for Glenda Jean Strickland, age 82, of Cullman, will be from 10 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Strickland passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born Sept. 18, 1940, to Chester and Pearl Maze. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother: Charlcie Maze; husbands: Wilson Strickland and Dalton Hood; and brothers: Joe Donald “Buddy” Maze, Jerry Maze, and Dillard Maze. Survivors include her sons: Chris (Diane) Hood and Jimmy (Sarah) Strickland; daughter: Beverly Franklin; grandchildren: Lisa Hope, Michael Hood, Kelsey Strickland, Robert Strickland, and William Strickland; great-grandson: Jacob Anthony Pearson; and sister: Linda Tapia.
CULLMAN, AL
Johnny Green
cullmantribune.com

Cullman Memory Gardens donated to local nonprofit board

CULLMAN, Ala. – The future of Cullman Memory Gardens is brighter after receiving good news recently. The cemetery is no longer a for-profit investor-owned cemetery. It is now owned and will be operated by a local nonprofit board created by the Alabama Legislature. The owners of Memory Gardens donated the cemetery to the Cullman Memory Gardens Cemetery Foundation on Sept. 15, 2022.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Whitt Wray

Homegoing service for Bro. Whitt Wray, age 67, of Vinemont, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Brandon Pylant and Richard Roberts officiating; Interment in Eva Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Wray passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1954, in Somerville, Alabama, to Morgan Grady Wray and Fannie Gertrude Wray. He was a pastor for 45 years at various places in Morgan and Cullman counties. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: McCoy Wray; sister: Martha Gravatt; and one grandchild. Survivors include his wife: Edith Wray; daughters: Melina (Brandon) Pylant and Elisha (Bengi) Terry; grandchildren: Aaron Pylant, Bethany Pylant, Jay (Sarah) Terry, Ashley Terry, Presley Terry, and Brooklyn Terry; great-grandchildren: Brooks Terry and Keaton Terry; brothers: W. D. Wray, James Wray, and Vann Wray; sisters: Myra Patterson and Judy Atkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Lou Wood

Linda Lou Wood, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Linda was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Talladega, AL. Linda loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior, and her family and friends. She enjoyed time in God’s word and his creation. She served the Lord through teaching God’s word and ministering to the youth and ladies of the church. Linda is survived by her daughter: Julie Wood Austin; her son-in-law: Scott Austin; her sisters: Phyliss Todd and Betty Carpenter; and her granddaughters: Rachel Elisabeth Austin, Hannah Katherine Austin and Lydia Grace Austin. Linda was preceded in death by her husband: George Thomas Wood. A celebration of life funeral service for Linda will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at East Side Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St SE, Cullman, Alabama. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. A private family interment will follow at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://100fold.org/seedsower.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Muriel Hassell Helton

Muriel Hassell Helton, 96, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 20, 2022. Funeral services for Mrs. Helton will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holly Pond Cemetery in memory of Muriel.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hilda Faye Bradford

Hilda Faye Bradford, age 75 of Cullman, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born, February 13, 1947, to Floyd and Doris Phillips. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: TJ Bradford; and son: Daniel Haynes. Survivors include her sons: Steven (Amy) Bradford and Tony (Cindy) Bradford; grandchildren: Liberty, Sarah, Paige, Caitlen, and Addy; four great grandchildren; brothers: Ricky Phillips and Jerry Phillips. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Johnny Darrell Phillips

Johnny Darrell Phillips, age 66, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Johnny was born March 26, 1956. He is survived by his son: Johnny Darrell Phillips Jr. “Jay”; and his sister: Maxine Fuller. The family will announce a celebration of life at a later time.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Edwin Carter

Celebration of Life Service for John Edwin Carter, age 87 of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Camp Meadowbrook with James Fields officiating; Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Camp Meadowbrook. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. John Edwin Carter, 87, passed away Sept. 16, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family. Mr. Carter was a poultry farmer in the Berlin community and retired from Gold Kist and the Cullman Co School Board. He was also an avid Alabama fan. Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his parents: John “Bus” and Idessa Carter; sons: Jon Carter and Scott Carter. He was survived by his wife of 64 years: Barbara Nell Moore Carter; son: Kevin (Angie) Carter; daughters: Maria (Paul) Talley and Kim (Curt) Young; son: Daniel (Anastasia) Johnson; grandchildren: Jeremy Carter, Blake Carter, Maegan Carter, Sandy Talley Gordon, Katy Talley Hadley, Griffin Carter, Abby Young, Sadie Young, Adelaide Johnson and Kassiani Johnson; and 10 great grandchildren.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

39th Annual Cullman County Band Exhibition set for Saturday, Oct. 1

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School Band program will be opening its stadium to area schools for the 39th Annual Cullman County Band Exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. Oliver Woodard Stadium will be filled with music lovers coming together in appreciation of the students’ diligent work and talent. Tickets for adults are $5 and for kindergarten-12th-grade students are $2.  The band lineup will include:  Cullman Middle School  Holly Pond High School Cold Springs High School Vinemont High School Good Hope High School Hanceville High School  Fairview High School West Point School Cullman High School  Cullman High School Director of Bands Christopher Smith said he will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian, tentatively forecasted to reach the area on Saturday. The weather will be assessed based on the storm’s timing, duration and other factors.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Donations being accepted for family of Zak Stewart

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday, Sept. 16, 22-year-old Cullman native Zak Stewart, a 2018 graduate of Cullman High School, was killed in a workplace shooting in Slidell, Louisiana. The Cullman community has rallied around Stewart’s family, and a donation account has been set up to support them. The account was established at Premier Bank of the South by Southern Medical Equipment, Zak Stewart’s mother, Linda Stewart’s, employer. Contributions can be made at any Premier Bank of the South location. All proceeds will go to help the family take care of expenses during this difficult time. Zak Stewart was tragically killed in what local authorities say was a shooting following an alleged week-long feud with a co-worker. That co-worker, Brian Taylor, 23, has been charged with manslaughter. (www.fox8live.com/2022/09/17/alabama-man-identified-employee-slain-slidell-car-dealership) Stewart was well known throughout the community from his time working as a salesman at Tony Serra Nissan in Cullman. The arrangements for Stewart are as follows: Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Ave. NWA celebration of life funeral service will occur at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘It’s Good to Be Back Home’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex will host its 2022 annual fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 27, at Wallace State Community College in the Dr. William F. Peinhardt Conference Center located in the nursing building. The local foods and silent auction Harvest to Home event will feature dinner at 6 p.m. with doors opening for the silent auction at 5:30.  Chef Aaron Nichols and the Wallace State Culinary Pride students will prepare a dinner from the best of local crop selections including the entrée of Preserved Peach Airline Chicken with ingredients from Cullman County. The vegetable sides will be directly sourced...
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Sept. 28

Frost is a Great Pyrenees/Chow mix. He is still a puppy so he will be a big dog. He is loving and just a happy boy. His adoption fee is $110. To give Frost or one of his friends a forever home, visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle at 1314 Industrial Drive.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

