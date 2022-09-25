Splaine: Servant leadership means putting others first. That's what best leaders do.

"Deaglan McEachern, Mayor of Portsmouth." That's how our Portsmouth Mayor introduced himself on his Facebook Page at the beginning of the year when he took office. While it could be considered just word choice, it may indicate something more meaningful: a conscious mindset that instead of using the title of "Mayor" before his name, Deaglan realizes that it just happens to be a position he holds — and that it's a job where he is supposed to be a leader with others. Not "of" others, but with others.

I first learned the concept of "servant leadership" as a member of a class of Leadership Seacoast in the 1990s. That organization serves to immerse people involved in businesses, organizations, and governments in a variety of issues, bringing them out of their comfort zones and challenging them to critically think about how we interact with others.

I don't offer this column as a definitive explanation of what servant leadership is or means. There's much information online with specific examples of leaders who demonstrate its principles.

I'll summarize it by saying that servant leadership is a philosophy where the goal is to serve others, rather than oneself. A servant leader puts the needs of others first, and shares leadership with others – using the talents of all for the success of all. A servant leader teaches, mentors, and shares tasks with others, putting ego and personal ambition aside so others can excel.

During our discussion in my Leadership Seacoast class, we extrapolated the servant concept in leaders who we knew. I will offer examples of people I know – a few of whom readers of this column may recognize.

Eileen Foley. Eileen was mayor of Portsmouth in the 1970s through 1990s. She had an untiring commitment to help people. She was in her City Hall office more than any elected leader I know, always available to help with the smallest problem. During the times of potential closure of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, we saw her unending energy in traveling to Boston and elsewhere to speak to members of Congress and military staff to keep it open. Not for herself, but for others. Leading by caring.

Bob Lister. A mayor and assistant mayor, but much more. He was a special education teacher in the 1970s, eventually becoming superintendent of schools. He sought to serve others, and to this day still does. As mayor, he did not lead by dictate. He participated in debate only when he felt his thoughts were needed. He generated discussion among council members and let them lead the discussion, encouraging each to share in the decision-making process. Leading by example.

Bill Gardner. Friends since 1972, I saw Bill grow into the position of New Hampshire secretary of state, a title he had for 46 years – longer than anyone else. But for him, it wasn't a title; it was a job. I know that he refused a number of honors and recognitions because he didn't want his position to be about himself. He ran a staff of about 100 people, and shared with them the credit for tasks well done. When the SOS Corporate Division did something especially well, the story was about them, not Bill Gardner. Same when the archives, vital records, elections, or securities departments excelled. He chose good people, tutored them well, and did not micro-manage. The result: the office of secretary of state continues excellent service even after his retirement.

All leaders are temporary. Those who fulfill their positions well in the limited time they have may be best remembered when they accomplish their job by sharing the tasks of leadership with others. Perhaps our government at all levels would be better if more of those who we elect to office sought to learn the principles of servant leadership. To serve by keeping in mind it's not about themselves, but about us.

Today's quotes: "A servant can only become a leader if a leader remains a servant."

– Robert K. Greenleaf, who popularized the term "Servant Leadership."

"It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit."

– President Harry S. Truman. Often quoted by a friend who wishes to remain anonymous.

Next Time: Peirce Island, 2123. What Will It Be Like?

Jim Splaine has served variously since 1969 as Portsmouth assistant mayor, Police Commission member, and School Board member, as well as New Hampshire state senator and representative. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouth@gmail.com.