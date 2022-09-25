ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Parade will end print publication, but Bucks County Courier Times/The Intelligencer subscribers will get digital access

By USA TODAY NETWORK
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
Parade's publisher will cease the print version of the weekly magazine after Nov. 6 and offer e-newspaper issues to publication partners, which include the Bucks County Courier Times and The Intelligencer.

The Arena Group announced Sept. 16 that it would transition Parade to a digital-only product and end publication entirely for Relish and Spry Living after their October issues.

Courier Times and Intelligencer all-access and digital subscribers can access Parade, other special sections, the Courier Times, The Intelligencer and some 200 other USA TODAY Network editions daily.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

