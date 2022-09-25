ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

O’Rourke Tries To Walk Back Anti-Gun Remarks

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is admitting that his earlier promise to take assault-style rifles from law-abiding citizens is a turnoff to many Texas voters. In an interview on Saturday in Austin, O’Rourke said he still believes nobody younger than 21 should be allowed to own an AR-15, an AK-47, or a similar gun. But he said an outright ban is unlikely in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Washington State
Austin, TX
Society
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas School for the Deaf celebrates Deaf Awareness Week

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas School for the Deaf is celebrating Deaf Awareness Week, a time to promote social inclusion in the community. FOX 7 Austin spoke to the school's superintendent Claire Bugen and director of outreach Bobbie Beth Scoggins about the misconceptions surrounding deaf people. "Deaf Awareness Week is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ted Cruz
fox7austin.com

WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Rights#Gun Safety#The Texas Tribune#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats#Republicans#R Texas#Democratic#University Of Texas#Texas Politics Project
kurv.com

Man Arrested For Attacking Greg Abbott Campaign Workers

A man is accused of attacking two volunteers for Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign who were knocking on doors in a Houston neighborhood. On Saturday, the suspect reportedly chased the two volunteers, tried to drag them out of their car, and broke off both of the car’s side-mounted rearview mirrors.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
foxsanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

Hurricane Ian: Texas sending search-and-rescue team, boats to Florida

With destructive Hurricane Ian expected to strengthen and make landfall in Florida late Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending help to the Sunshine State. Tuesday, Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida. The urban search-and-rescue team is made...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy