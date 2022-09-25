Read full article on original website
Cooler the next few days
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cooler today with highs in the upper 50′s and northwest winds 5 - 15 MPH. Down to the middle 30′s tonight with areas of patchy frost developing early tomorrow morning. Back to the upper 50′s tomorrow with more patchy frost possible Thursday morning. Low 70′s on Saturday and middle 70′s by Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory issued for most of the Stateline overnight, early Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another spell of chilly early autumn air has descended upon the Stateline, and the coolest temperatures may still be yet to come. After high temperatures only managed to make it into the upper 50s to near 60° during the day, clear skies Tuesday evening are allowing temperatures to cool rather quickly. As winds gradually diminish during the night, that cooling trend will only accelerate. When all is said and done, temperatures are ticketed for 37° in Rockford, with undoubtedly cooler conditions in our outlying areas, making the prospect for frost a very real one.
Breezy and Cool to begin the Week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60′s. Back down to the middle 40′s tonight with a few clouds above. Cooler tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 50′s. We could wake to patchy frost both Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the middle to upper 30′s.
The week ahead: Cool, but quiet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday brought improvements in the weather department in the Stateline. Thanks to the return of mixed sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures were able to briefly spike up to 70°, snapping a streak of three straight sub-70° days. A cold front’s set to pass through...
Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois
A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature. Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
Sterling native living in Florida, preparing for Hurricane Ian landfall
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla./STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - As Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida, a Sterling native is preparing to ride out the storm just north of Tampa Bay. “We have a pantry full of nonperishable items and I probably have about 10 gallons of water on standby as well.”
100fmrockford.com
Rockford gas prices rise, breaking 14 week downward streak
ROCKFORD — Gas prices in the city have risen more than 24 cents per gallon, breaking the longest downward streak since 2015. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford, the average price at the pump is $3.90 per gallon, which is a half-cent higher than a month ago. It’s the highest rate to start a week since Aug. 22.
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire provided those numbers, adding...
Broadway Florist closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas At An Illinois Home Depot
Big box stores are getting ahead of the game this year. Some put out Halloween decorations before fall arrived... now they're prepping for another holiday nearly three months in advance!. I was scrolling through Facebook a few months ago and saw a friend of mine post that Home Depot skipped...
Attempted armed robbery in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening. Crews were called to North Town Strip Mall on Riverside Boulevard around 6 p.m. Little is known at this time, but police were seen inside both the Quality Resale store and a pawn shop. There is no word on any injuries, or […]
Rockford Scanner™: Reports of a major scene in Belvidere, Few Reports are saying this is possibly a shooting, Possibly an officer involved shooting….
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On Busy Roadway Blocking Traffic In Rockford
Rockford Speedway matriarch has part of Loves Park roadway named after her
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A legendary Rockford raceway owner of the past will have that legacy live on well into the future.. Thanks to a move Tuesday by Loves Park city leaders. Forest Hills Road, from Harlem Avenue to Illinois Route 173, will now be known as Jody Deery...
Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois
DIXON, Ill.(KWQC) - A man is dead after an altercation in a car in Dixon, Illinois. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in Dixon. 28-year-old Yishmael Sneed, 28, of Dixon, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the man got into a physical altercation with the driver of the vehicle and then, he exited the vehicle while it was still moving.
UPDATE: Rockford FD Releases Information On The Fire At A Local Business
