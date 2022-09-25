ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another spell of chilly early autumn air has descended upon the Stateline, and the coolest temperatures may still be yet to come. After high temperatures only managed to make it into the upper 50s to near 60° during the day, clear skies Tuesday evening are allowing temperatures to cool rather quickly. As winds gradually diminish during the night, that cooling trend will only accelerate. When all is said and done, temperatures are ticketed for 37° in Rockford, with undoubtedly cooler conditions in our outlying areas, making the prospect for frost a very real one.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO