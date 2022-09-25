ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Cooler the next few days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cooler today with highs in the upper 50′s and northwest winds 5 - 15 MPH. Down to the middle 30′s tonight with areas of patchy frost developing early tomorrow morning. Back to the upper 50′s tomorrow with more patchy frost possible Thursday morning. Low 70′s on Saturday and middle 70′s by Sunday.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory issued for most of the Stateline overnight, early Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another spell of chilly early autumn air has descended upon the Stateline, and the coolest temperatures may still be yet to come. After high temperatures only managed to make it into the upper 50s to near 60° during the day, clear skies Tuesday evening are allowing temperatures to cool rather quickly. As winds gradually diminish during the night, that cooling trend will only accelerate. When all is said and done, temperatures are ticketed for 37° in Rockford, with undoubtedly cooler conditions in our outlying areas, making the prospect for frost a very real one.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Breezy and Cool to begin the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60′s. Back down to the middle 40′s tonight with a few clouds above. Cooler tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 50′s. We could wake to patchy frost both Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the middle to upper 30′s.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

The week ahead: Cool, but quiet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday brought improvements in the weather department in the Stateline. Thanks to the return of mixed sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures were able to briefly spike up to 70°, snapping a streak of three straight sub-70° days. A cold front’s set to pass through...
Rockford, IL
City
Rockford, IL
WGN News

Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois

A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature. Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.
Rockford, IL
100fmrockford.com

Rockford gas prices rise, breaking 14 week downward streak

ROCKFORD — Gas prices in the city have risen more than 24 cents per gallon, breaking the longest downward streak since 2015. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford, the average price at the pump is $3.90 per gallon, which is a half-cent higher than a month ago. It’s the highest rate to start a week since Aug. 22.
Rockford, IL
WIFR

Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
Rockford, IL
WIFR

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire provided those numbers, adding...
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Broadway Florist closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
Rockford, IL
Attempted armed robbery in Rockford

Attempted armed robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening. Crews were called to North Town Strip Mall on Riverside Boulevard around 6 p.m. Little is known at this time, but police were seen inside both the Quality Resale store and a pawn shop. There is no word on any injuries, or […]
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports of a major scene in Belvidere, Few Reports are saying this is possibly a shooting, Possibly an officer involved shooting….

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident On Busy Roadway Blocking Traffic In Rockford

Rockford, IL
KWQC

Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois

DIXON, Ill.(KWQC) - A man is dead after an altercation in a car in Dixon, Illinois. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in Dixon. 28-year-old Yishmael Sneed, 28, of Dixon, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the man got into a physical altercation with the driver of the vehicle and then, he exited the vehicle while it was still moving.
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE: Rockford FD Releases Information On The Fire At A Local Business

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

