Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson pre-FSU press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media Tuesday afternoon as his Demon Deacons (probably?) get set to face Florida State Saturday night in Tallahassee. Here's.
saturdaytradition.com
Hurricane Ian impact: ACC coach hopes league 'makes the right decision' regarding storm
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson let his thoughts be known on what the right decision is in terms of postponing games due to the approaching Hurricane Ian. Clawson said that he hopes the ACC will make the call to postpone the games, but he said “if they don’t, we will” in his press conference on Tuesday.
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
FSU Football returns to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week. FSU was...
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason
Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
2024 OT visits for FSU's victory over Boston College, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab junior offensive tackle Jude Foster made his way to Florida State on Saturday to take in their game against Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. After Foster got to see the Seminoles defeat the Eagles, 44-14, he got some good news from FSU...
fsunews.com
Our Turn: Favorite Homecoming Events
With FSU Homecoming 2022 kicking off on Monday, September 26, the FSView & Florida Flambeau editors share some of the events they are most anticipating. Isabella Ensign: As a second year, I have only been able to attend one homecoming so far. With that being said -- my favorite homecoming event last year that shaped my view of the FSView, FSU and homecoming events entirely was attending the Groupove concert with a press pass and standing directly in front of the stage to cover the event. That night, in and of itself, created the realization that journalism was (and is) my passion and I would like to spend my life with nights like those.
birminghamtimes.com
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
WCTV
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
floridapolitics.com
Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path
Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BET
FAMU Students File Lawsuit Against Florida Over Underfunding
Students at Florida A&M University are suing their state for not adequately funding the Tallahassee HBCU. According to CBS News, on Sept. 22, a 22-page class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Florida, accusing the State of Florida and the Florida Board of Governors of decades of underfunding. The lawsuit alleges FAMU isn't receiving the same funding as public universities in Florida. The suit alleges that as Florida A&M University and the University of Florida are both land-grant universities, both institutions should receive equal per-student funding. However, according to CBS News, the lawsuit argues “state leaders have created a $1.3 billion funding gap.” From 2018 to 2021, Florida A&M University received $98.4 million in state aid, while the University of Florida was given $415.6 million.
thefamuanonline.com
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
thefamuanonline.com
City pays tribute to Althemese Barnes
Local historians are the heart of preservation in Tallahassee — and perhaps none more so than Althemese Barnes. The City of Tallahassee recently recognized Barnes, an author, activist and preservationist as well as a Florida A&M University graduate, when it named part of Cascades Park in her honor. Barnes...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest details on Hurricane Ian and what we can possibly expect closer to home. Watch the attached video for the details.
thefamuanonline.com
New Black-owned eatery opens in mall
Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
WCTV
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian and is urging everyone to “stay ready and stay informed.”. City, county and school leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to update citizens on preparedness efforts. Leon County Commission Chairman Bill...
Taylor County prepares for Hurricane Ian
As people in Taylor County prepare for the possible effects of Hurricane Ian, many in the coastal community are taking their boats out of marinas and "not taking any chances" on this storm.
talgov.com
City of Tallahassee
The City of Tallahassee is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian. City departments are prepared to respond as needed, and residents are encouraged to prepare as well. The City’s Step-by-Step PREP Guide, available at Talgov.com/PREP, provides a disaster supplies checklist, tips about hardening your home and information about vital City services, such as electric, water and solid waste.
