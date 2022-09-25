Read full article on original website
Former Hancock Police Chief Charged With Theft
Former Hancock Police Chief Andrew Wood, fired for allegedly double dipping on his timecards, is now charged with felonies for theft. A Cheshire County grand jury handed up indictments against Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, charging him with one class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and one class A felony count of theft by deception, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
Martha’s Vineyard Exploitation Reminiscent of Earlier Case in New Hampshire
“Reverse Freedom Riders” Were Bused to NH 60 Years Ago. Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. By ARNIE ALPERT, Active with the Activists. On a...
AG Alleges Two Teens Caused Threatening, Race-Motivated Damage at Weare School
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announces the initiation of enforcement actions by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against two seventeen-year-old male juveniles from Weare, NH, for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act. The civil complaints, filed in the Northern Judicial District of...
44 Days Until Elections, Buttigieg Helps Dems Get The Party Started
MANCHESTER – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told a sold-out fundraising dinner of 700 Democrats Saturday that the midterm elections present an opportunity to change the future and Republicans have given everyone the most important reason to get out and vote on Nov. 8. With the election 44 days...
Records Show Keene Police’s Famed Ex-Detective Caught in Lies
See the EES Laurie List Dec. 29, 2021 here: https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/partialEES.pdf. See most recent list and Attorney General John Formella’s July 5 compliance report: https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ees-list-3.pdf. By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org. James McLaughlin retired from the Keene Police Department as a respected investigator with a reputation for his dogged pursuit of some...
Police Called To YDC Incidents Again Friday and Today, Few Details Released
MANCHESTER – Less than a month after police were called to the Sununu Youth Services Center, also known as YDC in Manchester for a report of a “riot,” police were called for more trouble three times so far Friday and today to the locked juvenile facility, although officials won’t say what happened.
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Sununu and Sherman Disagree On Education Funding at Forum on Disability Policy
MANCHESTER – The state’s two gubernatorial candidates were interviewed separately in a town hall-style online forum on state disability policy Tuesday and took separate approaches to Education Freedom Accounts among other issues. Democratic nominee Dr. Thomas Sherman was interviewed first, followed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, in a...
Judge Rules Nashua Ex-Cop Can Use His Own Name in ‘Laurie List’ Lawsuit
CONCORD – A judge has granted retired Nashua police officer Anthony Pivero’s motion to litigate in his own name the lawsuit he filed seeking to have his name removed from the Laurie List, which is now called the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule. Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Brian Tucker...
Free Stater Sylvia and Other ‘Extremist’ Reps Lose Primary Races in Belknap County
LACONIA – With over 500 lawn signs placed across the county urging voters to reject Free Staters and Libertarian “extremists” from the House of Representatives and county leadership, members of Citizens for Belknap were expressing gratitude to voters for unseating a number of Republican legislators in the state primary Tuesday.
Court Orders Hearing on AG, State Police Fault for Withheld Evidence in Double Murder
CONCORD – The state Supreme Court ruled charges against accused double murder Timothy Verrill will not be dismissed because of withheld evidence that led to a mistrial. But writing for the court, Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks ordered the case sent back to Superior Court Judge Mark Howard for a hearing to determine whether State Police and the Attorney General are culpable for the state’s discovery violations, and deal with any possible sanctions short of dismissing the charges.
YDC Victims’ Lawyer Seeks Reform of Confidentiality Laws
The attorney representing 800 victims who were physically, sexually and emotionally abused as children incarcerated by the state says it’s time to reform confidentiality laws that keep the public from knowing what is happening at the Sununu Youth Services Center. Attorney David Vicinanzo said the youth detention center, which...
Op-Ed: What Happened With Croydon School Budget Mischaracterized
Free Stater Ian Underwood responded to an op-ed by Weldon Bosworth posted on InDepthNH.org: https://indepthnh.org/2022/09/06/op-ed-the-free-stater-game-plan-a-hidden-agenda-camouflaged-as-conservatism/. A July 25 op-ed from Ian Underwood talks about what Free Staters believe: https://indepthnh.org/2022/07/25/op-ed-ian-underwood-on-what-free-staters-believe/. Wikipedia on Free State Project: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_State_Project. By IAN UNDERWOOD of Croydon. Weldon Bosworth’s assessment of what happened at the Croydon annual...
Mother’s Boyfriend To Plead Guilty in 5-Year-Old Elijah Lewis’ Murder
The boyfriend of Elijah Lewis’ mother has signed a notice to plead guilty in connection with the 5-year-old Merrimack boy’s murder, according to court documents. Joseph Stapf, 31, will plead guilty to manslaughter with an extended term, second-degree assault, falsifying evidence and witness tampering. The fully negotiated plea...
Op-Ed: The Free Stater Game Plan, A Hidden Agenda Camouflaged as Conservatism
In the 1970’s, Murray Rothbard, the revolutionary economist, suggested libertarians use right wing populism to push their agenda. We have only to look at the recent Gunstock debacle for a glimpse on how this plays out. The Free Staters on the Belknap Delegation subverted others with conservative leanings on the all-GOP delegation to follow their lead in slashing the County nursing home budget and stacking the Gunstock Area Commission with fellow travelers sympathetic to their agenda, i.e., either leasing or privatizing the ski area.
No Room for Hate Groups, Summer Weekend of Rallies
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Kimmy Hicks was chatting with a friend on a recent Saturday evening when she looked out the window of her...
State Tries To Keep Witness from Testifying in YDC Abuse Lawsuit
The state does not want a former guard at the Sununu Youth Services Center, also called YDC in Manchester, being prosecuted for allegedly raping children incarcerated there to testify in the civil lawsuit representing victims, claiming he is too frail to talk. Frank Davis, 80, of Hopkinton, was arrested last...
State Will Try Again To Prime the Pump for Behavioral Health Services
CONCORD — It may be September, but when it comes to the state helping construct a new behavioral health hospital, it may be Ground Hog Day all over again. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed helping Portsmouth Regional Hospital build a new facility in Epping with $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Friday, the agency will propose spending the same amount of federal pandemic rescue money for a new facility in south central New Hampshire with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.
New Federal Law: What’s In It For N.H. Farmers?
CONCORD – Climate change is having a direct impact on New Hampshire’s 4,000 small farms, particularly this past hot summer, but a new tool for them is coming in the recently signed into law Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Much of the media focus on this historic legislation...
State Revenues Produce More Than Budget Writers Estimated
CONCORD — State revenues are continuing where they left off last fiscal year, in surplus. For August state levies produced $147.8 million in revenues including $1 million in recoveries from pandemic expenses with lottery earnings, and business and hospitality taxes producing significantly more than budget writers estimated. The total...
