Manchester, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Former Hancock Police Chief Charged With Theft

Former Hancock Police Chief Andrew Wood, fired for allegedly double dipping on his timecards, is now charged with felonies for theft. A Cheshire County grand jury handed up indictments against Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, charging him with one class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and one class A felony count of theft by deception, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
HANCOCK, NH
AG Alleges Two Teens Caused Threatening, Race-Motivated Damage at Weare School

CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announces the initiation of enforcement actions by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against two seventeen-year-old male juveniles from Weare, NH, for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act. The civil complaints, filed in the Northern Judicial District of...
WEARE, NH
Records Show Keene Police’s Famed Ex-Detective Caught in Lies

See the EES Laurie List Dec. 29, 2021 here: https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/partialEES.pdf. See most recent list and Attorney General John Formella’s July 5 compliance report: https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ees-list-3.pdf. By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org. James McLaughlin retired from the Keene Police Department as a respected investigator with a reputation for his dogged pursuit of some...
KEENE, NH
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
Sununu and Sherman Disagree On Education Funding at Forum on Disability Policy

MANCHESTER – The state’s two gubernatorial candidates were interviewed separately in a town hall-style online forum on state disability policy Tuesday and took separate approaches to Education Freedom Accounts among other issues. Democratic nominee Dr. Thomas Sherman was interviewed first, followed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, in a...
MANCHESTER, NH
Free Stater Sylvia and Other ‘Extremist’ Reps Lose Primary Races in Belknap County

LACONIA – With over 500 lawn signs placed across the county urging voters to reject Free Staters and Libertarian “extremists” from the House of Representatives and county leadership, members of Citizens for Belknap were expressing gratitude to voters for unseating a number of Republican legislators in the state primary Tuesday.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Court Orders Hearing on AG, State Police Fault for Withheld Evidence in Double Murder

CONCORD – The state Supreme Court ruled charges against accused double murder Timothy Verrill will not be dismissed because of withheld evidence that led to a mistrial. But writing for the court, Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks ordered the case sent back to Superior Court Judge Mark Howard for a hearing to determine whether State Police and the Attorney General are culpable for the state’s discovery violations, and deal with any possible sanctions short of dismissing the charges.
CONCORD, NH
Op-Ed: What Happened With Croydon School Budget Mischaracterized

Free Stater Ian Underwood responded to an op-ed by Weldon Bosworth posted on InDepthNH.org: https://indepthnh.org/2022/09/06/op-ed-the-free-stater-game-plan-a-hidden-agenda-camouflaged-as-conservatism/. A July 25 op-ed from Ian Underwood talks about what Free Staters believe: https://indepthnh.org/2022/07/25/op-ed-ian-underwood-on-what-free-staters-believe/. Wikipedia on Free State Project: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_State_Project. By IAN UNDERWOOD of Croydon. Weldon Bosworth’s assessment of what happened at the Croydon annual...
CROYDON, NH
Mother’s Boyfriend To Plead Guilty in 5-Year-Old Elijah Lewis’ Murder

The boyfriend of Elijah Lewis’ mother has signed a notice to plead guilty in connection with the 5-year-old Merrimack boy’s murder, according to court documents. Joseph Stapf, 31, will plead guilty to manslaughter with an extended term, second-degree assault, falsifying evidence and witness tampering. The fully negotiated plea...
MERRIMACK, NH
Op-Ed: The Free Stater Game Plan, A Hidden Agenda Camouflaged as Conservatism

In the 1970’s, Murray Rothbard, the revolutionary economist, suggested libertarians use right wing populism to push their agenda. We have only to look at the recent Gunstock debacle for a glimpse on how this plays out. The Free Staters on the Belknap Delegation subverted others with conservative leanings on the all-GOP delegation to follow their lead in slashing the County nursing home budget and stacking the Gunstock Area Commission with fellow travelers sympathetic to their agenda, i.e., either leasing or privatizing the ski area.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
State Will Try Again To Prime the Pump for Behavioral Health Services

CONCORD — It may be September, but when it comes to the state helping construct a new behavioral health hospital, it may be Ground Hog Day all over again. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed helping Portsmouth Regional Hospital build a new facility in Epping with $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Friday, the agency will propose spending the same amount of federal pandemic rescue money for a new facility in south central New Hampshire with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.
EPPING, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

