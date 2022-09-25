In the 1970’s, Murray Rothbard, the revolutionary economist, suggested libertarians use right wing populism to push their agenda. We have only to look at the recent Gunstock debacle for a glimpse on how this plays out. The Free Staters on the Belknap Delegation subverted others with conservative leanings on the all-GOP delegation to follow their lead in slashing the County nursing home budget and stacking the Gunstock Area Commission with fellow travelers sympathetic to their agenda, i.e., either leasing or privatizing the ski area.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 21 DAYS AGO