Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Dana White Reveals How Much Longer He Was Given To Live
When you are as rich and powerful as Dana White, it only makes sense that you would want to know how long you have to live. It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.
Video: Adesanya Draws Attention With Unusual Training Routine
Israel Adesanya is getting ready for UFC 282 in a strange way. When a UFC fighter steps foot in the Octagon, they have already spent hours upon hours of training for the bout. The days and weeks spent getting ready in training camp are sometimes never seen by the public, or minimal parts are revealed.
Watch: Mike Perry Engages In Brawl At Russia MMA Presser
Former UFC fighter Mike Perry took matters into his own hands when he felt he was being jumped by Russian MMA fighters while in Moscow this week. Perry will corner his teammate, Alex Nicholson, in the latter’s return to the cage at Ren TV Fight Club this weekend. He is fresh off of a Bare Knuckle FC win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page at BKFC London earlier this year.
Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s KO Vs. Mikuru Asakura
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather lived up to his promise of making his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura look easy with a smooth knockout. Mayweather faced Asakura at RIZIN 38 on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Asakura made his first boxing appearance following a long stint in MMA with Rizin.
Jake Shields Brings OJ Simpson Into Ariel Helwani Feud
Jake Shields has pulled out one from the archives, as he posted a picture of Ariel Helwani with accused double-murderer O.J Simpson. Jake Shields, former Strikeforce middleweight champion and UFC title challenger, posted the picture in retaliation to a few posts by the journalist that took aim at the fighter. The two often exchange unpleasantries, with Shield’s failed USADA tests a subject that is focused on by the reporter.
Watch: Paul/Fury Seemingly Agree To Rebook Fight On FaceTime
Longtime rivals Jake Paul and Tommy Fury seemingly agreed to a fresh attempt at booking a fight between them during a FaceTime call this past weekend. Seeking to further legitimize his venture into the ring, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul has sought to add the name of a professional pugilist to his growing résumé in the sport. And having outpointed Tyron Woodley last August, “The Problem Child” identified Tommy, younger half-brother of WBC champion Tyson Fury, as his first pro opponent.
Watch: Cris Cyborg Dominates Boxing Debut Against Simone Silva
Women’s MMA pioneer Cris “Cyborg” Justino made history in her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg came into her boxing debut with a long list of accolades, including being the current Bellator featherweight champion, as well as former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion. However, she decided that she wanted to try her hand at a new sport, by stepping into the ring with Simone Silva for the FMS Super Welterweight professional boxing belt.
Rogan Sides With White In “Dumb” Schaub Conflict
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has spoken out on the back and forth between Brendan Schaub and Dana White, suggesting that the former’s theory about UFC 279 is “wrong.”. From Nate Diaz‘s farewell and dive into free agency to Khamzat Chimaev’s weight miss and altercation with Paulo Costa, a whole host of talking points derived from the UFC 279 pay-per-view earlier this month.
Aspen Ladd Officially Released From UFC, Twitter Reacts
UFC veteran Aspen Ladd’s days in the UFC are over, at least for now, after the UFC released her following her latest botched weight cut. MMA Fighting was the first to confirm the news of Ladd’s UFC departure following an initial report by Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.
Aljamain Sterling & Joyner Lucas Collaborate For Song Challenge
Aljamain Sterling and Joyner Lucas are looking for fan-submitted songs to use as the bantamweight champions’ walkout music at UFC 280. Aljamain Sterling takes on TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. He comes into the bout following his redemption-story win over Petr Yan. This made him a true defending champion following his controversial title capture to many fans. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Sterling now has a new venture ahead of his next fight.
Jamahal Hill Explains Edge He Has Over Jiří Procházka
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill believes that his game is comparable to that of divisional champion Jiří Procházka — just better. Hill has been a fast-moving train since arriving in the Octagon in 2020. After a successful debut year, which included a TKO win against promotional mainstay Ovince Saint Preux, “Sweet Dreams” fell to his first career defeat in gruesome fashion, suffering a dislocated elbow at the hands of jiu-jitsu ace Paul Craig.
Moraes Ends Retirement With PFL Signing, Burgos Fight Agreed
Former UFC bantamweight contender and WSOF champion Marlon Moraes has officially ended his brief retirement by signing a multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League. At UFC Vegas 50 earlier this year, Moraes saw his in-cage woes continue as he suffered a fourth straight knockout loss. Previously, the Brazilian had...
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns 10-Second KO At Spartacus MMA 14
MMA fighter Keweny Lopes continued his rise in the Brazilian regional MMA scene with a lightning-quick knockout at Spartacus MMA 14. Lopes faced Erick Washington in a featherweight bout on the Spartacus MMA 14 main card on Saturday in Sao Paulo, BR. Despite a slew of fight cancelations ahead of the event, Lopes and the other fighters delivered in a big way for the viewing audience.
Rafael dos Anjos’ Next Opponent & Fight Date Revealed
Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is getting ready for a return to the UFC welterweight division. Rafael dos Anjos might be best known as a former UFC champion in the lightweight division. He ruled at 155 pounds in 2015 and 2016. Following his loss of the title, dos Anjos decided to jump-start his career by making the move to 170 pounds. He did find success there but ultimately returned to his home at lightweight. After his last loss to Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 58, the future seemed unclear for him in the UFC.
UFC Fighter Offering Spot In Corner To Fan For $10k
Up-and-coming UFC lightweight Mike Davis is taking his sponsorship situation into his own hands. Davis can tell you firsthand that just because you are a bright UFC prospect, whose most recent bout won Fight of the Night, does not mean you are in a financially stable situation. As a young fighter having gone 2-1 in the UFC, it has been over a year and a half since he last fought, beating Mason Jones in January of 2021, with various issues leaving him out of commission for what will end up being nearly 20 months by the time he faces Viacheslav Borshchev on October 1st.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (9/19-9/24): Shooto Champ Debuts
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for 19-year-old Shooto champion Yamato Nishikawa and entertaining flyweight Jeff Molina. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/18-9/24)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A rare break in UFC’s schedule did nothing to hurt the...
Watch: Wanderlei Silva’s Son, Thor, Earns KO In Amateur Debut
Thor Silva, the son of MMA legend Wanderlei Silva, made a triumphant first appearance in the cage on Sunday at Fight Music Show 2. Thor made his amateur MMA debut against bantamweight Gabriel Bonfim at FMS 2 on Sunday in Curitiba, BR. He won his amateur kickboxing debut back in May against Gabriel Ferreira at Max Fight 24.
