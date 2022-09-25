Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Federation of Democratic Women supports Chase for appointment to vacant county council seat
The Salish Sea Chapter of the Federation of Democratic Women is proud to recommend the appointment of Carin Chase to the vacant District 3 seat on the Snohomish County Council. Chase’s proven leadership is what our county needs. Her education and experience have prepared her to make decisions that can...
Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help
Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
A focus on housing instead of homelessness: Panelists weigh in during Tuesday coffee chat
We think we have heard all the arguments about housing and homelessness:. “Poverty, drugs, mental illness, job loss, divorce cause homelessness”. “Left-leaning politicians and permissive policies bring in more homeless.”. “We don’t want multi-family housing in our community”. But what we have heard about housing and homelessness may not...
Council holds public hearing on biennial budget, discusses Timberglen Apartments’ water situation
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26 business meeting held a public hearing regarding the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget, and also considered other agenda items. Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer said that city staff is still working on the preliminary budget, so the numbers the council has...
Snohomish County Executive presents 2023 budget, with focus on public safety
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Tuesday presented his proposed budget for 2023. According to a county news release, the budget is focused investments on public safety, including increasing pay for deputies, behavioral health, homelessness, housing affordability, climate resilience, and efforts to improve equity. The executive’s proposed budget includes $80...
Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
Sponsor spotlight: The Lynnwood Convention Center is hiring
Do you want to join a fun, hardworking team of event professionals in the heart of Lynnwood?. We are currently accepting applications for the following:. Event Operations Team (part time) Dishwasher. Bartender. Banquet Server. Cook. Custodian. Banquet Captain. You can either click here to apply directly, or come meet us...
Construction to begin Sept. 28 on 76th Avenue West paving project in Edmonds, Lynnwood
Road resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 along 76th Avenue West in the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 76th Avenue overlay project, which is a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, will resurface 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. Work will continue through the end of November.
High school sports roundup for Sept. 23-24, 2022
Mason Orgill scored five rushing touchdowns and the Panthers’ defense forced four second-half turnovers on the way to a league victory. Cole Taylor contributed two interceptions for Snohomish. Edmonds-Woodway stats:. Steven Warren Jr.: 21 for 33 passing for 278 yards, two touchdown passes. Jesse Hart: 10 receptions, 162 yards,...
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
Restaurant News: ‘Meat’ Baekjeong, now offering Korean barbecue at Alderwood Mall
The Alderwood Mall eating scene in Lynnwood is beginning to change as the neighborhood surrounding is shifting. Lots of new apartments surround the mall and all the new tenants are hungry for fun and tasty places to eat. An exciting new Korean barbecue place has taken over the space previously occupied by an Italian restaurant. California-based Baekjeong remodeled the space and has created a modern, bright and energetic dining room. The concept’s hallmark is authentic Korean food served in a setting reminiscent of the renowned, vibrant Korean Night Markets, with a bit of modern elegance.
Help wanted
Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building....
