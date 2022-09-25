Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch
With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...

Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando
When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster. The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location...

UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....

Hurricane Ian – Theme Park and Attraction Closings and Updates
With Hurricane Ian getting ever closer to Central Florida, keep an eye on this page to see how it affects the area’s theme parks and attractions. The Tampa International Airport will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, and does not yet have an exact re-opening date. “The Tampa International Airport is not a designated storm shelter and does not have the resources to shelter people or vehicles during a storm. For a list of open shelters in Hillsborough County, visit: https://hcflgov.net/staysafe“
SpaceX night launch lights up skies over New England
BOSTON — A bright light moved across the sky Saturday night, with sightings reported across New England. Many thought it was a comet or meteor, but it was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission of 2022. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX Falcon 9 launched just after 7:30 p.m....

How to watch NASA’s DART spacecraft crash into an asteroid
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in history, NASA will attempt to intentionally smash a spacecraft into an asteroid Monday, and the public will have a front-row seat. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, or DART, is meant to demonstrate NASA’s ability to deflect a hazardous asteroid or comet. The Dart spacecraft’s target, a harmless rock named Dimorphos, is currently orbiting a larger asteroid, Didymos, about 6.8 million miles away from Earth.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: OCPS extends school closures; OIA to halt commercial flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida. Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Florida
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.

Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called “spaghetti ...
Orlando International Airport stopping commercial flights Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will stop commercial flights as of Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Ian. Airport officials said out of an abundance of caution, the final commercial flight will leave the airport at 10:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The airport will...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Flying to Disney World Just Got Easier Thanks to Orlando Airport's New $2.8B Terminal C
Orlando International Airport recently opened Terminal C, which could benefit those traveling to Walt Disney World and areas around Orlando. About five years after construction on the project began, the new terminal opened with its first arriving flight from Aer Lingus on Sept. 20. Here’s everything you need to know about the Orlando airport’s Terminal C.

Blue Darters, Mustangs fall in week five
Week five in high school football proved to be a struggle for both the Apopka Blue Darters and Wekiva Mustangs. Apopka's rally against the Edgewater Eagles fell short, as they lost their second game of the season 28-19. Wekiva lost its third close game of the year to Lake Brantley 17-12.

Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.

