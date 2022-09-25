ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d

While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut

Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
How to bet on combat sports: Explaining odds, betting tips, props, and more in ultimate guide to MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling

While sports such as baseball, football, hockey and basketball have an offseason, the combat sports world never sleeps. During a full calendar year, there are various MMA, boxing and pro wrestling matches to look forward to watching. There is something for everyone, ranging from strawweight to heavyweights, grudge matches to title fights.
Bellator champion Johnny Eblen discusses a potential fight with Yoel Romero: “I don’t know if that dude’s all natural”

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen has given his thoughts on a potential fight against Yoel Romero in the future. This past weekend at Bellator 285 in Dublin, Yoel Romero was able to knock Melvin Manhoef out with a nasty series of elbows to take his current win streak with the promotion up to two. The 45-year-old, known as the ‘Soldier of God’, is still one of the most feared men in the sport – which says a lot about the impact he’s been able to have in the second half of his illustrious career.
Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added

In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
