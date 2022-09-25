Read full article on original website
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Mayweather bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ gets whacked, finished at Super Rizin
It was another financially successful night for Floyd Mayweather in Japan as the retired boxer cruised through his exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura with little discomfort. After taking one solid punch from his overmatched Influencer opponent, Floyd KO’d Asakura at the end of the second round (watch the highlights here).
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura in Round 2 at Super RIZIN (Video)
Floyd Mayweather picked up another exhibition victory at Super RIZIN. Mayweather took on MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. This bout was scheduled for three rounds, but Mayweather only needed two. He scored a knockout victory over Asakura in the second stanza.
Yardbarker
Watch: Floyd Mayweather knocks out Mikuru Asakuru in laughable exhibition bout
Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura in what must be his most laughable exhibition bout to date. Mayweather has made no secret of his desire to rinse the sport of boxing for every penny he can, while there not being any possibility of him actually getting hurt. The pound-for-pound great...
Watch Conor McGregor hit a spinning back kick to flying knee combo while sparring
While Conor McGregor may have taken his full attention off MMA for a moment to star in the upcoming Roadhouse remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, he’d like you to know he’s still getting some proper training in. McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life recently posted footage of ‘The...
Watch: Convicted Rapist Alexander Emelianenko Knocked Out 13-Seconds Into Fight Against Viacheslav Datsik
Alexander Emelianenko, the brother of heavyweight mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko suffered a brutal 13-second against Viacheslav Datsik in a fight that would only take place in Russian. Promoted by Hardcore Boxing, the two controversial fighters came out and moments later, it was all over. Datsik immediately put pressure...
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: 3 options for ‘Money’s’ next scrap
Following another easy win in Japan, some news on Floyd Mayweather’s next fight should be coming in the next month
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
ESPN
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut
Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
Sporting News
How to bet on combat sports: Explaining odds, betting tips, props, and more in ultimate guide to MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling
While sports such as baseball, football, hockey and basketball have an offseason, the combat sports world never sleeps. During a full calendar year, there are various MMA, boxing and pro wrestling matches to look forward to watching. There is something for everyone, ranging from strawweight to heavyweights, grudge matches to title fights.
Sean O’Malley is oozing confidence ahead of his UFC 280 showdown with Petr Yan: “I’ll be surprised if I get hit once”
Sean O’Malley isn’t lacking confidence ahead of the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. O’Malley is set to collide with former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan. The action will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It’ll serve as the co-main event of UFC 280 on October 22.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: I Don't Think Ellerbe Would Want Tank Davis To Fight Shakur Stevenson
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bob Arum has a more optimistic perspective on Shakur Stevenson facing Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 than he does on sending Stevenson into what would be a fascinating fight versus Gervonta Davis. Arum’s company, Top Rank Inc., promotes Stevenson, Haney and Lomachenko, which...
Floyd Mayweather won't risk fighting legit boxers, just MMA fighters and YouTubers: 'I'm not what I once was'
Floyd Mayweather has no problem making his intentions clear. The legendary undefeated former boxing champion had no hesitation to let the combat sports world know where he’s at in his career. Mayweather, 45, is coming off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout Sunday in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant denies he’s scared of Benavidez, wants Canelo rematch in 2024
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant says he’s not afraid of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says his goal is to knock out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th and then face Jermall Charlo and Benavidez in 2023. To top it...
Bellator champion Johnny Eblen discusses a potential fight with Yoel Romero: “I don’t know if that dude’s all natural”
Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen has given his thoughts on a potential fight against Yoel Romero in the future. This past weekend at Bellator 285 in Dublin, Yoel Romero was able to knock Melvin Manhoef out with a nasty series of elbows to take his current win streak with the promotion up to two. The 45-year-old, known as the ‘Soldier of God’, is still one of the most feared men in the sport – which says a lot about the impact he’s been able to have in the second half of his illustrious career.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hungry Paddy Pimblett crashes Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn, panicked ‘Notorious’ calls in
UFC buffetweight champion Paddy Pimblett will not rest until he’s complete annihilated every famous eatery on the planet. Fresh off his destruction of Wiener Circle in Chicago (seriously), the rapidly-expanding “Baddy” took his talents overseas to Dublin, Ireland. Those poor saps at Black Forge Inn never knew...
Boxing Scene
Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added
In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
Noboyuki Sakakibara apologizes after “vile individual” disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN
Noboyuki Sakakibara is apologizing after ‘vile individual’ disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN. Super RIZIN featured Floyd Mayweather’s return to Japan to fight Mikuru Asakura on Saturday September 24th at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama. The result was Mayweather knocking out Mikuru Asakura in the second...
