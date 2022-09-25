Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Residents Concerned about DART’s Silver Line
DART recently held another meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, the construction of which has residents up in arms. Since construction on the project began last month, traffic has been greatly affected, with Hillcrest Road restricted to one lane in each direction and even completely closed at times.
fox4news.com
Cleaning and Greening: City of Dallas creates plan to clean up high-crime areas, crack down on code violations
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is getting aggressive about getting rid of blight in certain high-crime areas. A new program is underway that will proactively target cracking down on code violations. The city's new strategy is called "Cleaning and Greening." It involves the city proactively finding code violators instead...
fortworthreport.org
Explosive apartment growth prompts overwhelmed code department to request more employees
Bed bugs. Cockroaches. Busted pipes. Those are a few of the apartment problems Paige Charbonnet, executive director of Las Vegas Trail Rise, has heard from residents in the community. LVTRise often helps residents work through code violations in their living spaces and connects them to the right resources. “We hear...
Dallas Observer
The Dallas Police Department Is Rethinking How It Tracks Officers' Off-Duty Work
In recent years, Dallas Police Department officers have landed in the headlines over their presence at off-duty jobs that ended up in the news. Now, it appears the department is rethinking the rules regulating off-duty work. A 2018 audit found shortfalls in how the DPD has kept up with the...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Removes Mulch Pile at Cochran Park After Residents' Months-Long Push for Action
Editor's note, 9/26/2022, 8:17 a.m.: This story has been updated to accurately describe the mulch pile's location in relation to Bobby Abtahi's residence. The pile wasn't in "Abtahi's neighborhood." **. For the last few months, Bobby Abtahi and others in the neighborhood have been trying to get the city to...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth seeks to extend support for Near Southside as financing district expires ￼
The special tax designation that helped jumpstart development on the Near Southside, known as a tax increment financing district, is set to expire at the end of the year. But, city officials and neighborhood leaders are looking for ways to extend some portion of that funding. “We are having discussions...
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
multihousingnews.com
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Three Metroplex Properties for $59M
Surmounting the challenges of volatility in the debt and capital markets, the firm arranged the sale of Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Commercial brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $58.9 million sale of three multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The properties are The Meadows, a 120-unit community in Lancaster; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas; and Monterrey, a 106-unit property in Fort Worth. The Silva Braly Team of Marcus & Millichap represented the three different sellers and procured the buyers after competitive marketing processes in all three transactions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Recruit Dies After Collapsing During Training Exercise
An Arlington police recruit died over the weekend after collapsing during training exercises Friday afternoon, the department says. "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy," the department said in a statement Monday afternoon. Recruit Kennedy had...
Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.
multihousingnews.com
Peak Capital Sells Dallas-Area SFR Community
Lument arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the buyer. Wexford Townhomes, a 122-unit single-family rental community in Duncanville, Texas, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix, Peak Capital Partners was the seller, which picked up the asset back in 2016. Lument‘s Vice President Michael Curland arranged the $34.7 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of an undisclosed buyer.
'Elevator emergency' traps about a dozen people at Reunion Tower
Everyone is okay after what Dallas Fire-Rescue calls an “elevator emergency” on Sunday, when at least a dozen people were trapped at Reunion Tower.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Flees Officers by Walking Into Lake Worth: Police
There was an unusual water rescue in Tarrant County when police had to fish a suspect from a lake. Video of the arrest was posted online by Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian. According to Fort Worth police, it began with a theft call Tuesday afternoon at a store in...
Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning
ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
dallasexaminer.com
Community bailout fund: Helping to end mass incarceration, one bailout at a time
“Our main mission is to end mass incarceration because no one should be sitting in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. That’s against our constitutional rights, and until the day that we’re free, no one’s free,” Texas Organizing Project’s Policy Coordinator Laquita Garcia said.
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
