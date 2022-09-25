ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents Concerned about DART’s Silver Line

DART recently held another meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, the construction of which has residents up in arms. Since construction on the project began last month, traffic has been greatly affected, with Hillcrest Road restricted to one lane in each direction and even completely closed at times.
