Castillo falters, M's blow 9-run lead; KC's 11-run 6th wins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 6
Folsom Rises To No. 2 With Win Over De La Salle And Two More Sac-Joaquin Section Teams Break Into The NorCal Football Rankings •. For the fourth time in as many games, the road team won in a showdown of Top 5 teams within the NorCal football rankings. This time...
