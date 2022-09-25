Read full article on original website
Related
Big rig crashes down ditch off I-80 near Donner Summit
TRUCKEE – A big rig crash off Interstate 80 in the Sierra is underlining the dangers drivers are facing with the return of wet weather Monday morning. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. west of the Donner Summit rest area. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the roads were definitely slick and a big rig ended up going down a drainage ditch. Despite some noticeable damage to the cabin, California Highway Patrol says the driver escaped with only minor injuries.Officers say pleading with drivers to slow down, especially with rain – and therefore wet roads – expected in the high country through Wednesday. Drivers are also being told to be cautious through the area as crews work to recover the big rig from the ditch.
Stunt pilot is killed in front of thousands of stunned spectators at Nevada air races after flying too low and crashing into field
This is the horrifying moment a jet plunged into the ground before erupting in a huge fireball, killing the pilot. Footage posted on Twitter on Sunday starts off with two planes racing across the Reno mountains in Nevada when one of them gets too low and crashes into a field.
Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian
A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested after road rage shooting on I-80 on-ramp
WEST SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in West Sacramento. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the Reed Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-80.Exactly what preceded the collision is unclear, but officers say a road rage incident followed – then a shooting. No one was hurt in the shooting, officers say. The suspect was arrested several days later, on Sept. 7. The suspect's name has not been released. CHP says the incident is an important reminder for people to try and avoid confrontations from road rage.
3 killed following wrong-way driver crash on I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 near Davis early Sunday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver.At at approximately 3:10 a.m., an Infiniti sedan was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Richards Boulevard, when it struck a Hyundai sedan head on, according to the California Highway Patrol.Both drivers and one passenger in the Infiniti sustained fatal injuries. The people who were killed have not been identified, but include a 31-year-old Fairfield woman, a 30-year-old Petaluma man and a 27-year-old Fairfield woman.Two additional passengers, including a...
CBS News
1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
'Illegal' ATV Rider Blows Past Cop, Slams Into Cyclist in Crowded Street
A video that captured the incident shows an officer attempting to stop the driver of the all-terrain vehicle before he allegedly crashes into a woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
4 people dead, 8 injured after shuttle van rolls over on New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Parkway
Four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while eight others were hospitalized with injuries of varying levels of severity, police said.
Comments / 0