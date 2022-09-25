ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Time Rush Brings The Nostalgia Closing Out iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

By Sierra Marquina, Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Skyler Barberio

Big Time Rush hit the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th and showed out as the closing act. They opened with "Windows Down" and the crowd went wild. Fans danced and waved their hands to the beat of "Music Sounds Better" while Logan, Carlos, James, and Kendall brought the energy. The band turned up the heat while performing their first ever spanglish single, "Dale Pa' Ya." They took over the city with "City Is Ours" and closed with iconic hit "Boyfriend."

Big Time Rush are known for hits such as "Till I Forget About You," "Worldwide," and more. They will be touring Latin America in 2023 on their Forever Tour.

Photo: Skyler Barberio

This year's Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival included 5SOS, Maggie Rogers, Avril Lavigne, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith , and JAX . In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage also included fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival , The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

#Nostalgia#Big Time Rush Brings#Spanglish#Daytime Stage#Gayle
