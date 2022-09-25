ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update

Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
UNO working on protecting the state from agricultural-based cyberattacks

OMAHA, Neb. — A group of students in Dr. George Grispos' lab at the University of Nebraska-Omaha is focused on protecting Nebraska's key economy. "As tech is being integrated into a previously mechanical process people aren't aware of the risks that are involved," Grispos said. Grispos and his students...
Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023

The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
Child welfare system faces staff shortages and more cases

Neb. — Nebraska is seeing more abused and neglected children come into the welfare system and is facing staffing shortages in case managers. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the Department of Health and Human Services has seen a 29% increase in the number of cases during the pandemic. There...
Nebraska's health department on child welfare, workforce development

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed September as Child Welfare Workforce Development Month. At a Tuesday news conference, the Department of Health and Human Services explained how it's helping with the transition from St. Francis Ministries to the state of Nebraska. "Nebraska continues to rank in the...
Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
Slama discusses voter ID ahead of November ballot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- With voter ID now on Nebraska's November ballot, one senator from southeast Nebraska is touring the state urging its approval. On Wednesday, Nebraska Senator Julie Slama came to Norfolk, where she discussed voter ID with the Madison County GOP. Slama is also the spokeswoman for citizens for...
NSP encourages suspicious activity reporting following #SeeSayDay

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN)- In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all Nebraskans of the options available to report suspicious activity. Sunday, Sept. 25, was #SeeSayDay across the United States. The event serves as a reminder of the “If you see something,...
