kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
dakotafreepress.com
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update
Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
KETV.com
UNO working on protecting the state from agricultural-based cyberattacks
OMAHA, Neb. — A group of students in Dr. George Grispos' lab at the University of Nebraska-Omaha is focused on protecting Nebraska's key economy. "As tech is being integrated into a previously mechanical process people aren't aware of the risks that are involved," Grispos said. Grispos and his students...
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
WOWT
Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023
The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
KETV.com
Child welfare system faces staff shortages and more cases
Neb. — Nebraska is seeing more abused and neglected children come into the welfare system and is facing staffing shortages in case managers. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the Department of Health and Human Services has seen a 29% increase in the number of cases during the pandemic. There...
KETV.com
Nebraska Task Force 1 returns and reloads for another potential deployment
All eyes are on Florida as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Atlantic. Evacuation orders are already in place as a state of emergency is declared. Fifteen-hundred miles away, Nebraska's Task Force One was reloading after just coming back from helping in Hurricane Fiona. "Our job is to just be ready...
kscj.com
KETV.com
Nebraska's health department on child welfare, workforce development
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed September as Child Welfare Workforce Development Month. At a Tuesday news conference, the Department of Health and Human Services explained how it's helping with the transition from St. Francis Ministries to the state of Nebraska. "Nebraska continues to rank in the...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled “Vacancies in Elected Office,” would initiate special elections to fill...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
Ask Omaha: Guess in which year medicinal cannabis will be legalized in Nebraska?
Do you feel really terrible for all of the families of people struggling with illnesses that medicinal cannabis could really help? They have been tirelessly working to legalize it in Nebraska for decades.
News Channel Nebraska
Slama discusses voter ID ahead of November ballot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With voter ID now on Nebraska's November ballot, one senator from southeast Nebraska is touring the state urging its approval. On Wednesday, Nebraska Senator Julie Slama came to Norfolk, where she discussed voter ID with the Madison County GOP. Slama is also the spokeswoman for citizens for...
klkntv.com
NSP encourages suspicious activity reporting following #SeeSayDay
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN)- In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all Nebraskans of the options available to report suspicious activity. Sunday, Sept. 25, was #SeeSayDay across the United States. The event serves as a reminder of the “If you see something,...
