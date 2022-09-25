ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, September 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Providence High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on September 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

Providence High School
Independence High School
September 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
power98fm.com

West Meck High School Wants A Rematch

The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A botched called friday night decided...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Charlotte, NC
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Providence, RI
Education
Local
California Sports
City
Providence, RI
San Francisco, CA
Education
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Education#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Soccer#Sports
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

What happens if a CMS student refuses a backpack check?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With more and more security going into schools, some parents and students are wondering what rights they have if they don't want their backpacks checked. At Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), all 21 high schools and some middle schools have these body scanners in place. They are there to ensure safety in schools and check for weapons. Backpack checks can also happen as students go through the scanner, and some are wondering if students can refuse to have their backpacks searched.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte

A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community remembers Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Monday. Pink Energy closes, WBTV answers what customers should do next. A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. Residents react to 15-year-old girl being killed in Lancaster drive-by Updated: 11 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

"The Luminarium": a new interactive art experience in Charlotte

"Somewhere between a womb and a cathedral" is how the Architects of Air website describes "The Luminarium." "The Luminarium" sits in Charlotte's Ballantyne Backyard, a looming inflatable figure that rises in multicolor domes and stretches across the park's field. The exhibit, which is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person killed in I-485 south accident

MATTHEWS, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 1 dead in Matthews, Tuesday morning. Medic confirms one person died in this crash. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. I-485 outer and East John Street is...
MATTHEWS, NC
kannapolisnc.gov

New Development Coming to Kannapolis

Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy