Louisville, September 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Last weekend, I did have a slight glimmer of remaining optimism in this Eagles team. It would have been a gutsy pick to take BC +17 (which creeped up to +18.5 by kick-off), but I went with my brain instead of my heart and laid the points which ended up being the right call. This decision became even more solidified once I heard the news that Jordan Travis would be under center for the now 4-0 ‘Noles.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO