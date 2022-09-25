Louisville, September 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Louisville.
The Assumption High School soccer team will have a game with Sacred Heart Academy on September 25, 2022, 13:30:00.
Assumption High School
Sacred Heart Academy
September 25, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Assumption High School soccer team will have a game with Sacred Heart Academy on September 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
Assumption High School
Sacred Heart Academy
September 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
