wucardinals.com
Volleyball Welcomes in Alderson Broaddus to Continue Home Conference Stretch
Wheeling, W. Va. - Last week, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (8-6, 2-0) started Mountain East Conference (MEC) play with two big wins over Fairmont State and Frostburg State. They continue their home cooking to start off week two when they host Alderson Broaddus on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 7 PM. The Cardinals got an all-around strong contribution from their offense last week and look to continue playing together as the season goes on.
wucardinals.com
Winters Big Offensive Weekend Earns Her MEC Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a week of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play, all 12 conference volleyball teams have begun the run towards the MEC playoffs. On Monday, the Mountain East Conference released their weekly Players of the Week presented by the Healthplan. A member of the Wheeling University Volleyball team was honored as Middle Hitter Mady Winters took home the MEC Offensive Player of the Week award. She helped lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 record to open their conference slate as they continue their journey to a possible MEC playoff berth.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Golf Heads to Steubenville for Final MEC Tune-up
Wheeling, W. Va. – In just one week, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team will compete in the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Men's Golf Championship. Before that, they will play their final tune-up as they head to Steubenville Country Club for the West Liberty Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. It will be the Cardinals final tune-up before they get to face the best of the best the conference has to offer.
wucardinals.com
Alex Parker Has Career Day Leading Men’s Golf on Day 1 of West Liberty Invitational
Steubenville, OH. – The final tune-up for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships began for the Wheeling Men's Golf team on Monday when they competed at the West Liberty Invitational. After the first 36 holes of the tournament, the Cardinals sit 12th overall with a combined score of 696. They were led by a career-best day from sophomore Alex Parker, who was the Cardinals top golfer in both rounds.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Hits the Road for Conference Battle with Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team has been on a roll as of late winning their last three games. They head out on the road Sunday as they battle Alderson Broaddus in a rematch of last Sunday's contest. The Cardinals have been on an offensive tear, and look to keep that success going away from Bishop Schmitt Field.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Wins Fourth Straight in Battle with Alderson Broaddus
Phillipi, W. Va. – The Wheeling Women's Soccer team (4-4, 4-2) hit the road Sunday as they looked to keep the good times rolling. They were able to do just that as they won their fourth straight game and took down Alderson Broaddus 2-1. After battling to a 0-0 tie through the first 45 minutes of play, a pair of Cardinals' second half goals was enough to push them over the top.
WTRF
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
wucardinals.com
Rugby Drops BRRC Road Contest to Thomas More
Crestview Hills, KY. – After opening up Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) play last week, the Wheeling University Rugby team took conference play on the road Saturday. They battled hard throughout the night, but in the end, couldn't overcome the Saints as they fell 40-12. The Cardinals scored two tries throughout the afternoon but couldn't keep up with the high powered saints offense.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Golf Finishes 9th at Eagle Invitational
Ashland, OH. – After fighting through round one of the Eagle Invitational on Saturday, the Wheeling Women's Golf team was back in action Sunday for round two. As a team, they matched their day one score of 353 and would finish the tournament in 9th place out of the 11 team field. It was their final tune-up of the year as they get ready for next week's Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships next week.
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
Week 6 high school football rankings
It's week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is a list of the top ten rankings for every class.
voiceofmotown.com
2022 Was Never Meant to Be Special
(Photo via WVU Athletics) After a 2-2 start to the 2022 season, many Mountaineer fans have voiced their displeasure with Coach Neal Brown. If I’m being honest, I found myself in that boat – particularly after sitting out in the rain just to watch a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in the home opener. While the ship seems to have been somewhat corrected, something occurred to me on Thursday night that hadn’t before. While things have been less than peachy in Morgantown, the 2022 season was never meant to be a special one.
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks What He Likes About New Team
On Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about his new look team for the first time. Huggins and his coaching staff bring in nine new players all from the transfer portal, junior college and high school. Huggins is optimistic about the offensive abilities...
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
