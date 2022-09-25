Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
fox8live.com
Arrest made in Hammond home invasion shooting that left father dead; daughter critical
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect accused of killing a Hammond father and critically injuring his daughter during a home invasion is now in custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder,...
WWL-TV
JPSO: Man shot, killed in parking lot of business in Marrero
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on Sunday night. Deputies were called around 11 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. They found a man shot at least one time.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Nopd: One dead, one injured in Interstate shooting near Louisa Street exit
NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on the interstate Tuesday night left a man dead and another injured in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said the two men were shot around 10:13 p.m. on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. One died on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital to be treated, according to an update from police.
NOLA.com
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
WDSU
Suspect accused of shooting New Orleans' WWOZ DJ's husband has been arrested
New Orleans police have announced the arrest of a suspect who is being accused of shooting a New Orleans deejay's husband back in May. Tyrin Wiltz, 28, has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that led to the shooting of WWOZ's Leslie Cooper's husband, Joe, on the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.
Marrero murder: 4th person shot dead just this weekend
JPSO is investigating another murder on the Westbank. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says there was another homicide in Marrero Sunday night. A man was killed, the fourth person shot dead there in about 48 hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle while sitting in her car on Saturday
HOUMA, La. — Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle in a parking lot in Houma on Saturday evening. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the ankle by a stray bullet in the parking lot of the 7400 block of West Main Street around 6:22 p.m.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
WDSU
Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
WDSU
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
fox8live.com
Darren Bridges found guilty of murdering NOPD officer Marcus McNeil
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darren Bridges was found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. An Orleans Parish jury returned the verdict Tuesday night (Sept. 27) after nearly three hours of deliberations. Jurors also found Bridges guilty of obstruction of justice, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and four narcotics charges.
Treating trauma in New Orleans: How a local surgeon is using battlefield techniques to save gun violence victims
Gun violence is rampant in the streets of New Orleans and practically every day there's a new victim. The critical moments from the time someone is shot to when they arrive at the hospital can be the difference between life and death. Many times, those victims are wheeled into the operating room of Dr. Lance Stuke.
WWL-TV
DA apologizes after doctor who was carjacked misses trial; suspect goes free
NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Pat Dennis is angry and frustrated the teenager accused of pointing a gun in his face and robbing him, is now free to potentially commit other violent crimes. Dennis was robbed in front of his house on Philip Street in the Garden District as he...
fallriverreporter.com
New Orleans woman accused of killing Westport woman receives not guilty verdict
FALL RIVER, MA / NEW ORLEANS, LA – A woman accused of killing a Westport woman has been found not guilty. According to NOLA.com, in a July trial in New Orleans, Louisiana, jurors ruled that the death of 55-year-old Amber Mello was a tragic accident and not a felony.
WWL-TV
Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ. Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street. Wiltz was...
Comments / 0