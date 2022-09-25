Read full article on original website
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
$6.5 Million in Apprenticeship Grants AvailableMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Jackals Shift to Hinchliffe, Plan to Bring Baseball Back To PatersonIBWAAPaterson, NJ
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Divisional changeup powering Oak Knoll girls soccer, state’s leading scorer
The ball slid across the grass at Oak Knoll as the last few seconds of a 4-0 win ran off on Monday. And, at that time, the game might as well have been over with no real motivation to put forth anymore energy. But that’s not how sophomore Riley Cross...
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 27: Unbeaten teams making a case for No. 1 spot
The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
Who are the best field hockey seniors in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
Over the next few weeks, we’re going to take a deep dive into each graduating class and highlight some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best seniors in New Jersey!. Here’s what you need to do. Send an email to Brian...
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
The price of homes sold recently in Central Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 15-21, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 15-21, 2022. North Jersey real estate listings will appear on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
After 2 deaths and spinal cord injury, N.J. football community grapples with tragedy and risk
Just three years ago, New Jersey high school football was being hailed across the country for implementing the most restrictive contact measures of any state, an intensive protocol intended to curb injuries in America’s bone-rattling yet beloved game. The measures allowed even less hitting at high school football practices...
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
Garden State Parkway to go all E-ZPass, while paying cash may remain an option on the N.J. Turnpike
The ritual of handing cash to a toll collector on the Garden State Parkway is headed for the history books, but paying cash might still be an option on the New Jersey Turnpike. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, followed the lead of the Atlantic City Expressway,...
Maryland didn’t want the H2Oi car rally there, so deadly event came to N.J.
The muscle car mayhem that claimed two lives in Wildwood on Saturday night started innocently enough more than a decade ago around Ocean City, Maryland, when a group of Volkswagen and Audi lovers gathered to celebrate the beauty of the water-cooled engine. That initial gathering, held around 2010, was relatively...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Jets place another starting tackle on IR, what now for the O-line and Zach Wilson?
The Jets have three starting-caliber offensive tackles on their roster. But none of them will be available this week to play or practice because they’re all on injured reserve. The latest blow to the offensive line came Tuesday afternoon, when the Jets placed George Fant (penciled in as the...
NFL・
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian could push some rain, winds as far north as N.J., forecasters say
Packing steady winds of 120 mph, Hurricane Ian continues to take aim at the western coast of Florida, and forecasters expect the powerful storm to push into Georgia and other parts of the southeastern United States this week before heading farther north during the weekend. While Ian and its remnants...
Jim Florio, feisty former N.J. governor, congressman, dies at 85
Former Gov. Jim Florio, a pugnacious Democrat whose landmark initiatives on gun control and the environment endured decades after angry New Jersey voters denied him a second term because of his tax increases, died Sunday. The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer, who served eight terms in Congress before...
Officer justified in shooting man who stole cop car and ran toward police, jury finds
An officer who fatally shot a man who had just stolen a police car and then ran at police in Buena Vista last year will not be criminally charged, a state grand jury ruled Monday. The incident began to unfold on April 5, 2021 when officers from the Franklin Township...
Uncle, nephew plead guilty to killing N.J. man with machete
Two men facing trial for a 2019 slaying of a 33-year Lakewood man in Howell Township pleaded guilty in the case, the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office announced Sunday. Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), 32, and his nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, pleaded guilty to a first-degree charge of aggravated manslaughter, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
Want to ‘save’ N.J. newspapers? Stop them from leaning left | Letters
So, according to a recent New Jersey Press Association “editorial” (“N.J. newspapers need the governor’s help”), the elimination of “independent contractor” status for some personnel is causing the “fall” of the local newspaper. The publishers’ group wants the state Department of Labor to stop pressuring them to reclassify print-edition delivery personnel as “employees.”
