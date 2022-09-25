Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.

