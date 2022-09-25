Read full article on original website
WSAW
Milwaukee artist elated to be featured in annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition is back on display at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. The exhibition includes art from more than 100 artists featuring their bird-inspired work. “I try to have a real strong sense of design in the work,” said...
WSAW
City of Antigo unveils plans for new splash pad
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is underway at Antigo City Park for a new splash pad. The parks department announced Monday that the city’s aging kiddie pool will be replaced with a splash pad. Other features at the splash pad include a tide pool, dump bucket, a small slide, along with others.
WSAW
Students encouraged to “Speak Up Speak Out”
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual report for Wisconsin’s Speak Up Speak Out program is showing state officials it’s working. The annual report was released on Monday. This is the second year of Speak Up Speak Out in the state of Wisconsin. It began with a $2-million grant from the federal government.
onfocus.news
Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
WSAW
Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Northwestern Wisconsin say they’ve received no reports since Friday about a man suspected in a carjacking in Clintonville. Seth Genereau, 23, was captured on a trail camera Friday, Sept. 23, in the Washburn area in Bayfield County. He had escaped into some...
WSAW
Wausau City Council approves Mall Development plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a plan that will transform the old Wausau Center Mall. In a 7-2 vote, the council approved the Foundry on 3rd Project. They also signed off on $6-million in reverse tax increment financing. Phase 1 will happen at Washington...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
WSAW
Public comment period open for environmental review Antigo’s drinking water loan program project
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Antigo is an applicant for funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to improve its public drinking water system. The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Chilly temperatures continue as more frosty temps appear
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Breezy, cool and damp conditions continue for Monday evening, with skies eventually clearing out a bit after midnight. While temperatures will remain in the middle 30s for most locations, we may see temps hold there for several hours, allowing for some areas of frost to develop. A frost advisory is in effect for most areas by daybreak Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Marathon County crash
Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.
WSAW
1 killed in Marathon County crash
HALDER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed as a result of a crash Saturday night. Investigators said it happened around 9:15 p.m. The crash happened near County Road C several miles west of County Road S, in the township of Green Valley. That location is south of Halder and north of Milladore.
WSAW
Edgar, Marathon volleyball keep pace with conference wins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Marathon volleyball each picked up Marawood-South Conference wins to remain the top two teams in the conference. Edgar traveled to play Newman Catholic on Thursday. A win would all but ensure a conference crown with one match remaining. After taking the first two sets, Edgar continued it’s winning ways by sweeping Newman 3-0.
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
WSAW
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
WSAW
Federal fraud trial for man charged in Diemel brothers murders to start Oct. 3
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WBAY) - A federal fraud trial for a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Shawano County is now set to start this first week of October. Garland Nelson is charged in the Western District of Missouri with mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A federal jury trial is scheduled to commence on Oct. 3. The trial was previously slated to start Sept. 26.
