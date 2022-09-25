ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene, September 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The South Medford High School soccer team will have a game with Willamette High School on September 24, 2022, 23:00:00.

South Medford High School
Willamette High School
September 24, 2022
23:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
scorebooklive.com

Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith on USC, Nolan, Julian

OSU football: Smith thanks Beaver Nation, looks ahead to Utah. Coach Jonathan Smith praised the Oregon State fans who created a tough environment for USC on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Eugene, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Medford, OR
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
EUGENE, OR
Eater

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County

In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 following a 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars that won't soon be forgotten in Eugene. But now we're on to week 5 as the Ducks prepare to welcome the Stanford Cardinal to Autzen Stadium in Eugene in one of the Pac-12's favorite rivalries. Stanford...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Willamette High School
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Oregon DuneFest

Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KXL

Oregon State University Student Seriously Hurt In Alleged Hit And Run

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Police in Corvallis are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near Oregon State University. The incident happened Monday night when witnesses found 21-year-old student Aliyah Lopez hurt on the ground after being hit by a car. She is currently being treated for traumatic...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’

The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
PULLMAN, WA
kptv.com

University of Oregon welcomes largest, most diverse incoming class

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Oregon welcomed a new incoming class of Ducks Monday and celebrated some new records. The incoming class broke records as the largest, most diverse and highest achieving. A total of 5,338 freshmen started class on Monday, 16% more than last year. The average...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Motorcycle Death; EV Showcase; Vax Clinic; City Meeting Schedule; Clamming

Motorcycle Death (update) The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Cedar Creek Fire to affect air quality for some time, officials say

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A warning for eastern Lane County about poor air quality is being extended indefinitely due to persistent smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire and difficulties containing it, officials say. Officials are expecting air conditions to vary between “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “hazardous” levels near Oakridge and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Oregon State University Robot Sets Guinness World Record

Cassie the robot, an automaton invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering and produced by OSU spinoff company Agility Robotics, has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot. “We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the...
CORVALLIS, OR
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy