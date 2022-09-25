ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Two dead after car wreck in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after a wreck in Washington County Saturday night. According to the incident report by the Georgia State Patrol, Briant Ware of Statham Georgia was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 88 when he struck a vehicle head on that was being driven by Hassan Glasgow of Sandersville. The incident report states Ware had an open liquor bottle in the vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
