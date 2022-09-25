ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols Impress Elite OL Kam Pringle With First Gameday Visit

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fQWa_0i9DMtKv00

Elite 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle made his way to Knoxville. Following the visit, Pringle discussed the trip and his thoughts on Tennessee’s win with Volunteer Country.

“Really just trying to get a feel for the game environment,” Pringle said of what led him to visit the Vols. “This was my first game, I hear a lot about the games, you know, so I had to get up there and see it for my self.”

Tennessee sold out Neyland Stadium to host the 20th ranked Gators, and the fans did not disappoint the elite tackle.

“It was great, probably one of the best fan experiences I’ve ever seen,” Pringle said of the biggest takeaway on the visit. “The atmosphere was second to none.”

Tennessee’s offense torched the Gators on the ground and through the air, and the play of the offensive stood out to the elite offensive line prospect.

“The offensive line played really aggressive,” Pringle said on what stood out about their play. “I love the way the offensive line played, their tempo, you know, they go fast and run a lot of plays in the drive. So, the offensive line, they played really good, only gave up one sack or so.”

Pringle, a massive 6’8, 340lbs tackle prospect got a firm understanding of how he would be used by Tennessee.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Pringle said of this. “I was talking to coach Elarbee and coach Golesh, they really just showed me where I would fit in in the offense. Like I said, they’re really good coaches. They make adjustments and they showed me where I would fit, and they’re just good people. I’ve met both of their families multiple times, so just being around them and seeing how they are with their players and with their families is just really reassuring.”

Following the visit, the Vols impressed Pringle, but where do they fall on his list?

“Definitely top-8, of course I can’t say too much but I really like Tennessee and they’re probably a top contender for me,” Pringle said of this.

Pringle is among the elite of the elite, so what he is looking for in his recruitment?

“Just a team that I can come into and be developed. Of course I’d love to start right out the gate, but I mean wherever can prepare me for the highest level.”

So what is it that Pringle thinks makes him such a special prospect?

“Really move in space for my size, get up the field, move around a lot. I’m very mobile, and just being aggressive play in and play out.”

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
247Sports

Napier explains two-point try decision

Billy Napier couldn’t help but laugh when it came up, sharing that he had been asked more questions about the play than anything else in the two days since his team’s 38-33 defeat at Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Following a touchdown run from sophomore running back Montrell...
GAINESVILLE, FL
bbbtv12.com

States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12

UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
ROCKWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#American Football#College Football#Vols Impress Elite#Neyland Stadium#Gators#Prospect
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvlt.tv

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy