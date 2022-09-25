ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vergennes, VT

Vergennes, September 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Vergennes.

The Essex High School soccer team will have a game with Vergennes Union High School on September 25, 2022, 08:00:00.

Essex High School
Vergennes Union High School
September 25, 2022
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Missisquoi Valley Union High School soccer team will have a game with Vergennes Union High School on September 25, 2022, 13:30:00.

Missisquoi Valley Union High School
Vergennes Union High School
September 25, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Missing UVM student-athlete found safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Men's Soccer player who was previously missing has been found safe, according to a release from the schools athletics department. He is currently with a member of his family. UVM previously postponed Tuesday night's Men's Soccer match after 23-year-old Randy Montie, who...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Tiger football throttles Rutland, evens their record

MIDDLEBURY — It was the way the Middlebury football team dreamed about starting Friday night’s home game against rival Rutland on the way to a dominant 28-7 victory. After taking the opening kickoff, the Tigers scored on their second play from scrimmage. Senior fullback Cam Stone burst through a hole on the left side and continued on to a 47-yard touchdown.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Vergennes, VT
Vergennes, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Education
Barton Chronicle

VT Rte. 100 closed due to MV crash

VT RT 100 in the vicinity of #1242 Lowell is closed to through traffic in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash. No other details are available at this time and this closure will be in effect for some time. Updates will beprovided when they become available.
LOWELL, VT
mynbc5.com

Pumpkin Chuckin' event flings fall favorites into the air

STOWE, Vt. — While some people may be carving pumpkins this time of year, others spent the weekend chucking them into the sky at the annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ event in Stowe on Sunday. It was the 13th annual event. “All it takes is one good chuck to win...
STOWE, VT
sevendaysvt

Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier

Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
STOWE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#The Essex High School
WCAX

Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash

LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning. Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m. The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier,...
LOWELL, VT
WCAX

High peaks get winter preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, September 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25. Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

A new trail opens on an historic farm

A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe

They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
STOWE, VT
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy