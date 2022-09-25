Vergennes, September 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Vergennes.
The Essex High School soccer team will have a game with Vergennes Union High School on September 25, 2022, 08:00:00.
Essex High School
Vergennes Union High School
September 25, 2022
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Missisquoi Valley Union High School soccer team will have a game with Vergennes Union High School on September 25, 2022, 13:30:00.
Missisquoi Valley Union High School
Vergennes Union High School
September 25, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
