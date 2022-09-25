ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Navy gets first win with field goal in 2nd overtime

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Davies, who came into the game without a field-goal attempt this season, made all three of his tries Saturday night, including a 36-yarder in the second overtime and Navy beat East Carolina 23-20.

The teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime before Davies connected again. Owen Daffer’s 37-yard attempt went wide left.

ECU (2-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) had the ball in the final minutes, but Tyler Fletcher intercepted Holton Ahlers at the Navy 35 with 25 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The score was 3-3 headed into the fourth quarter when both teams scored two touchdowns apiece.

ECU tied the game at 17-all with eight minutes left when a Navy defender tried to jump a route on a short pass but missed and Isaiah Winstead went down the left sideline for a 67-yard score.

Right after ECU had taken at 10-3 lead, Tai Lavatai found Vincent Terrell II 15 yards down the middle and Terrell turned it into a 65-yard score with just under 12 minutes left. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Eavan Gibbons recovered a fumble at the ECU 25. That turnover turned into a 7-yard TD by Anton Hall Jr. for a 17-10 lead.

Ahlers threw a 14-yard TD pass to Ryan Jones for a 10-3 lead to complete an eight-play, 70-yard drive that began when Navy turned the ball over on downs.

Ahlers, ECU’s fifth-year starting quarterback, became the all-time total yards leader for the AAC with 12,617, passing Cincinnati’s Desmond Rider at 12,418. Ahlers threw for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Winstead had 138 yards receiving on 10 catches.

Lavatai threw for 152 yards and a touchdown for Navy (1-2, 1-1). Terrell had 114 yards receiving on three catches.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

ECU - USF football game moved due to Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Athletic Conference officials have announced that East Carolina University’s first away football game has been moved. The pirates were set to face off against the University of South Florida on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Tampa. They will now play the Bulls at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU notebook: Good, bad, ugly from Navy loss

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After two straight wins, the East Carolina University football team ran into a bump in the road with a 23-20 two-overtime loss to Navy on Saturday. The Midshipmen are now 5-0 all-time at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The loss comes after ECU’s victory at Navy last November. There were some game-changing moments, some […]
GREENVILLE, NC
d1sportsnet.com

Jordan Vick commits to East Carolina

4 star guard Jordan Vick has committed to East Carolina. The 5-11, 160 pound Vick, from Southern Nash High School in Bailey NC, chose East Carolina over Florida, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest. He is rated the No. 20 guard in the 2024 class and No. 117 overall. September...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Football
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Annapolis, MD
College Sports
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Football
City
Annapolis, MD
Greenville, NC
College Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Associated Press

Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles’ chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles remained 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Rangers. “It’s about continuing to make adjustments on both sides of the ball,” Santander said through a translator. “We know that time is running out, but there’s still time to do what we need to do.” Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.
BALTIMORE, MD
Radio Ink

New PD/ND For WBAL

Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station. “With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Field Goals#College Football#East Carolina#American Football
WNCT

First ever Mac “Bear” Hodges Musical Festival held in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Honoring and remembering a beloved champion of Washington was the goal of the first Annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Musical Festival on Saturday. In Washington’s Harbor District, friends, families, and local supporters gathered to raise money for a statue of the late mayor. Pitt, Wilson fairs continue, Chowan, Wayne fairs next week […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

6 P.M. Tropical Update: Ian remains an intense category 3 hurricane with winds near 120 mph.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Hunters have come back from their Tuesday afternoon investigation flight into Hurricane Ian. As of 6 p.m., Ian had 120 mph maximum sustained winds with falling pressure to 952 mb in the center of the storm. The track has shifted slightly eastward, however Ian’s center should stay over land after it makes landfall south of Tampa Bay late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Hurricane Ian is sparking Red Cross chapters in NC to take action

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina Red Cross chapters are teaming with the chapters in the southeast to combat the effects of Hurricane Ian. Ian is the first major hurricane system to hit the United States in 2022, and the Red Cross chapters in the east are part of the southeast and Caribbean division. That means they are part of the group that would deploy volunteers and the group that has already sent down 65,000 pounds of supplies to Florida.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to one felony count each of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh last month rejected the couple’s initial pleas to the same charges, saying the sentencing options were “strikingly deficient” considering the seriousness of the case. The couple then immediately withdrew their initial guilty pleas and Groh set trial for January. The previous sentencing range agreed to by lawyers for Jonathan Toebbe had called for a potential punishment between roughly 12 years and 17 years in prison. Prosecutors said Tuesday that such a sentence would be one of the most significant imposed in modern times under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. Prosecutors also sought three years for Diana Toebbe.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WITN

Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a late morning shooting that injured a 19-year-old in a neighborhood behind Kinston High School. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Larkspur Road. Police were called to that area shortly after. The high school went on a modified lockdown that has since been lifted.
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Update on Tropical Storm Ian

From Chris Newkirk, Beaufort County Emergency Services. The latest forecast update continues to trend towards a more northern track, with the center of Ian making landfall along the Florida panhandle, and moving north across central Georgia, and western South and North Carolina. Generally speaking, this latest update and track is currently forecasted to bring the following conditions to our area between late Thursday night and Monday morning.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy