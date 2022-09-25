ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

What the papers say – September 25

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22U8Lf_0i9DMOPk00

Many of Sunday’s papers continue to feature the fall-out from the Government’s controversial tax-cut package.

Budget tax breaks will go to “affluent Tory areas”, says The Independent , reporting some wealthier counties, including those that contain the seats of Liz Truss and her deputy, are earmarked for “investment zones” where billions will be handed to businesses.

The Sunday Telegraph adds Ms Truss is planning to continue her “tax-cutting spree” in a new year Budget that will include further reductions in income tax, and discounts for savers and child benefit claimants.

The Sunday Express has the Chancellor saying, “You ain’t seen nothing yet”, in relation to tax cuts – with a “true blue Tory revolution” on the cards.

The Sunday Times , meanwhile, writes the Prime Minister is facing her first “Cabinet row” as she prepares to increase immigration to boost economic growth by trying to tackle acute labour shortages.

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to turn the UK into an independent green “superpower” before 2030 through a massive expansion of wind and solar energy, The Observer says.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports one of the Brits freed after being held as a prisoner of war by Russia celebrated with an egg McMuffin.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has detailed his wife’s severe battle with Covid on the front page of the Sunday Mirror .

And the Daily Star Sunday splash features a woman who says she is marrying a ghost from the Victorian era, claiming he “has a jealous streak” and regularly hides her “skimpy clothing and lingerie”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss must fix self-inflicted ‘mess’ after IMF warning, says Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rebuke to UK economic policy was “very, very serious” and urged Liz Truss’s government to urgently change course.The Labour leader said the extraordinary intervention showed “just what a mess the government have made of the economy” saying the market turmoil was “self-inflicted wound” caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.He told LBC that Mr Truss and Mr Kwarteng should urgently set out “how they’re going to fix the problems they’ve made” after the mini-Budget “shambles”.Sir Keir said his own variable-rate mortgage had seen payments go up by “a few hundred pounds”...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Harry Redknapp
The Independent

Duke who organised Queen’s funeral banned from driving after using phone at wheel

The Duke of Norfolk, who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been banned from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.On Monday, the Earl Marshal – who is responsible for organising the State Opening of Parliament – pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court.The ban was imposed despite his claim that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 65, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on 7 April...
U.K.
The Independent

‘What she said was racist’: Keir Starmer condemns Rupa Huq’s Kwasi Kwarteng comment

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Rupa Huq’s comment that Kwasi Kwarteng is “superficially a black man.”The MP was administratively suspended pending an investigation after making the remark about the UK’s first black chancellor.Speaking on BBC Breakfast, while the Labour leader admitted that what she said was racist, he could not confirm if she will be sacked, referring to the party’s “independent process” which will determine her future.“My own view is it was racist, and I’m pleased the Labour party acted very very swiftly - right thing to do.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rupa Huq apologises after describing Kwasi Kwarteng as ‘superficially’ blackRupa Huq apologises for describing Kwasi Kwarteng as ‘superficially’ blackHundreds of mortgage deals vanish from market days after mini-budget
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Linus Business#Uk#Front Page#The Sunday Express#Daily Express#The Sunday Times
The Independent

Father jailed for five years in Iran urges UK Government to act after protests

A father who was jailed for five years in Tehran said he is “dumbfounded” by the UK Government’s inaction on the rising political tension in Iran, as he prepares to run the London Marathon to help British nationals “left behind” in his home country.Protests in Iran have led to the deaths of at least 26 people, according to state TV, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police because her headscarf was allegedly too loose.Anoosheh Ashoori, 68, was released from Evin Prison in the Iranian capital alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in April...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Pound news – live: Sterling falls again after ‘very serious’ IMF warning to Kwarteng

The International Monetary Fund’s warning over Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for the rich is “very serious” and shows “what a mess the government has made of the economy”, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said as the pound fell in Asian trading.In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the government, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would “likely increase inequality” in Britain, after the chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet to an all-time low and gilt yields to soar, reflecting the cost of borrowing. “Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries,...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Pakistan appoints new finance minister amid economic crisis

Pakistan appointed a new finance minister on Wednesday, as the impoverished Islamic nation struggles to recover from an economic crisis worsened by deadly floods.Ishaq Dar, a senior figure in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, has been finance minister three times, and he is credited with overcoming economic turmoil during his previous stints in the role.His challenges will be to convince the International Monetary Fund to soften some of its conditions under which Pakistan received a $6 billion bailout in 2019 and to deal with the economic devastation caused by unprecedented flooding.He will also have to tackle a sharp...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
The Independent

EU chief vows retaliation if pipeline damage is sabotage

The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday.“All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the 27 EU member countries. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”Seismologists reported Tuesday that explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Food inflation hits record level as prices rise 10.6% in a year

Food inflation has reached an all-time high, after prices soared by 10.6 per cent in the year to  September.This is up from the 9.3 per cent recorded in August by the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ index.Over the past year, the cost of fresh food products spiked by a record 12.1 per cent, rising from 10.5 per cent last month.The spiralling cost of food has been driven in part by the war in Ukraine, which has made products such as vegetable oil more scarce.Some items have been adversely affected by drought in Europe. However, the price of fruit such as strawberries...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China coup: As rumours swirl online, TV news channel reports joke Twitter thread as genuine

It was a busy weekend on Twitter for observers of China, as unsubstantiated rumours of a silent coup unfolding against president Xi Jinping dominated social media.While it remains unclear where the chatter started, at least one major TV news channel in India was a little too quick to leap on a seemingly informative Twitter thread by the Beijing correspondent for German news outlet Der Spiegel.Mocking the coup rumours, Georg Fahrion tweeted images of everyday life going on as normal in Beijing, joking that he had undertaken his investigation “at considerable personal risk”.Many were quick to appreciate the reporter’s wit,...
INDIA
The Independent

Charles’s new monogram revealed

The King’s new cypher has been revealed ahead of the official period of royal mourning ending.Charles’ monogram will appear on government buildings, state documents and on some post boxes in the coming months and years.The cypher feature’s the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for King – with III within the R denoting Charles III, with the crown above the letters.The new monarch travelled to Scotland soon after the Queen’s funeral last Monday, with the period of royal mourning lasting for seven days after the late Queen’s burial.The monogram is Charles’ personal property and...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

861K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy