WSYX ABC6
Neighbors in Short North voice thoughts on Operation Unity and their safety
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Concerns from neighbors grow in the Short North as violence continues to rise, however, the city is hoping to curb violence with Operation Unity. The operation aims to stop guns, drugs and all sorts of violence. The latest sixth operation focused on the Driving Park community as well as the Short North.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
New vision for downtown Columbus proposes more residents, workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new vision to transform downtown Columbus is the goal of a new strategic plan focusing heavily on increasing residents and workers in the area. There have been several strategic plans in the past that have made Columbus what it is today. The goal of this one is to increase downtown […]
Fire destroys second floor of Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue. Investigators have been called […]
Accused of killing Columbus man, woman held on $3 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman accused of shooting a 26-year-old to death in the South Linden neighborhood is being held on a $3 million bond. Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, was issued a $3 million bond at her arraignment on Wednesday, about a week after the Columbus Division of Police sent out a warrant […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
City attorney to seek contempt against bar, property owner following deadly weekend shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office says it will ask a judge to hold a bar and property owner in contempt following a weekend shooting the killed a 30-year-old woman. The shooting, which happened early Sunday morning at the Queen of Hearts Pub off East...
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
953wiki.com
Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars
September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
After fatal weekend shootings, Columbus family calls for an end to violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings in Columbus, with several others shot and recovering Sunday. The victims range in age from their late teens to early 50s. All three shootings remain under investigation. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Columbus police said Trevor Seymour, 52, was shot and […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
WSYX ABC6
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
WSYX ABC6
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
WSYX ABC6
Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
Columbus police seize $45,000 of suspected drugs in Short North, Driving Park operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police made 32 total arrests, recovered nearly $45,000 in approximate street value of suspected drugs, including 114 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of fentanyl, and recovered 15 illegal guns as part of an operation in the Short North and Driving Park this weekend. In response to violent crime trends […]
614now.com
Video: Restaurant customer assaults employee; fights another customer
Westerville Police are looking for a man who’s suspected of assaulting a restaurant employee before fighting another patron. According to a statement released by the City of Westerville, the incident occurred inside Genjigo—a fast-casual restaurant serving hibachi bowls and more— located at 14 E. Schrock Rd. The incident occurred on September 21.
WSYX ABC6
Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
WSYX ABC6
Shoeprint expert in Pike Co. trial identifies 2 separate shoes of same make at crime scene
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The state shoeprint expert assigned to the Pike County massacre case testified Tuesday there were two separate left shoes of the same model but different sizes at one of the crime scenes. That’s where family and police found the bodies of Chris Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden, two of eight victims of the killings in April 2016.
