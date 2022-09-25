Read full article on original website
TikTok Is Left Stunned By An Alarming Starbucks Drink Order
There are a lot of things that Starbucks employees wish you knew. For instance, were you aware that asking for a certain topping makes you a Karen, according to baristas? Other Starbucks workers have taken to social media to share everything from how much syrup is in certain drinks to why ordering certain money-saving beverage hacks isn't fair to staff members (via TikTok).
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
WDW News Today
TD9 Becoming Tropical Storm Ian, Expected To Strengthen As It Heads Towards Walt Disney World
As Tropical Depression 9 (TD9) strengthens into Tropical Storm Ian, we expect to see changes at Walt Disney World Resort to address the impact and ensure safety for all guests. The tropical storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday night and is expected to cause storm force winds of 39 mph or above within a significant portion of the state.
Costco Just Brought Back A Controversial Advent Calendar
Advent calendars are usually things of joy and a prelude to the Christian world's favorite time of the year, so why is Costco stirring up controversy with theirs?. The initial function of the Advent calendar was to help converts prepare for baptism. After that, it transitioned into a domestic feature, with families using lines of chalk to cross out the passing days leading up to Christmas (per Parenta). By the 1950s, this new festive tradition made its way across the Atlantic to America, and by 1971 the British company Cadburys sweetened the lives of those waiting on Christmas by bringing out chocolate Advent calendars (per Advantage of Change).
McDonald's Finland Debuted A New Shake With A Surprising Color
It's entirely likely that if you walk into a McDonald's outlet while traveling abroad, you may find yourself staring at a menu that looks nothing like the one back home. With over 38,000 outlets spread over 100 countries around the world, McDonald's adapts its menu according to a country's culture and eating habits.
msn.com
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
Why Cinnabon Once Got In Trouble For A Star Wars Tribute
It's hard to imagine a Cinnabon without thinking of those kiosks in malls and airports and there is a good reason for that. Part of Cinnabon's marketing strategy involves placing stores in high-traffic pedestrian areas to lure in passers-by with their sweet, intoxicating aromas. American malls are gradually going the...
What A Typical Breakfast Looks Like In Spain
If you've ever been to Spain, chances are that you couldn't eat as much as you wanted and didn't have the opportunity to try all the delicious dishes that the country offers. And there are too many tasty dishes to try out in just one trip. Of course, you already might've tried the most famous dishes such as the refreshing and chilled gazpacho soup, which is especially popular during summer, or the mega-popular Valencian paella, a hearty mixture of rice and meat such as chicken or rabbit (per BBC Good Food).
Instagram Has Heart Eyes For Whole Foods' Discount Gouda Guide
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. With holidays around the corner, more people are going to be looking for ways to brighten up their usual fare, especially when guests are involved, and luckily, Whole Foods has your cheese needs covered. What better way to celebrate fall than with an autumn-inspired charcuterie board? However, when it comes to finding the perfect cheeses to pair with those fresh in-season figs and apples, the process can be a tricky one if you're not a cheese professional. While you could take the cheese advice of select TikTok users, why not go to the grocer directly?
There Is Now A Perfect Engagement Ring For PSL Fans
If your favorite part of fall is the influx of all things pumpkin-flavored, you may suffer from a pumpkin spice addiction. While this may seem made up or devised by a member of the anti-pumpkin movement, it's actually real. According to the SC Physician Group, when pumpkin spice (traditionally cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves) are mixed with sugar, it becomes a mildly addictive concoction. While it may not translate into a raging chemical addiction, your body can develop a "biological craving."
16 Sam’s Club Perks You Never Knew About
As a Sam's Club member, you can save money and enjoy members-only pricing and special perks for only $45 a year -- or $100 for a Sam's Plus membership. Explore: These Cities Are the Most Expensive for...
What Happened To The Bang Shack After Shark Tank?
Reality TV stalwart "Shark Tank" gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their product to a team of investors who, if they like what they see, might offer some money in return for a certain percentage of the company. Even if the sharks don't bite, the appearances often bring plenty of attention to products, boosting sales regardless.
The Best Tonic Waters In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nothing tastes better than a gin and tonic after a long night of drinking. It's a perfectly bubbly nightcap that acts as the classic cocktail choice for when you don't know what to order. Gin and tonic go together seamlessly like Jack Daniel's and Coke, Champagne and orange juice, or even tequila and lime. Plus, it's hard to mess up a gin and tonic, unless you go to a dive bar and they forget the tonic part, leaving you with a glass full of rail gin.
Blake Lively's Genius Pumpkin Cake Hack Is Everything
Pumpkin season is here, and it seems like everywhere we go, whether in person or online, we're seeing pumpkin baked goods. Pumpkin muffins are back at Costco, Trader Joe's has a new pumpkin cake offering, and Crumbl Cookies just brought back a pumpkin-inspired flavor. October is National Pumpkin Month (via Gazette Journal), so it makes sense that this orange gourd would be front and center when it comes to autumn desserts. It's not just the stores that are rolling out their pumpkin baked goods. Home cooks are mixing up a storm, too.
Food & Wine
Amazon Quietly Slashed Up to $180 Off Breville's Top-Rated Toaster Ovens
When it comes to toaster ovens, there's nothing like Breville. The brand's luxe countertop appliances function as a mini convection oven, crisping everything from bagels to an entire chicken with a touch of a button. That's why you can't miss this big sale: Amazon just slashed up to 36% off of Breville's top models, and the deals are some of the lowest we've seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
