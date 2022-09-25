ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana field hockey wraps up nonconference play with win against Miami University

Indiana field hockey split its weekend slate with a loss on the road against No. 4 University of Louisville on Friday and a win at home over Miami University on Sunday. What started off as a potential upset against a top-five team ended in a shutout loss for the Hoosiers. The Cardinals handed the Hoosiers’ their third ranked loss this season, two of which were shutouts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 in East Coast trip over the weekend

Indiana went on a two-stop road trip this weekend as they played in State College, Pennsylvania and College Park, Maryland. The Hoosiers faced a tough loss against Penn State but were able to bounce back and beat Maryland before heading home. The Hoosiers’ first challenge of the weekend was against...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

National diversity magazine recognizes IU's work in increasing diversity on campus

IU-Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for 2022. According to INSIGHT’s announcement, IUB and IUPUI, along with 102 other universities, were awarded for their demonstration of an excellent commitment to diversity and inclusion across their campuses. Since...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Catch up on the IU graduate workers coalition before the strike vote

After more than three years of protesting working conditions at IU which culminated last spring in a weekslong strike, members of the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers are now voting on whether to strike again starting this week. Since the last strike ended in May, IU has announced policy changes that address the IGWC-UE’s five main demands, but has withheld union recognition.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium

Local developer, University Properties, is planning to build a new six-story apartment building just west of Memorial Stadium, according to The Herald-Times. The complex says it will offer students closer housing to campus, according to H-T. According to H-T, Strauser Construction’s plans will begin in November and be completed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

MCCSC administrators discuss transportation goal at school board meeting Tuesday

Monroe County Community School Corporation administrators presented an update on the district’s progress towards equitable transportation during a school board meeting Tuesday night. Adam Terwilliger, MCCSC director of finance and logistics, gave the first in a series of updates the board will receive through April on progress towards the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

