Indiana Daily Student
Indiana field hockey wraps up nonconference play with win against Miami University
Indiana field hockey split its weekend slate with a loss on the road against No. 4 University of Louisville on Friday and a win at home over Miami University on Sunday. What started off as a potential upset against a top-five team ended in a shutout loss for the Hoosiers. The Cardinals handed the Hoosiers’ their third ranked loss this season, two of which were shutouts.
Second-half flurry lifts Indiana men’s soccer past Northwestern 4-1 for first Big Ten win
Christian Garner rose from his knees, clapped his gloves aggressively and prepared for yet another corner kick. Indiana redshirt senior Ben Yeagley stared in disbelief as gravity pulled him down and the crisp autumn breeze carried over the fans’ groans from behind. Northwestern’s graduate goalkeeper had denied Indiana men’s...
Wittenbrink, Indiana men’s soccer bounce back in second half, dominate Northwestern 4-1
All it took was one Northwestern goal to awaken a sleeping dragon. Within four minutes of conceding the first goal of the match, Indiana men’s soccer directed an offensive barrage at the Wildcats on Tuesday night to the tune of three goals, and then the team tacked on another in the 76th minute for good measure.
Indiana men’s soccer looks to get back on track Tuesday against Northwestern
After riding a three-match winning streak into its conference slate, Indiana men’s soccer’s momentum has seemingly vanished. The Hoosiers fell to Ohio State 2-1 on the road on Sept. 18 then settled for a 1-1 draw in an emotional contest with Michigan State at home Friday. While navigating...
Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 in East Coast trip over the weekend
Indiana went on a two-stop road trip this weekend as they played in State College, Pennsylvania and College Park, Maryland. The Hoosiers faced a tough loss against Penn State but were able to bounce back and beat Maryland before heading home. The Hoosiers’ first challenge of the weekend was against...
Indiana Club Ice Hockey splits rivalry series with Miami 1-1 after pair of long-fought games
Indiana Club Ice Hockey played a two-game series against Miami University on Friday and Saturday, splitting the matchups. Indiana won the first game in Indianapolis but lost the second game in Oxford, Ohio, in a rematch of last season’s Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League Championship. On Friday, the club managed...
Indiana women’s soccer loses second consecutive match, falls to Wisconsin 0-2
The Indiana women’s soccer team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on Wisconsin in its second consecutive road conference match of the season. The Hoosiers fell to the Badgers 0-2 and gave up a goal for only the second time this season. Both instances occurred within a four-day span,...
National diversity magazine recognizes IU’s work in increasing diversity on campus
IU-Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for 2022. According to INSIGHT’s announcement, IUB and IUPUI, along with 102 other universities, were awarded for their demonstration of an excellent commitment to diversity and inclusion across their campuses. Since...
Catch up on the IU graduate workers coalition before the strike vote
After more than three years of protesting working conditions at IU which culminated last spring in a weekslong strike, members of the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers are now voting on whether to strike again starting this week. Since the last strike ended in May, IU has announced policy changes that address the IGWC-UE’s five main demands, but has withheld union recognition.
MCCSC school board candidates discuss safety, book banning and equity during forum Monday
To learn more about each candidate and their priorities, read our Monroe County voter’s guide to the local school board elections. The Monroe County Community School Corporation School Board Candidate Forum on Monday night began with a quote:. “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering...
Kinsey Institute celebrates 75th anniversary with bronze sculpture of founder Alfred C. Kinsey
For the 75th anniversary of the Kinsey Institute, Melanie Cooper Pennington, a lecturer of sculpture at Indiana University’s Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design, commissioned a bronze sculpture of Alfred C. Kinsey outside Lindley Hall to commemorate his impact on the university. Alfred C. Kinsey founded the Kinsey...
As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium
Local developer, University Properties, is planning to build a new six-story apartment building just west of Memorial Stadium, according to The Herald-Times. The complex says it will offer students closer housing to campus, according to H-T. According to H-T, Strauser Construction’s plans will begin in November and be completed in...
COLUMN: What reporting on the Lotus Festival taught me as a journalist
I’ve had professors who say journalists look for the bad. Every time I hear that — and it’s been multiple times at this point — I wish I’d had the nerve to speak up and say something in class. So, maybe this is my chance.
MCCSC administrators discuss transportation goal at school board meeting Tuesday
Monroe County Community School Corporation administrators presented an update on the district’s progress towards equitable transportation during a school board meeting Tuesday night. Adam Terwilliger, MCCSC director of finance and logistics, gave the first in a series of updates the board will receive through April on progress towards the...
Down Syndrome Family Connections hosts annual Buddy Walk Sunday at Fairgrounds
The Down Syndrome Family Connections will host the 15th annual Buddy Walk on Sunday, Oct. 2. at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Registration will start at 1:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 3:00 pm. October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the walk is held to show support. The...
People of Lotus: Meet two performers of the 2022 music and arts festival
On Friday night at the 29th Annual Lotus Music and Arts Festival, attendees were greeted with rainy, autumnal weather. Echoes of music could be heard from the Sample Gates all the way to the courthouse in the heart of downtown Bloomington. A variety of people could be found throughout the...
