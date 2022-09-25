Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
Tami Roman Claims ‘Basketball Wives’ Producers Called OG Chijindu Ugly
Former “Basketball Wives” stars OG Chijindu and Tami Roman experienced conflict while on the show. For former “Basketball Wives” stars OG Chijindu and Tami Roman, conflict on the show was something they never avoided. In fact, both stars experienced major conflicts almost as early as their first episodes on the show. They also had some memorable moments while going against Evelyn Lozada.
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
Safaree Samuels Questions Son’s Paternity + Accuses Rich Dollaz of Being Disrespectful
Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels continue to struggle in their co-parenting relationship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Safaree Samuels’ marriage fell apart on and off of the show. Erica Mena said that the issue was that Safaree wasn’t faithful. Plus, she didn’t always feel like he supported her enough when it came to running and maintaining their household. So while he traveled to different clubs for paid gigs, he was being linked to other women via different blogs. And Erica decided that she had enough of Safaree’s behavior. Ending the marriage seemed like the best thing to do for her mental health. As for Safaree, he wanted Erica to give their marriage another shot. However, the rumors about him with other women were enough to make it so Erica didn’t change her mind about ending the marriage.
RHOA Recap: Ralph Confronts Sheree + Marlo is Apologetic
On part 3 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, Drew and Sheree discuss what went left in their attempt of getting to know each other. While it’s apparent that Drew’s assistant Anthony lied to them and stirred the pot, it’s going to take a lot more for them to be in a good place.
Marlo Hampton Explains Why She Said Kandi Burruss Isn’t Worldwide
Marlo Hampton had a lot to say about Kandi Burruss on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” concludes with part 3 of the reunion. Fans have had plenty to say about the first two parts on social media. The ladies addressed the drama and feuds that took place during the current season. Marlo Hampton rubbed Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore the wrong way with some of her comments. Not only did she call both women ****, but she also came for their careers as well. In a past episode, she accused Kenya of not having much of an acting career. And when it comes to Kandi, Marlo was critical of Kandi’s success as a whole. In fact, she told Kandi that she’s only known in Atlanta.
Quad Webb & Anila Sajja Call out Dr. Simone & Dr. Contessa for Comments About Robbery
Accusations are plentiful on the current season of “Married to Medicine.”. The current season of “Married to Medicine” has gotten pretty messy. At the beginning of the season, the biggest source of contention was between Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. Contessa felt like Heavenly crossed the line by calling Dr. Scott Metcalfe emotionally and verbally abusive on her YouTube channel. Heavenly didn’t see an issue because she was just answering the questions her fans asked. Plus, she was giving her opinion on the situation. Regardless, Contessa isn’t the only person who has taken issue with Heavenly’s YouTube commentary. Quad Webb has also called her out for this in the past. Plus, Toya Bush-Harris said she doesn’t like some of the things Heavenly has said about Dr. Eugene Harris. And Dr. Simone Whitmore has clashed with Heavenly after she and Cecil Whitmore had a moment on Twitter. So Toya and Simone Whitmore helped Contessa plan the intervention for Heavenly.
15 Of My Favorite "Adventure Time" Characters Ranked
To some of you this ranking might be "UNACCEPTABLE!!!"
