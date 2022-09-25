Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels continue to struggle in their co-parenting relationship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Safaree Samuels’ marriage fell apart on and off of the show. Erica Mena said that the issue was that Safaree wasn’t faithful. Plus, she didn’t always feel like he supported her enough when it came to running and maintaining their household. So while he traveled to different clubs for paid gigs, he was being linked to other women via different blogs. And Erica decided that she had enough of Safaree’s behavior. Ending the marriage seemed like the best thing to do for her mental health. As for Safaree, he wanted Erica to give their marriage another shot. However, the rumors about him with other women were enough to make it so Erica didn’t change her mind about ending the marriage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO