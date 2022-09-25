ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

One last dance: Rolling Mills bar, dance hall closes

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHEE2_0i9DKpjb00

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s one last twirl around the dance floor Saturday night at Rolling Mills Bar and Grill in Girard.

Patrons tonight donned their dancing shoes and tapped their toes to the tunes of DJ Carl. Formerly known as Kuzmans, Rolling Mills used to be a Polka dance hall.

Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership

It’s been open for more than 50 years. Mary Ann Harley-Sladen said she remembers this spot even before Polka took over.

“I’ll start crying, my family has been coming here since I was 22. Believe me, I am definitely a senior citizen — my brother used to come here, he worked in the mill,” Harley-Sladen said.

She said she’s sad to see it close and really enjoys the exercise and friendships she’s made here. Plans are to turn the space into a car dealership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WFMJ.com

6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday

Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ellwood City Ledger

Oktoberfest brewing up Saturday in Ellwood

ELLWOOD CITY – The 12th annual Oktoberfest, the last big bash of the year, is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ewing Park. Ellwood City's version of the German folk festival in Munich, Bavaria, is their unique fusion of German food and local favorites, as well as German music and popular songs, and it all melds together into an afternoon of food, fun, games and a whole lot more.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Valley Gold Holiday Classic in Youngstown featuring R&B holiday music

The first annual Valley Gold Holiday Classic is coming to Youngstown in November 2022. The Valley Gold event will be formatted similarly to a award show. It will begin with a red-carpet premiere, followed by a R&B holiday music concert. It will close with a Black-Tie Reception Gala with finger foods, a DJ and dancing.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Girard, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Girard, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Fall Fun Weekday Events in Northeast Ohio

Skip the weekend crowds and give your little one some extra space to explore a pumpkin patch, pick apples, go on a hayride and more during these weekday fall events. Patterson Family Fun Fest. Your children will enjoy tons of slides, pedal tractor, push carts, tire swings, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin painting and much more! Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. -6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Patterson Fruit Farm, 8765 Mulberry Rd., Chesterland, pattersonfarm.com.
CHESTERLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance Hall#Dancing Shoes#Last Dance#Dance Floor#Dj#Food Drink#Rolling Mills Bar#Kuzmans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newsonthegreen.com

3 Brookfield eateries listed on Italian Food Trail

Three Brookfield Township eateries are now part of the Trumbull County Italian Food Trail. Papa Louie’s Italian Kitchen in Brookfield and the White Rose Spaghetti House and Hilltop Pizza, both in Masury, are among 60 restaurants, groceries, wineries and specialty shops on the trail. “These dishes and ingredients are...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy