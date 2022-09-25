ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

I Have a Thing for Rockport

We all have a chance to have a say in the Rockport Comprehensive Plan. The 2004 version is undergoing an update as I write this. There is one more meeting to take place on September 27 at 6 P.M. at the Rockport Masonic Center. Please attend. There is also a questionnaire which can be accessed at https://planmyrockport.mysocialpinpoint.com/ If our town maintains a comprehensive plan and updates it periodically, we increase our chances for future grant funding.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital enters final stages of campaign

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has received a $25,000 gift to support the Building on a Promise campaign from Machias Savings Bank. This gift, combined with the support of the community, completes the $1 million Dixon Challenge that began last fall. At that time, longtime hospital supporter Edith Dixon and her family challenged the community to donate a total of $1 million and the Dixon Family pledged to match those funds dollar for dollar.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92 Moose

New Public Park Could Be Coming To Augusta K-Mart Plaza

For years, much of the space at the old K-Mart Plaza on Western Avenue in Augusta has remained vacant. The plaza's anchor store, a Big K K-Mart, closed in December of 2019 and there have been a rotation of tenants in the adjacent smaller spaces and out buildings. Some of the spaces, including the old K-Mart, have been used for temporary purposes. Storage for the Maine CDC during the pandemic, hosting a concert put on by a local church, and the location of a Spirit Halloween store.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
City
Camden, ME
Camden, ME
Government
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 19-23. Appleton. Patricia Chapman to Seth K. Kramer. Linda C. Baltazar and Jonathan D. Baltazar to Debra Ann Incera and Armando Incera. James G. Landi and Kristina M. Landi to James E. Landi...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

CMP crews head to Canada to help with storm repairs

BANGOR, Maine — In response to Hurricane Fiona making landfall this weekend, Central Maine Power (CMP) is sending crews to Canada to help repair damage from the storm. Sixteen line crews departed from Bangor Sunday evening as they made their way to Calais. Crews are then scheduled to cross the U.S. border into Canada early Monday morning.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Urge residents of Hope, Warren, and Union to reinstate Bill Plueker as their state representative

As a retired teacher, I fully appreciate the support Bill Plueker has shown for Maine’s public schools. In my twenty seven years in the classroom I was acutely aware of the difference adequate funding can make to the quality of education. When funding cuts were made, programming suffered and students missed out on valuable educational experiences.
WARREN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Park#Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Olmsted
penbaypilot.com

Pinny Beebe-Center will get things done to benefit our communities

Pinny Beebe-Center and I have worked together on several projects serving this community, especially its young people, for many years. I can’t think of a better candidate to represent our district in the State Senate than Pinny! There is no one I know who has developed more relationships with a vast network of community resources, as well as the ability to get them to work together for the good of the community.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jan Dodge: a Voice for the Voiceless

Prior to meeting Jan Dodge, I had never spoken with a legislator about issues that were troubling me. I assumed politicians would neither listen nor care. However, Jan not only listened and cared, but took actions to address my concerns about my son with disabilities. My son is not alone: over 17% of individuals (almost one in five) have disabilities in Waldo County where I live.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Pinny Beebe-Center takes action, works hard to find solutions

I typically avoid politics, and have never considered being involved in a political campaign before. But, a friend recently encouraged me to do my part and research candidates for this year’s local election season. Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, candidate for Maine State Senate District 12, stood out like a light to me, as I am drawn to people by what I ‘see’ in their hearts.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
penbaypilot.com

CorntoberFEST this Saturday in Rockport!

The Satellite of West Bay Rotary is once again hosting Corntoberfest, its third annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at American Flatbread in Rockport. There’s still time to register, but we want to thank our sponsors ahead of time for making this family-fun event possible, including:
ROCKPORT, ME
92 Moose

Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States

One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Knox County divorces

ROCKLAND — The following divorces were finalized in Rockland District Court from Feb.-May. David S. Norton, of Camden, and Isbell A. Gonzalez, of Camden, were married Sept. 5, 2010, in Northport and divorced Feb. 9. Jodi M. Heal, of South Thomaston, and Jason M. Heal, of South Thomaston, were...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Veronica G. Abbott-Wheat, obituary

ROCKPORT — Veronica G. Abbott-Wheat, age 89, of Rockport, passed away September 3, 2022, at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Veronica was the daughter of emigrant parents, Angelo and Serafina (Llorett) Gigante. Her father was born in Naples, Italy and her mother was born in Spain. Growing up as a first generation American, Veronica learned from her parents at an early age, life takes curiosity and discipline. It was that same drive that molded her into the artist she became.
ROCKPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy