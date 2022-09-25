Read full article on original website
Bangor's Planning Board approves new subdivision amid concerns from neighbors
BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor's Planning Board approved a new development to bring more housing to the area, as finding a place to call home in the queen city is a challenge. The Planning Board approved a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to be built in the neighborhood along...
penbaypilot.com
I Have a Thing for Rockport
We all have a chance to have a say in the Rockport Comprehensive Plan. The 2004 version is undergoing an update as I write this. There is one more meeting to take place on September 27 at 6 P.M. at the Rockport Masonic Center. Please attend. There is also a questionnaire which can be accessed at https://planmyrockport.mysocialpinpoint.com/ If our town maintains a comprehensive plan and updates it periodically, we increase our chances for future grant funding.
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital enters final stages of campaign
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has received a $25,000 gift to support the Building on a Promise campaign from Machias Savings Bank. This gift, combined with the support of the community, completes the $1 million Dixon Challenge that began last fall. At that time, longtime hospital supporter Edith Dixon and her family challenged the community to donate a total of $1 million and the Dixon Family pledged to match those funds dollar for dollar.
New Public Park Could Be Coming To Augusta K-Mart Plaza
For years, much of the space at the old K-Mart Plaza on Western Avenue in Augusta has remained vacant. The plaza's anchor store, a Big K K-Mart, closed in December of 2019 and there have been a rotation of tenants in the adjacent smaller spaces and out buildings. Some of the spaces, including the old K-Mart, have been used for temporary purposes. Storage for the Maine CDC during the pandemic, hosting a concert put on by a local church, and the location of a Spirit Halloween store.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 19-23. Appleton. Patricia Chapman to Seth K. Kramer. Linda C. Baltazar and Jonathan D. Baltazar to Debra Ann Incera and Armando Incera. James G. Landi and Kristina M. Landi to James E. Landi...
CMP crews head to Canada to help with storm repairs
BANGOR, Maine — In response to Hurricane Fiona making landfall this weekend, Central Maine Power (CMP) is sending crews to Canada to help repair damage from the storm. Sixteen line crews departed from Bangor Sunday evening as they made their way to Calais. Crews are then scheduled to cross the U.S. border into Canada early Monday morning.
penbaypilot.com
Urge residents of Hope, Warren, and Union to reinstate Bill Plueker as their state representative
As a retired teacher, I fully appreciate the support Bill Plueker has shown for Maine’s public schools. In my twenty seven years in the classroom I was acutely aware of the difference adequate funding can make to the quality of education. When funding cuts were made, programming suffered and students missed out on valuable educational experiences.
JUST LISTED! This Nearly 3,000 Sq Ft Home in China, Maine is Yearning For a New Family to Love
I just absolutely love this house. Maybe it's because it's almost 3,000 square feet, maybe it's because of the three-car attached garage. Or, perhaps, it's because it's situated next to my favorite lake in the town I grew up in, China, Maine. Brokered by Keller Williams Realty, this house, according...
penbaypilot.com
Pinny Beebe-Center will get things done to benefit our communities
Pinny Beebe-Center and I have worked together on several projects serving this community, especially its young people, for many years. I can’t think of a better candidate to represent our district in the State Senate than Pinny! There is no one I know who has developed more relationships with a vast network of community resources, as well as the ability to get them to work together for the good of the community.
penbaypilot.com
Jan Dodge: a Voice for the Voiceless
Prior to meeting Jan Dodge, I had never spoken with a legislator about issues that were troubling me. I assumed politicians would neither listen nor care. However, Jan not only listened and cared, but took actions to address my concerns about my son with disabilities. My son is not alone: over 17% of individuals (almost one in five) have disabilities in Waldo County where I live.
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
penbaypilot.com
Pinny Beebe-Center takes action, works hard to find solutions
I typically avoid politics, and have never considered being involved in a political campaign before. But, a friend recently encouraged me to do my part and research candidates for this year’s local election season. Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, candidate for Maine State Senate District 12, stood out like a light to me, as I am drawn to people by what I ‘see’ in their hearts.
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
penbaypilot.com
CorntoberFEST this Saturday in Rockport!
The Satellite of West Bay Rotary is once again hosting Corntoberfest, its third annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at American Flatbread in Rockport. There’s still time to register, but we want to thank our sponsors ahead of time for making this family-fun event possible, including:
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County divorces
ROCKLAND — The following divorces were finalized in Rockland District Court from Feb.-May. David S. Norton, of Camden, and Isbell A. Gonzalez, of Camden, were married Sept. 5, 2010, in Northport and divorced Feb. 9. Jodi M. Heal, of South Thomaston, and Jason M. Heal, of South Thomaston, were...
penbaypilot.com
Veronica G. Abbott-Wheat, obituary
ROCKPORT — Veronica G. Abbott-Wheat, age 89, of Rockport, passed away September 3, 2022, at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Veronica was the daughter of emigrant parents, Angelo and Serafina (Llorett) Gigante. Her father was born in Naples, Italy and her mother was born in Spain. Growing up as a first generation American, Veronica learned from her parents at an early age, life takes curiosity and discipline. It was that same drive that molded her into the artist she became.
