Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Clark Defeats Framingham State Rams 5-0
WORCESTER- The Framingham State women’s soccer team was defeated on the road at Clark University Monday evening in non-conference action at Granger Field in Worcester. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-9. Clark University is 3-4 now. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Cougars...
Framingham Freshman Lamakina Finishes 15th at Manchester Invitational Race
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished 15th overall at the Manchester Invitational road race on Saturday, September 24 at Derryfield Park. Caroline Cummings, a senior at La Salle Academy, won the large school varsity race in 18:59 minutes. Lamakina finished the race in 20:13 minutes.
Framingham Marching Band Captures First Place in 1st Competition of Season
MEDFORD – In their first competition of the season, the Framingham High marching band & color guard finished in first place. The Flyers competed at Hormel Stadium in Medford at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) competition. Performing “heartbreak,” the Flyers scored 72.9 points, said Band Director Andy...
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
WooSox wrap up successful second year at Polar Park, as Worcester hosted over 540,000 fans
WORCESTER — Season No. 2 for the Worcester Red Sox is in the books at Polar Park. Even though the team entered Monday with three remaining road games in Rochester, New York, this week, the WooSox completed their 75 home-game schedule Sunday with 7,711 in attendance. ...
42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2
FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
westernmassnews.com
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
PHOTO GALLERY: Eagle Scout Installs 3 Little Free Libraries in Framingham at Advocates Properties
FRAMINGHAM – Eagle Scout Jim Kemp, 17, installed three Little Free Libraries in Framingham on Saturday, September 24, at properties owned by Advocates. Advocates is a nonprofit provider of services to individuals facing life challenges. Kemp, who lives in Medfield, is a member of Medfield-based Troop 89. Kemp constructed...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 last night, September 26. The crash happened at at 121 Worcester Road at 8:07 p.m. The “rear end accident at stop light,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
UPDATED — Framingham Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Trails Committee has not been cancelled. Framingham Traffic Commission at 7 p.m. in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building. Framingham High boys golf team hosts the Timberwolves of Walpole High at the Framingham Country Club at 3:30 p.m. (weather permitting) 4. BRONCOS...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
homenewshere.com
Town still debating ice rink plans, future
WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured After Sunday Morning Crash On Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured, following an early morning crash on Route 9 in Framingham, said police. The single-vehicle crash happened at 1450 Worcester Road at 1:08 a.m. on Sunday, September 25. The vehicle crashed into the guard rail, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
