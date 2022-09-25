ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Report

Fall is here, and enrollment for 2023-24 is already open for most choice schools in San Antonio

With the 2022-23 school year underway, many parents and caregivers of school-age kids might feel like they can take a breath. But for those whose kids will be moving to a new school next year because they’re aging out of an elementary or middle school, they’re new to town or are simply looking for a better fit for their student, the enrollment period for most choice schools in San Antonio has begun.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: St. Mary’s Strip

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Football
Houston, TX
Sports
San Antonio Report

Surprise: Texas ranks among worst states for voting access

It’s never been easy to vote in Texas. Conservative white officeholders in both parties historically suppressed the rights of Black and Mexican American voters, and the state’s current Republican leadership has joined other red state leaders to make it even harder to vote after the 2020 presidential election that saw President Donald Trump ousted from office by former Vice President Joe Biden — an outcome still not accepted by Trump and many Republican officeholders and voters.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

San Antonio’s week in photos, Sept. 11-17

San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach. Yes, I support this work >>
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Carpenter
Person
Jeff Traylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Texas Southern University#Alamodome#American Football#College Football#The Utsa Roadrunners
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Symphony music library purchased by new SA Philharmonic

The fate of the San Antonio Symphony’s music library has been secured. The library, at risk since the symphony’s board declared bankruptcy June 16 and dissolved the organization, holds 83 years of musical knowledge dating back to the orchestra’s founding in 1939. Remaining assets of the Symphony...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Work: X-Managed

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. My mom gave me my first...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Lineup for Luminaria outdoor arts festival announced

Tuesday morning, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announced its lineup of more than 35 artists and artist groups for its 2022 edition, to take place Nov. 19 outdoors around the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park. The lineup includes Texas visual and performing artists, many of whom...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Antonio Report

Kate Purdy brings the San Antonio of her childhood to the screen in ‘Undone’ animated series

Any San Antonian watching the Amazon Studios streaming television series “Undone” will immediately recognize the Tower of the Americas and downtown skyline among its familiar backdrops, which also include the Alamodome, Trinity University and St. Anthony de Padua church. The church appears with its familiar campanulate façade because...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy