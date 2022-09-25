Read full article on original website
Fall is here, and enrollment for 2023-24 is already open for most choice schools in San Antonio
With the 2022-23 school year underway, many parents and caregivers of school-age kids might feel like they can take a breath. But for those whose kids will be moving to a new school next year because they’re aging out of an elementary or middle school, they’re new to town or are simply looking for a better fit for their student, the enrollment period for most choice schools in San Antonio has begun.
KSYM celebrates 100 years of radio in San Antonio
San Antonio’s first radio stations, KTSA and WOAI, began broadcasting in 1922 and remain on the air today. To mark 100 years of radio in the Alamo City, San Antonio College’s KSYM will host a celebration on campus Friday. The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. at...
Skinny deer, plump doves: Drought affecting game animals in different ways
With scanty vegetation in Central Texas following this summer’s intense heat and ongoing drought, San Antonio resident and hunter Kenneth Drummond has been working to keep full the automatic feeder on part of a ranch he leases to hunt white-tailed deer. He pulled up a few images on his...
Where I Live: St. Mary’s Strip
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Surprise: Texas ranks among worst states for voting access
It’s never been easy to vote in Texas. Conservative white officeholders in both parties historically suppressed the rights of Black and Mexican American voters, and the state’s current Republican leadership has joined other red state leaders to make it even harder to vote after the 2020 presidential election that saw President Donald Trump ousted from office by former Vice President Joe Biden — an outcome still not accepted by Trump and many Republican officeholders and voters.
Union Pacific marks crossings near Haven for Hope to warn trespassers of railway dangers
In the early hours of a Saturday morning in late August, a young man lying on railroad tracks on the West Side was struck and killed by a train. In September, a Haven for Hope client was injured by a passing train. Last week, Union Pacific officials worked with Haven...
Southwest Research Institute celebrates 75 years of scientific inquiry, advancement
When Tom Slick Jr. launched Essar Ranch in 1947 to apply scientific breeding methods to livestock production, Harry Truman was president of the United States, a gallon of gas cost less than a quarter and Ted Weems’ “Heartaches” was playing on the radio. Seventy-five years later, the...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Sept. 11-17
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach. Yes, I support this work >>
A progress report on closing San Antonio’s digital divide
Reducing poverty in San Antonio may be the city’s most enduring challenge, but eliminating the digital divide, one important measure of that poverty and inequity, increasingly appears to be within grasp. As the nonprofit San Antonio Digital Connects (SADC) marks one year of work in collaboration with the City...
Launching a legacy of educational excellence in South Texas
More than three dozen local high school students have just started their senior year with a big reason to smile: They’ve each been awarded $40,000 to help cover their upcoming college studies. This unique and talented group of 40 students make up the first class of Bexar Legacy Scholars...
With 1 in 7 local employees working from home, is office space turmoil subsiding?
For San Antonio employers, the future of work-from-home and hybrid arrangements is uncertain, but the impact on the office market appears to have stabilized for now, real estate trends suggest. Around 1 in 7 people in San Antonio’s workforce worked from home in 2021, according to new U.S. Census Bureau...
Toyota rolls out new hybrid Sequoia SUV at San Antonio plant
Toyota’s $391 million upgrade to its San Antonio plant culminated Wednesday in the rollout of its redesigned 2023 Sequoia, a full-sized hybrid SUV to be manufactured entirely at its plant on the South Side. The plant, which has the capacity to produce 200,000 vehicles a day, will exclusively make...
O’Rourke blasts DeSantis, Abbott for ‘stunts’ involving migrants: ‘We are a state of immigrants’
Standing at the center of a cheering crowd in La Villita on Sunday evening, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke decried the recent immigration-related political stunts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as “cruel,” saying these actions are “not who we are in Texas.”
San Antonio Symphony music library purchased by new SA Philharmonic
The fate of the San Antonio Symphony’s music library has been secured. The library, at risk since the symphony’s board declared bankruptcy June 16 and dissolved the organization, holds 83 years of musical knowledge dating back to the orchestra’s founding in 1939. Remaining assets of the Symphony...
Where I Work: X-Managed
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. My mom gave me my first...
Lineup for Luminaria outdoor arts festival announced
Tuesday morning, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announced its lineup of more than 35 artists and artist groups for its 2022 edition, to take place Nov. 19 outdoors around the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park. The lineup includes Texas visual and performing artists, many of whom...
New Arte del Pueblo book traces rich tapestry of public art in San Antonio
Lifelong San Antonio residents might think they’ve seen all the public art the city has to offer. But a recent transplant might wonder at the towering metal sculpture in the midst of downtown, or burgeoning murals beckoning at nearly every turn. An informative, sumptuously illustrated new coffee table book...
Kate Purdy brings the San Antonio of her childhood to the screen in ‘Undone’ animated series
Any San Antonian watching the Amazon Studios streaming television series “Undone” will immediately recognize the Tower of the Americas and downtown skyline among its familiar backdrops, which also include the Alamodome, Trinity University and St. Anthony de Padua church. The church appears with its familiar campanulate façade because...
Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into people who ‘lured’ migrants onto charter flights
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is opening an investigation into whether people who “lured” migrants onto planes to Martha’s Vineyard did so “under false pretenses.”. Two flights of migrants departed San Antonio’s Kelly Field last week and landed at the...
RIP George B. Irish: An homage to a San Antonio newspaper publisher
Over my 45-year career as a journalist, much of it as a newspaper reporter, editor and executive, I have worked for at least 10 publishers. None had a greater impact on my career and life than George B. Irish. Why tell this story now? Irish, the publisher of the San...
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
