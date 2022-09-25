Read full article on original website
Related
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle to Buy More Beach Mats Next Summer
For Beth Shubert, the trip to the beach is exactly that – a trip. Her walk to the beach at 66th Street involves taking a long, ascending pathway over the dunes while trudging through deep sand. She called the pathway “a back-and-forth mess” because it curves to the right...
seaislenews.com
Mayor’s Message to City Council
Following is a statement read Tuesday by Mayor Leonard Desiderio during the City Council meeting:. On today’s agenda, there’s a few items that bear mentioning …. Two resolutions before Council today will authorize a state contract and user agreement for the city to move all police, public works, and first responder radio communications into the state of New Jersey Interoperable Communications System.
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally
More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
ocscanner.news
WILDWOOD: PROSECUTOR AND CAPE MAY CHIEF OF POLICE ISSUE STATEMENTS ON POP UP H2Oi
Cape May County Prosecutor Sutherland released the following statement:. “I would first like to share my sincere condolences with the families of the two victims who were needlessly killed and those that have been injured. Their lives will be forever changed. Make no mistake that the tragic and dangerous events...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Letter to the editor from a Wildwood Business owner, homeowner and local resident about this past weekend’s chaos!
Local business owner, homeowner and local resident Dave Campbell sent us this letter: We wanted to post it for all to read!. On September 23-25, the Wildwoods, Rio Grande and nearby communities had their peace shattered and safety threatened when descended upon by a literal invasion—not the long-welcomed Irish Week celebrants or Car Show attendees but an increasingly infamous group calling itself “H2oi”. That group’s main claim to fame is being ejected from other locations due to drag racing on busy streets, clouds of intentional smoke, loud engines, and cars rigged to backfire—which any rational person agrees should be illegal due to the disruption of the peace and deliberate mimicking of rapid gunfire, making streets sound like warzones, masking any real gunfire that may occur, and sometimes creating panic.
wasteadvantagemag.com
With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology
With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
seaislenews.com
Butch Romano, Marie’s Seafood Owner, Dies at 79
Sea Isle City is mourning the death of Butch Romano, a local legend who owned Marie’s Seafood Market & Lobster House and was perhaps as equally well known for his morning coffee klatches that served as daily community get-togethers at the restaurant. Romano, whose formal first name was Silverio,...
Wildwood Restaurant Thanks Police With Free Meals After Car Rally
By now you have heard that two people died during the dangerous events of the unsanctioned car rally that caused havoc Saturday night in the Wildwoods. I wanted to tell you about a local restaurant that has rallied around the first responders who tried to protect people from this rally.
somerspoint.com
Bike MS Raises Millions, Cyclists Finish in Ocean City
Adam Stein has had multiple sclerosis for four and a half years. He is just 29. After the diagnosis, Stein got on a regimen to keep up his health. “I follow a protocol for overcoming MS. It is a holistic approach to keep my health up to fight MS,” Stein said, adding that doctor-prescribed medications are also important. “It is not always easy.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
987thecoast.com
County Prosecutor Chastises Participants in Unsanctioned Wildwood Car Event
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has criticized the participants of this weekend’s unsanctioned car event in Wildwood that led to two deaths. Sutherland says the lack of planning, staging, and permitted by the group led to the chaos that led to multiple deaths and injuries. He is sharing condolences with the families of the two individuals who were killed in a motor vehicle accident when the driver chose to dangerously operate a vehicle at a high rate of speed.
After 46 Years, A Great Ninja Academy In Ventnor, NJ Has Closed
Two students of the late, great and yes legendary Malcom Perkins have advised that the Ninja Academy in Ventnor City, New Jersey closed this past Sunday, September 25, 2022 after 46 years in operation. Grand Master Malcolm S. Perkins, Esquire passed away on October 6, 2014, yet his legacy and...
Dad hospitalized by Wildwood, NJ crash seen in disturbing viral H2Oi video
WILDWOOD — A father of four daughters is in intensive care after he was hit by a sports car during Saturday's unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that was caught in an upsetting video and shared widely on social media. Erhan Bayram remains in the ICU at an Atlantic City trauma...
2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
Chaos and Tragedy in Wildwood: Unsanctioned H2O Car Event At Cause
It appears an unsanctioned car-rally event has caused tragedy in the family destination of Wildwood. There are several graphic videos on social media showing what appears to be a serious car crash in the city Saturday night. We have chosen not to include those videos here. Details of that crash - or any other accident - have not been released by police officials.
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
seaislenews.com
An Old Sea Isle House Filled With a Family’s Love and Memories
Bill Comly and his sister, Helen Weiss, smiled as they looked at a yellowed piece of paper that is dated Oct. 1, 1925, and bears the signatures of their grandparents, Edward and Kathryn Comly. For the Comly family, this is the treasured agreement of sale for the house at 115...
fox29.com
'They won't be back next year': Wildwood Mayor speaks out after 'nightmare' H2Oi car rally kills 2
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Two people are dead after an unsanctioned car rally swept through Wildwood this weekend, leaving tragedy in its wake. Cars from around the country gathered Saturday night for the H20i car rally, causing chaos on the streets of Wildwood. The unsanctioned event caused injuries, property damage, a...
Comments / 0