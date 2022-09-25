ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle to Buy More Beach Mats Next Summer

For Beth Shubert, the trip to the beach is exactly that – a trip. Her walk to the beach at 66th Street involves taking a long, ascending pathway over the dunes while trudging through deep sand. She called the pathway “a back-and-forth mess” because it curves to the right...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message to City Council

Following is a statement read Tuesday by Mayor Leonard Desiderio during the City Council meeting:. On today’s agenda, there’s a few items that bear mentioning …. Two resolutions before Council today will authorize a state contract and user agreement for the city to move all police, public works, and first responder radio communications into the state of New Jersey Interoperable Communications System.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
Sea Isle City, NJ
Government
Beach Radio

More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally

More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Letter to the editor from a Wildwood Business owner, homeowner and local resident about this past weekend’s chaos!

Local business owner, homeowner and local resident Dave Campbell sent us this letter: We wanted to post it for all to read!. On September 23-25, the Wildwoods, Rio Grande and nearby communities had their peace shattered and safety threatened when descended upon by a literal invasion—not the long-welcomed Irish Week celebrants or Car Show attendees but an increasingly infamous group calling itself “H2oi”. That group’s main claim to fame is being ejected from other locations due to drag racing on busy streets, clouds of intentional smoke, loud engines, and cars rigged to backfire—which any rational person agrees should be illegal due to the disruption of the peace and deliberate mimicking of rapid gunfire, making streets sound like warzones, masking any real gunfire that may occur, and sometimes creating panic.
WILDWOOD, NJ
wasteadvantagemag.com

With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology

With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Asbestos#Old City#Linus K12#City Council#Urban Construction#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance
seaislenews.com

Butch Romano, Marie’s Seafood Owner, Dies at 79

Sea Isle City is mourning the death of Butch Romano, a local legend who owned Marie’s Seafood Market & Lobster House and was perhaps as equally well known for his morning coffee klatches that served as daily community get-togethers at the restaurant. Romano, whose formal first name was Silverio,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Bike MS Raises Millions, Cyclists Finish in Ocean City

Adam Stein has had multiple sclerosis for four and a half years. He is just 29. After the diagnosis, Stein got on a regimen to keep up his health. “I follow a protocol for overcoming MS. It is a holistic approach to keep my health up to fight MS,” Stein said, adding that doctor-prescribed medications are also important. “It is not always easy.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
987thecoast.com

County Prosecutor Chastises Participants in Unsanctioned Wildwood Car Event

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has criticized the participants of this weekend’s unsanctioned car event in Wildwood that led to two deaths. Sutherland says the lack of planning, staging, and permitted by the group led to the chaos that led to multiple deaths and injuries. He is sharing condolences with the families of the two individuals who were killed in a motor vehicle accident when the driver chose to dangerously operate a vehicle at a high rate of speed.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Chaos and Tragedy in Wildwood: Unsanctioned H2O Car Event At Cause

It appears an unsanctioned car-rally event has caused tragedy in the family destination of Wildwood. There are several graphic videos on social media showing what appears to be a serious car crash in the city Saturday night. We have chosen not to include those videos here. Details of that crash - or any other accident - have not been released by police officials.
WILDWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy