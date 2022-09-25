If you love a good ghost story, you’ve come to the right place. Santa Fe is filled with spirits rumored to roam the streets and historic buildings, including those housing some revered restaurants. From La Llorona, the weeping woman in white who eternally searches for her lost children, to the headless horseman who rides, sword in hand, along Alto Street to the river, the ghosts who haunt Santa Fe are legendary. Here are a few haunts to check out during dinner this Halloween season, when the veil between the worlds grows thin and our interest in these spectral spirits peaks.

