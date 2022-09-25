Read full article on original website
Site Visit At 4 P.M. Added To Sept. 29 Golf Course Phase 2 Design Concepts Workshop
The Community is invited to participate in a design workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Los Alamos Golf Course Clubhouse Community Room located at 4290 Diamond Dr. Hosted by the Los Alamos Public Works Department, the design team will discuss Phase 2 design concept options for the Golf Course Improvement Project.
losalamosreporter.com
Boomerang Consignment & Resale Runs 10 Percent Off Everything Sale
Stop by Boomerang Consignment & Resale at 1247 Central Avenue in Los Alamos and take advantage of the 10 percent off everything sale currently underway. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Two Upcoming Opportunities To Hear Los Alamos Community Winds
As the weather begins to cool, the Los Alamos Community Winds will present it’s 2022-2023 Season Opener “Musical Gemstones – Rare Works and Transcriptions for Band” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Crossroads Bible Church. Having just completed a very exciting and busy season which...
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Hear From Los Alamos Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Tracie Stratton
Tracie Stratton was inducted into the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos September 20 and is pictured here with her sponsor, Morrie Pongratz. Courtesy photo. LAMC CEO Tracie Stratton addresses the Kiwanis Club September 20. Courtesy photo. BY BROOKE DAVIS. Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos. Tracie Stratton, the new chief executive...
rrobserver.com
Slide show: Oktoberfest Rio Rancho makes a successful return
Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. owner Scott Salvas (Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho version of Oktoberfest, a local standard that was interrupted by the pandemic, made a triumphant return Saturday. The parking lot at Country Blue Plaza Shopping Center, 3100 Southern Blvd. SE, was full and vendors lined...
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
Hyperallergic
In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness
SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Students Cultivate Resume Skills And More At ‘Forget Algebra’ Workshop Led By LAHS Alumnus Nathan Delgado
Los Alamos High School Business Club founders from left, Brian Han, Karl Sinkula and Emma Frost are pictured with LAHS alumnus Nate Delgado and Luis Rosales of Del Norte Credit Union. Photo Courtesy LAPS Foundation. Thirty Los Alamos High School students attended a free career building workshop on Saturday morning...
Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden […]
rrobserver.com
Corrales rescue thrift shop gets a new lease on life
CORRALES – Nancy Baumgardner shows a visitor through one of the two buildings at 4627 Corrales Road, the one closest to the road, the building with the Secondhand Treasures Thrift Shop signs on the porch. It looks like mostly bare, white walls and brick floors to the visitor, but...
KOAT 7
500 additional parking spots, more than 600 balloon pilots, new special shapes coming to Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers announced new changes coming to the nine-day event. "We have 648 hot air balloons that are gonna be flying with us on Saturday morning," said Sam Parks, the director of operations for Balloon Fiesta. "That's actually the largest number of hot air balloons that we've had in over a decade."
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to renew Riverside Drive
(Michaela Helean/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho announced September 26 that Riverside Drive will be getting reconstructed. It will begin on October 3 and is set to last six months. It will end some time in April 2023. The short road is home to Fire Station #3, a park, and...
santafe.com
Haunted Restaurants in Santa Fe
If you love a good ghost story, you’ve come to the right place. Santa Fe is filled with spirits rumored to roam the streets and historic buildings, including those housing some revered restaurants. From La Llorona, the weeping woman in white who eternally searches for her lost children, to the headless horseman who rides, sword in hand, along Alto Street to the river, the ghosts who haunt Santa Fe are legendary. Here are a few haunts to check out during dinner this Halloween season, when the veil between the worlds grows thin and our interest in these spectral spirits peaks.
KRQE News 13
Greek culture celebrated during annual festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Albuquerque Greek Festival is back for the 47th year. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Grecian Festival from September 30 through October 2. There will be Greek cuisines made with lamb, pastries like baklava, a coffee house, a tavern, and jewelry.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Fire Department Is Looking For Many Good Men And Women: ‘Jump In With Both Feet’ And Apply Now
LAFD Capt. Dan Garcia puts on his helmet prior to heading up into the training tower to take his Criterion Task Test Saturday at Station 2 on DP Road. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. LAFD Driver Engineer Josh Cooper drives the steel bar on the Keiser sled five feet home...
losalamosreporter.com
True Blue New Mexico Sky Over The Rio Chama
True blue New Mexico sky over the Rio Chama as it flows south through Abiquiu. Photo by Sen. Leo Jaramillo.
losalamosreporter.com
Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board To Hold Public Hearing Nov.16 In Santa Fe On LANL Cleanup, Nuclear Safety, And Increased Production Activities
The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB) will hold a public hearing Nov. 16 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to gather information regarding legacy cleanup activities, nuclear safety, and increased production activities at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The public is invited to attend the hearing and participate in...
losalamosreporter.com
County: COVID-19 Omicron Booster Clinics Scheduled For Oct 3. And Oct. 10
In conjunction with Los Alamos County, Premier Medical Group (PMG) is holding a COVID-19 bivalent Omicron booster clinic scheduled for Monday, October 3, to include all eligible individuals, ages 12 years and up. On Monday, Oct. 10, Health Commons Public Health Office is holding a COVID-19 primary and bivalent Omicron booster clinic for all eligible individuals ages 6 months and up.
losalamosreporter.com
Democrats To Honor George Marsden At Oct. 23 Chili Cookoff
Please join Los Alamos Democrats in celebrating Los Alamos Teen Center Director George Marsden at the Oct. 23 Jimmy Carter Chili Cook-Off at Fuller Lodge, 4-7 p.m. George will be presented with the Jimmy Carter Service Award for his dedication to local youth programming. The event will encompass a silent auction for bowls made by local artists, live music, beverages from Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Opy, a chili competition and a keynote address by Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. Details for chili competition registration and event tickets can be found at losalamosdemocrats.org.
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
