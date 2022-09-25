Russia has stepped up its defence in the east in response to an increasingly strong Ukrainian offensive over the last few days. “Ukrainian advance now threatens parts of Luhansk Oblast as voting in the referendum on accession to the Russian Federation closes,” the UK’s latest defence intelligence update said.It comes as pro-Kremlin officials have claimed that three parts of occupied Ukrainian territory have voted to join Russia, following votes that Kyiv and the West dismissed as “sham referendums”.Voting started in the provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia last week after a series of humiliating military setbacks for Moscow.Meanwhile,...

POLITICS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO