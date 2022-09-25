ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

KRQE News 13

Comcast opens new location in Albuquerque

They are making an impact. We all know that Comcast is one of the largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers in the nation. They also do a lot to give back with their latest program called ‘Comcast Rise’. Comcast Rise has allowed them to support small and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Governor offers opening remarks at statewide economic development conference

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Monday afternoon to offer opening remarks at the Governor’s Statewide Conference on Economic Development. Lujan Grisham said the state is currently over-performing in many different fields, including film, renewable energy and aerospace to name a few. While the state still has some...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Hyperallergic

In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness

SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
SANTA FE, NM
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Business
knau.org

Federal officials meet in NM to counter water crisis on Colorado River

Officials with the U.S. Interior Department met in Santa Fe, N.M., last week to outline a plan to counter the worsening crisis facing the Colorado River. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and others attended the Colorado River Symposium to highlight actions the agency is taking to prevent the river’s reservoirs from falling to critically low levels that would threaten water supplies and power generation.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho to renew Riverside Drive

(Michaela Helean/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho announced September 26 that Riverside Drive will be getting reconstructed. It will begin on October 3 and is set to last six months. It will end some time in April 2023. The short road is home to Fire Station #3, a park, and...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Person
Sam Donaldson
KRQE News 13

“Nuclear After Dark” at the Nuclear museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event September 30. The event is open to all ages and will take place outside at the museum, doors open for Nuclear After Dark at 5:30. The event will feature and outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
KOAT 7

Park improvements coming to 50th Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new on-ramp for Interstate 25 southbound will make it easier to access Balloon Fiesta Park ahead of the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The $2.5 million project began construction in late July and was completed earlier this month. Another $2.2 million in improvements have been made to Balloon Fiesta Park.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

Santa Clara hall flooding leads to distress for residents

One of the University of New Mexico residence halls, Santa Clara, experienced flooding on the first floor and basement during Sept. 17 and 18, causing disruption and concern for residents in the building. For some, the incident itself and response from UNM Residence Life and Student Housing highlighted a larger issue of vandalism in the hall that has led to frustrated students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police opening downtown safety center on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police has formally opened a new downtown police station, called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders commemorated the project Tuesday afternoon, while forecasting other changes to address downtown safety. Called a “police station” by Mayor Tim Keller, the new public safety office space […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
rrobserver.com

Danny Dines: The Southwest Burger at High Point Grill

I’ve heard, from local patrons at Brew Lab 101, that the best place to get a burger is at High Point Grill in Westside Albuquerque. Also, I learned that their chef and owner Mike W. White won Best Chef in Albuquerque for Albuquerque the Magazine in 2019 and 2021. With accolades like this, you know I had to try the grub.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPS has more drivers, more behavioral problems

Rio Rancho Public Schools’ buses return to the transportation facility on Northern Boulevard after completing their routes Tuesday afternoon. (Gary Herron/Observer) In a recent issue of Student Transportation News, Zūm, the leader in modern student transportation, released its first commissioned survey, the “Student Transportation Report Card: A Parental Review.”
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board To Hold Public Hearing Nov.16 In Santa Fe On LANL Cleanup, Nuclear Safety, And Increased Production Activities

The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB) will hold a public hearing Nov. 16 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to gather information regarding legacy cleanup activities, nuclear safety, and increased production activities at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The public is invited to attend the hearing and participate in...
SANTA FE, NM
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM

