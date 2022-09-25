Read full article on original website
Comcast opens new location in Albuquerque
They are making an impact. We all know that Comcast is one of the largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers in the nation. They also do a lot to give back with their latest program called ‘Comcast Rise’. Comcast Rise has allowed them to support small and...
Governor offers opening remarks at statewide economic development conference
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Monday afternoon to offer opening remarks at the Governor’s Statewide Conference on Economic Development. Lujan Grisham said the state is currently over-performing in many different fields, including film, renewable energy and aerospace to name a few. While the state still has some...
In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness
SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
Boomerang Consignment & Resale Runs 10 Percent Off Everything Sale
Stop by Boomerang Consignment & Resale at 1247 Central Avenue in Los Alamos and take advantage of the 10 percent off everything sale currently underway. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Federal officials meet in NM to counter water crisis on Colorado River
Officials with the U.S. Interior Department met in Santa Fe, N.M., last week to outline a plan to counter the worsening crisis facing the Colorado River. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and others attended the Colorado River Symposium to highlight actions the agency is taking to prevent the river’s reservoirs from falling to critically low levels that would threaten water supplies and power generation.
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
“It’s a daily issue”: Restaurant says homeless are taking over outdoor patio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spinn’s Burger and Beer, near Coors and Montaño, has been grilling up specialty burgers for more than a decade in Albuquerque. It’s something the owner, Michael Spinn, takes pride in. “This is my retirement,” Spinn said. But he says lately,...
City of Rio Rancho to renew Riverside Drive
(Michaela Helean/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho announced September 26 that Riverside Drive will be getting reconstructed. It will begin on October 3 and is set to last six months. It will end some time in April 2023. The short road is home to Fire Station #3, a park, and...
“Nuclear After Dark” at the Nuclear museum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event September 30. The event is open to all ages and will take place outside at the museum, doors open for Nuclear After Dark at 5:30. The event will feature and outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” […]
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
Park improvements coming to 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new on-ramp for Interstate 25 southbound will make it easier to access Balloon Fiesta Park ahead of the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The $2.5 million project began construction in late July and was completed earlier this month. Another $2.2 million in improvements have been made to Balloon Fiesta Park.
Santa Clara hall flooding leads to distress for residents
One of the University of New Mexico residence halls, Santa Clara, experienced flooding on the first floor and basement during Sept. 17 and 18, causing disruption and concern for residents in the building. For some, the incident itself and response from UNM Residence Life and Student Housing highlighted a larger issue of vandalism in the hall that has led to frustrated students.
"We have to do more": House Speaker planning more aid for New Mexicans impacted by wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) made a special stop to New Mexico. On Monday, she joined Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (New Mexico - D) in a special roundtable discussion with survivors of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire. The event was held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Albuquerque Police opening downtown safety center on Central
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police has formally opened a new downtown police station, called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders commemorated the project Tuesday afternoon, while forecasting other changes to address downtown safety. Called a “police station” by Mayor Tim Keller, the new public safety office space […]
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
Danny Dines: The Southwest Burger at High Point Grill
I’ve heard, from local patrons at Brew Lab 101, that the best place to get a burger is at High Point Grill in Westside Albuquerque. Also, I learned that their chef and owner Mike W. White won Best Chef in Albuquerque for Albuquerque the Magazine in 2019 and 2021. With accolades like this, you know I had to try the grub.
RRPS has more drivers, more behavioral problems
Rio Rancho Public Schools’ buses return to the transportation facility on Northern Boulevard after completing their routes Tuesday afternoon. (Gary Herron/Observer) In a recent issue of Student Transportation News, Zūm, the leader in modern student transportation, released its first commissioned survey, the “Student Transportation Report Card: A Parental Review.”
Cleanup underway in preparation for Balloon Fiesta 2022
The city is cleaning up for Balloon Fiesta, but they also want the public to do their best to keep the community clean too.
Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board To Hold Public Hearing Nov.16 In Santa Fe On LANL Cleanup, Nuclear Safety, And Increased Production Activities
The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB) will hold a public hearing Nov. 16 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to gather information regarding legacy cleanup activities, nuclear safety, and increased production activities at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The public is invited to attend the hearing and participate in...
East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25
Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
