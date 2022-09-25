ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

North Hollywood-Sun Valley Poly (California) football game delayed after altercation between parent and referee

By Zach Shugan
 3 days ago

We can add another example to the seemingly never-ending list of bad acts at high school football games.

A game in California was delayed Friday night when a parent put their hands on a referee during a tussle between teams. The incident, which occurred in the second quarter of the North Hollywood-Sun Valley Poly game, caused a 15-minute delay and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for both teams.

The parent who touched the official became upset after their son was injured, according to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times, though it’s unclear whether the parent left the bleachers when their son went down with an injury or if they were already watching from the sideline.

A recent survey by the National Federation of High School Sports revealed 46% of referees "have felt unsafe or feared for their safety due to spectator, coach, administrator or player behavior."

The problem doesn't appear to be heading in the right direction. There have been multiple instances of violence at football games in recent weeks , whether it be in the field, the stands or the parking lot.

FOX40

Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team's season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said.  Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
State
California State
